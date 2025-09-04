Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2025- CURSED CHILD Finds a New Cast and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 04, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway lovers! It’s a big news day with fresh faces, exciting sneak peeks, and some major industry updates lighting up the stage. Hadestown launched a brand-new Broadway cast (with first bow video too!), plus there are West End updates as Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts preps for her London debut. Meanwhile, get the scoop on the just launched Stage Mag 2.0, catch a declassified understudy survival guide from Operation Mincemeat's Gerianne Pérez, and watch a brand new sneak peek from Wicked: For Good. Plus, there are big headlines off-stage: The Met Opera is heading to Saudi Arabia, Thomas Schumacher exits Disney Theatrical, and reviews are in for Born With Teeth. See all the highlights from across Broadway and beyond, right here as you “Wake Up With BroadwayWorld!”