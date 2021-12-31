Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

What's Playing on Broadway: New Year's Weekend 2021

pixeltracker

Check out the full Broadway schedule for New Year's weekend!

Dec. 31, 2021  

Broadway is back and what better time to celebrate its return than the holidays! If your holiday plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note of the special holiday schedule for this New Year's weekend.

New Year's Weekend: December 31-January 2, 2021

Show Fri
12/31		 Sat
01/1		 Sun
01/2
Ain't Too Proud 8PM 3PM
Aladdin 7PM 1PM
6:30PM
American Utopia 5PM
9PM		 3PM

The Book of Mormon

 8PM 2PM
7PM
Caroline, or Change 8PM

1PM
7PM
Chicago 8PM 2:30PM
7PM
Clyde's 8PM 2PM
7PM
Come From Away Canceled
Company 8PM 2PM
7:30PM
Dear Evan Hansen 8PM 1PM
Flying Over Sunset 7PM 2PM
8PM		 3PM
Freestyle Love Supreme 8PM 4PM
8PM
Girl from the North Country 8PM 3PM
Hadestown 8PM 3PM
Hamilton 8PM 3PM
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child 7PM 1PM
The Lehman Trilogy 7PM 2PM
The Lion King 7PM 1PM
6:30PM
MJ The Musical 2PM
8PM		 3PM
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 8PM 5PM
Mrs. Doubtfire 7PM 3PM
The Music Man Canceled
The Phantom of the Opera 7PM 3PM
Six 2PM
6PM
Skeleton Crew 8PM 2PM
Slave Play 8PM 3PM
Tina 8PM

2PM
7:30PM
To Kill a Mockingbird 2PM
8PM		 2PM
Trouble in Mind 8PM 2PM
7PM
Wicked 8PM 3PM

Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini

From This Author Team BWW