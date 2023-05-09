Works & Process Presents THE READING RAINBOW KIKI BALL

Presented by Works & Process, Reading Rainbow Kiki Ball is organized by Hype Kitty.

At the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, Reading is Essential. The Reading Rainbow Kiki Ball celebrates LGBTQIA+ Pride and honors the skills and style that have made ballroom the cultural force it is today while also honoring contemporary dancers of the form. For more information, visit: https://www.nypl.org/events/programs/2023/06/09/reading-rainbow-kiki-ball.

Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington's MasterZ at Work Dance Family kicks off the festivities performing Works & Process commissioned dances in the library's Bruno Walter Auditorium.

Immediately following, bling out your heels, bring on the realness, and get ready to werk it at the Reading Rainbow Kiki Ball with commentator Snookie Juicy West and DJ Belinda in the library's Café.

Legends Omari "Oricci" Wiles and Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington judge contestants serving their freshest looks on the runway, where one winner from each competitive category will earn their place among ballroom royalty.

Tenz Magazine's Sailey Williams, a leading ballroom journalist documents the events.

Be prompt, not overdue!

  • 5pm: Special Performance by MasterZ at Work Dance Family in the Bruno Walter Auditorium

  • 6pm: Reading Rainbow Kiki Ball with Snookie Juicy West and DJ Belinda in the Café

Judges include Omari "Oricci" Wiles and Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington

This program is presented in partnership with Works & Process

ASL interpretation and real-time (CART) captioning available upon request. Please submit your request at least two weeks in advance by emailing accessibility@nypl.org.



