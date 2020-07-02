Shutdown Streaming
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Mariah Rose Faith Sings ANASTASIA and More!

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Mariah Rose Faith

@mariahrosefaith

7.9/10 once again this song is HARD

a?? original sound - mariahrosefaith

Laurie Hernandez

@lauriehernandez_

YALL I WAS TAPING JUST FOR FUNSIES AND I THOUGHT THE SONG WAS IN THE BACK... IT IS'NT LMFAO IM LEFT WITH THIS ##theatre ##theatrekid I HAD TO POST

a?? original sound - lauriehernandez_

@cullenjzeno

@cullenjzeno

@iamlutherbrooks told me to learn a dance break everyday. Here's day 1 ##meangirlsbway ##xyz

a?? original sound - dukerands


@emmettforrest


@maliavoicestudio

JJ Niemann


@mcbroadway


@courtneecartier


@andrewjelliot

@andrewjelliot

The Lonely Goatherd, quarantine edition. Using only what I have at home. ##thesoundofmusic ##julieandrews ##lonelygoatherd ##broadway ##quarantine

a?? original sound - andrewjelliot


@jacobslitstuff

