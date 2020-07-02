Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Mariah Rose Faith Sings ANASTASIA and More!
To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!
If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!
We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!
Mariah Rose Faith
@mariahrosefaith
7.9/10 once again this song is HARDa?? original sound - mariahrosefaith
Laurie Hernandez
@lauriehernandez_
YALL I WAS TAPING JUST FOR FUNSIES AND I THOUGHT THE SONG WAS IN THE BACK... IT IS'NT LMFAO IM LEFT WITH THIS ##theatre ##theatrekid I HAD TO POSTa?? original sound - lauriehernandez_
@cullenjzeno
@cullenjzeno
@iamlutherbrooks told me to learn a dance break everyday. Here's day 1 ##meangirlsbway ##xyza?? original sound - dukerands
@emmettforrest
@emmettforrest
i will talk about this until the day i die ##fyp ##foryou ##theatrekida?? original sound - freemybabyadam2020
@maliavoicestudio
@maliavoicestudio
##duet with @seancullencarroll ##hamilton ##linmanuelmiranda ##myshot ##vocalcoach ##voiceteacher ##voicereactionsa?? original sound - seancullencarroll
JJ Niemann
@jjniemann
This would FULLY be me. Inspo: my bb @ezfree23 ##hungergames ##pov ##GreenScreenSky ##theatrekid ##sing ##lol ##fyp ##actora?? original sound - codeinebabi
@mcbroadway
@mcbroadway
And that's on scream singing ##broadway ##tiktoklesbian ##lgbt ##fyp ##foryoua?? original sound - mcbroadway
@courtneecartier
@courtneecartier
B•R•O•A•D•W•A•Y ##musicaltheatre ##broadway ##actress##actir ##fentybeauty ##elfcosmetics ##fyp ##tikok ##actor ##singer ##dancer ##CheckMeOutChallengea?? Stunnin' (feat. Harm Franklin) - Curtis Waters
@andrewjelliot
@andrewjelliot
The Lonely Goatherd, quarantine edition. Using only what I have at home. ##thesoundofmusic ##julieandrews ##lonelygoatherd ##broadway ##quarantinea?? original sound - andrewjelliot
@jacobslitstuff
@jacobslitstuff
WAIT TILL THE END!!! ??? ##original ##foryou ##originalcomedy ##comedy ##foryoupage ##fyp ##deh ##clean ##lds ##theatrekid ##funny ##funnyvideos ##lit ##humora?? Words Fail - Ben Platt
