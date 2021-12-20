What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Week 2021

Broadway is back and what better time to celebrate its return than the holidays! If your holiday plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note that of the special holiday schedule for this Christmas week.

"Broadway is back, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the holidays this year than with a Broadway show," says Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "New York City is magical during the holiday season, and I know our audiences will be delighted to once again take in a Broadway show as part of their holiday experience. Now more than ever, there's something on Broadway for everyone!"

Christmas Week: December 20-26, 2021