What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Week 2021

Check out the special Broadway schedules for this Christmas week.

Dec. 20, 2021  

Broadway is back and what better time to celebrate its return than the holidays! If your holiday plans include seeing a Broadway show, take note that of the special holiday schedule for this Christmas week.

"Broadway is back, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate the holidays this year than with a Broadway show," says Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "New York City is magical during the holiday season, and I know our audiences will be delighted to once again take in a Broadway show as part of their holiday experience. Now more than ever, there's something on Broadway for everyone!"

Christmas Week: December 20-26, 2021

Show Mon
12/20		 Tue
12/21		 Wed
12/22		 Thu
12/23		 Fri
12/24		 Sat
12/25		 Sun
12/26
Ain't Too Proud 7PM 7PM 2PM 7:30PM 7PM 8PM 2PM 7:30PM
Aladdin 7PM 2PM
7PM		 2PM 7PM 2PM 1PM 6:30PM
American Utopia 8PM 8PM 5PM 9PM 5PM
9PM
The Book of Mormon 7PM 2PM
7PM		 2PM 7PM 2PM
7PM
Chicago 8PM 8PM 8PM 8PM 8PM 2:30PM 7PM
Clyde's 7PM 7PM 2PM
7PM		 7PM 2PM 2PM
7PM
Come From Away 7PM 2PM
7PM		 7PM 8PM 2PM
7PM
Company 7PM 7PM 2PM
8PM		 7PM 2PM 2PM 7:30PM
Dear Evan Hansen 7PM 7PM 2PM 7:30PM 7PM 1PM 6:30PM
Flying Over Sunset 7PM 2PM
8PM		 7PM 2PM 8PM 1PM
Freestyle Love Supreme 7PM 7PM 5PM
9PM		 5PM 9PM 5PM
9PM
Girl from the North Country 7PM 2PM
8PM		 7PM 8PM 2PM 7:30PM
Hadestown 7PM 7PM 2PM 7:30PM 7PM 8PM 2PM 7:30PM
Hamilton 7PM 2PM
8PM		 2PM 8PM 2PM 1PM
7PM
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child 7PM 1PM
7PM		 1PM 7PM 1PM 1PM
7PM
Jagged Little Pill 7PM 7PM 2PM 7:30PM 7PM 8PM 2PM 7:30PM
The Lehman Trilogy 7PM 7PM 1PM
7:30PM		 7PM 1PM 7:30PM
The Lion King 7PM 2PM
7PM		 2PM 8PM 2PM 1PM 6:30PM
MJ The Musical 8PM 8PM 2PM
8PM		 8PM 8PM 2PM
8PM
Moulin Rouge! The Musical 7PM 2PM
8PM		 2PM 8PM 8PM 2PM
8PM
Mrs. Doubtfire 7PM 2PM
8PM		 7PM 7PM 2PM 7:30PM
The Music Man 8PM 8PM 8PM 8PM 8PM 2PM
8PM
The Phantom of the Opera 8PM 7PM 7PM 1PM 7PM 7PM 1PM
7PM
Six 8PM 8PM 8PM 8PM 2PM
6PM
Skeleton Crew 7PM 7PM 7PM 2PM
7PM
Slave Play 7PM 7PM 2PM
7PM		 7PM 8PM 2PM
7PM
Thoughts Of A Colored Man 8PM 2PM
8PM		 8PM 8PM 2PM
7:30PM
Tina 8PM 8PM 2PM
8PM		 8PM 8PM 2PM 7:30PM
To Kill a Mockingbird 7PM 1PM
7PM		 7PM 7PM 2PM
8PM
Trouble in Mind 7PM 2PM
8PM		 2PM 7PM 2PM
7PM
Waitress 7PM 7PM 7PM 7PM 8PM 2PM
7PM
Wicked 7PM 7PM 2PM
7PM		 8PM 8PM 2PM
8PM

