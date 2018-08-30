Will Roland, Molly Hager, and More Join BE MORE CHILL Composer Joe Iconis in Concert at the Laurie Beechman Tonight

Musical theater writer and rabble rouser Joe Iconis brings his unique mash-up of showtune cabaret and rock and roll jamboree back to The Laurie Beechman Theatre.

Join Joe and his merry band of musical theater punks as they roar their way through a set of Joe's incendiary songs. Expect classic tunes, new numbers, and works-in-progress. Spill a drink, make a friend, and spend an evening with a tribe of artists determined to bring along their traditional musical theater Family Values as they blaze into the future.

Iconis has penned the musicals Be More Chill (currently running at the Signature Theatre, cast recording by Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records), the Drama Desk Award-nominated Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter, ReWrite, and The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks, as well as the theatrical concert Things to Ruin (cast recording available on Ghostlight Records). His songs were featured on Season 2 of NBC's Smash, and he is currently working on a commission for La Jolla Playhouse and several other new musicals. For more information, visit: http://mrjoeiconis.com

The concerts will feature performances from Joe Iconis & Family members Nick Blaemire, Liz Lark Brown, Gerard Canonico, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Seth Eliser (9/13 only), Alexandra Ferrara, Molly Hager, Danielle Gimbal, Ian Kagey, Rachel Lee, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris (8/16 and 8/30 only), Jeremy Morse (8/30 only), Rob Rokicki, Will Roland (8/16 only), Charlie Rosen, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams.

Joe Iconis & Family will play Thursdays August 30, and September 13 at 11pm at the Laurie Beechman Theatre (below the West Bank Café). The Laurie Beechman is located at 407 West 42nd Street. Tickets are $20 and there is a $20 food/ drink minimum. For more information, visit www.westbankcafe.com. For reservations, call OvationTix at 866-811-4111.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

