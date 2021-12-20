What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Week 2021
Check out the special Broadway schedules for this Christmas week.
Broadway is back and what better time to celebrate its return than the holidays! If your holiday plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note that of the special holiday schedule for this Christmas week.
"Broadway is back, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the holidays this year than with a Broadway show," says Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "New York City is magical during the holiday season, and I know our audiences will be delighted to once again take in a Broadway show as part of their holiday experience. Now more than ever, there's something on Broadway for everyone!"
Christmas Week: December 20-26, 2021
|Show
|Mon
12/20
|Tue
12/21
|Wed
12/22
|Thu
12/23
|Fri
12/24
|Sat
12/25
|Sun
12/26
|Ain't Too Proud
|7PM
|7PM
|2PM 7:30PM
|7PM
|8PM
|2PM 7:30PM
|Aladdin
|7PM
|2PM
7PM
|2PM 7PM
|2PM
|1PM 6:30PM
|American Utopia
|8PM
|8PM
|5PM 9PM
|5PM
9PM
|The Book of Mormon
|7PM
|2PM
7PM
|2PM 7PM
|2PM
7PM
|Chicago
|8PM
|8PM
|8PM
|8PM
|8PM
|2:30PM 7PM
|Clyde's
|7PM
|7PM
|2PM
7PM
|7PM
|2PM
|2PM
7PM
|Come From Away
|7PM
|2PM
7PM
|7PM
|8PM
|2PM
7PM
|Company
|7PM
|7PM
|2PM
8PM
|7PM
|2PM
|2PM 7:30PM
|Dear Evan Hansen
|7PM
|7PM
|2PM 7:30PM
|7PM
|1PM 6:30PM
|Flying Over Sunset
|7PM
|2PM
8PM
|7PM
|2PM 8PM
|1PM
|Freestyle Love Supreme
|7PM
|7PM
|5PM
9PM
|5PM 9PM
|5PM
9PM
|Girl from the North Country
|7PM
|2PM
8PM
|7PM
|8PM
|2PM 7:30PM
|Hadestown
|7PM
|7PM
|2PM 7:30PM
|7PM
|8PM
|2PM 7:30PM
|Hamilton
|7PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM 8PM
|2PM
|1PM
7PM
|Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
|7PM
|1PM
7PM
|1PM 7PM
|1PM
|1PM
7PM
|Jagged Little Pill
|7PM
|7PM
|2PM 7:30PM
|7PM
|8PM
|2PM 7:30PM
|The Lehman Trilogy
|7PM
|7PM
|1PM
7:30PM
|7PM
|1PM 7:30PM
|The Lion King
|7PM
|2PM
7PM
|2PM 8PM
|2PM
|1PM 6:30PM
|MJ The Musical
|8PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|8PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|Moulin Rouge! The Musical
|7PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM 8PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|Mrs. Doubtfire
|7PM
|2PM
8PM
|7PM
|7PM
|2PM 7:30PM
|The Music Man
|8PM
|8PM
|8PM
|8PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|The Phantom of the Opera
|8PM
|7PM
|7PM
|1PM 7PM
|7PM
|1PM
7PM
|Six
|8PM
|8PM
|8PM
|8PM
|2PM
6PM
|Skeleton Crew
|7PM
|7PM
|7PM
|2PM
7PM
|Slave Play
|7PM
|7PM
|2PM
7PM
|7PM
|8PM
|2PM
7PM
|Thoughts Of A Colored Man
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|8PM
|8PM
|2PM
7:30PM
|Tina
|8PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM
|8PM
|8PM
|2PM 7:30PM
|To Kill a Mockingbird
|7PM
|1PM
7PM
|7PM
|7PM
|2PM
8PM
|Trouble in Mind
|7PM
|2PM
8PM
|2PM 7PM
|2PM
7PM
|Waitress
|7PM
|7PM
|7PM
|7PM
|8PM
|2PM
7PM
|Wicked
|7PM
|7PM
|2PM
7PM
|8PM
|8PM
|2PM
8PM