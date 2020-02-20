Western Wind Vocal Sextet Celebrates Women's History Month With Concert March 28

The Grammy-nominated Western Wind Vocal Sextet will present "Of Dreams, Desires & Dragons: Music by Women from Hildegarde to Joni Mitchell" on Saturday, March 28 at 8:00 PM at Church of St. Luke in the Field, 487 Hudson Street, NYC (West Village). The concert celebrates Women's History Month with a rich assortment of music by classical and modern women composers.

The program features the world premiere of "Certain Dragons" by Martha Sullivan, a Medieval chant by Hildegarde von Bingen, Renaissance and Baroque works by Casulana, Cazzolani, Strozzi, and Aleotti, part-songs by Fanny Hensel, Rebecca Clarke and Amy Beach, contemporary works by Tania León and Liz Hanna and songs by Joni Mitchell.

The Western Wind singers are sopranos Linda Lee Jones and Elizabeth van Os, countertenor Eric S. Brenner, tenors Todd Frizzell and David Vanderwal and baritone Elijah Blaisdell. They will be joined by guest artists Richard Kolb on lute/theorbo and Patricia Ann Neely on viola da gamba.

All tickets can be purchased online at http://www.westernwind.org/store.html?tix. Tickets are $50 priority seating, $35 general admission, and $20 student/senior tickets. Patron and sponsor tickets are $100 ($50 tax deductible), $250 ($200 tax deductible) and $500 ($450 tax deductible). For more concert information, please call 212-873-2848 or e-mail: info@westernwind.org.

Western Wind begins its 51st year in 2020. Since 1969, this Grammy nominated vocal sextet has devoted itself to the special beauty and variety of a cappella music. The New York Times has called them "A kaleidoscopic tapestry of vocal hues." The ensemble's repertoire reveals its diverse background, from Renaissance motets to Fifties rock'n'roll, medieval carols to Duke Ellington, complex works by avant-garde composers to the simplest folk melodies. Visit them at http://www.westernwind.org.





