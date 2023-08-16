Win an Evening With Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, Javier Munoz & More Through Charitybuzz Auction

Charitybuzz has launched an auction spend an evening with Lin-Manuel Miranda and friends on September 27 in Long Island, NY! Proceeds from this experience will support the Hispanic Federation and the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts.

This experience includes:

Pre-show exclusive backstage reception with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Gonzalez, Javier Munoz and members of the Miranda family in a private room with no more than 20 guests

Followed by the show, Lin-Manuel Miranda + Friends: An Evening of Conversation and Song

Photo opportunities

Goody bag with gifts from In The Heights and Hamilton signed by Lin-Manuel, Mandy and Javi

For more information CLICK HERE!



About Charitybuzz:



Charitybuzz is a curated marketplace of extraordinary experiences and one-of-a-kind luxury items that benefit incredible charities. We've worked with organizations like GLSEN, the ACLU, and MusiCares & talent including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hailey Bieber, Clairo, and more.