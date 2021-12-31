What's Playing on Broadway: New Year's Weekend 2021
Check out the full Broadway schedule for New Year's weekend!
Broadway is back and what better time to celebrate its return than the holidays! If your holiday plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note of the special holiday schedule for this New Year's weekend.
New Year's Weekend: December 31-January 2, 2021
|Show
|Fri
12/31
|Sat
01/1
|Sun
01/2
|Ain't Too Proud
|8PM
|3PM
|Aladdin
|7PM
|1PM
6:30PM
|American Utopia
|5PM
9PM
|3PM
|
The Book of Mormon
|8PM
|2PM
7PM
|Caroline, or Change
|8PM
|
1PM
|Chicago
|8PM
|2:30PM
7PM
|Clyde's
|8PM
|2PM
7PM
|Come From Away
|Canceled
|Company
|8PM
|2PM
7:30PM
|Dear Evan Hansen
|8PM
|1PM
|Flying Over Sunset
|7PM
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|Freestyle Love Supreme
|8PM
|4PM
8PM
|Girl from the North Country
|8PM
|3PM
|Hadestown
|8PM
|3PM
|Hamilton
|8PM
|3PM
|Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
|7PM
|1PM
|The Lehman Trilogy
|7PM
|2PM
|The Lion King
|7PM
|1PM
6:30PM
|MJ The Musical
|2PM
8PM
|3PM
|Moulin Rouge! The Musical
|8PM
|5PM
|Mrs. Doubtfire
|7PM
|3PM
|The Music Man
|Canceled
|The Phantom of the Opera
|7PM
|3PM
|Six
|2PM
6PM
|Skeleton Crew
|8PM
|2PM
|Slave Play
|8PM
|3PM
|Tina
|8PM
|
2PM
|To Kill a Mockingbird
|2PM
8PM
|2PM
|Trouble in Mind
|8PM
|2PM
7PM
|Wicked
|8PM
|3PM