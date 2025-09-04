 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2025- CURSED CHILD Finds a New Cast and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Sep. 04, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  September 04, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway lovers! It’s a big news day with fresh faces, exciting sneak peeks, and some major industry updates lighting up the stage. Hadestown launched a brand-new Broadway cast (with first bow video too!), plus there are West End updates as Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts preps for her London debut. Meanwhile, get the scoop on the just launched Stage Mag 2.0, catch a declassified understudy survival guide from Operation Mincemeat's Gerianne Pérez, and watch a brand new sneak peek from Wicked: For Good. Plus, there are big headlines off-stage: The Met Opera is heading to Saudi Arabia, Thomas Schumacher exits Disney Theatrical, and reviews are in for Born With Teeth. See all the highlights from across Broadway and beyond, right here as you “Wake Up With BroadwayWorld!”

But first...

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2025- CURSED CHILD Finds a New Cast and More Image
Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide with OPERATION MINCEMEAT's Gerianne Pérez

In this episode, we're checking in with Gerianne Pérez, who is the understudy for three roles in Operation Mincemeat- Monty, Jean Leslie, and Bevan. What's it like covering over half of the show's characters? Watch in this video!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2025- CURSED CHILD Finds a New Cast and More Image
Photos: Morgan Dudley, Jack Wolfe and More Take First Bows in HADESTOWN

Last night, the brand new cast of Hadestown on Broadway started performances. This is the first time since the show premiered about 6 years ago that all five principal cast members have been replaced. See photos!
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2025- CURSED CHILD Finds a New Cast and More Image
BroadwayWorld Launches Stage Mag 2.0, Adding Print-Ready Programs to Free Digital Platform

BroadwayWorld’s industry-leading, completely free digital show program service, Stage Mag, announced the launch of Stage Mag 2.0, adding the long-requested ability to create print-ready programs in both A4 and US Letter formats.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2025- CURSED CHILD Finds a New Cast and More Image Video: WICKED: FOR GOOD Unveils New Sneak Peek Teaser
by Josh Sharpe
With less than 80 days until the release of Wicked: For Good, a new teaser has dropped for the highly anticipated conclusion of the movie musical adaptation. Watch it now!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2025- CURSED CHILD Finds a New Cast and More Image Video: Viral NEWSIES Performer Explains His 'King of New York' Solo
by Michael Major
Kevin James Sievert has taken the internet by storm with just a five second video from Newsies. His delivery of 'A barbershop haircut that costs a quarter' has spawned countless memes and recreations throughout TikTok.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2025- CURSED CHILD Finds a New Cast and More Image Video: Watch the New Stars of HADESTOWN on Broadway Take Their First Bows
by Michael Major
Kurt Elling, Paulo Szot, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Morgan Dudley, and Jack Wolfe have arrived in the Underworld! Watch a video of the new stars of Hadestown taking their first bows.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2025- CURSED CHILD Finds a New Cast and More Image Up on the Marquee: LIBERATION
by Jennifer Broski
Liberation is getting ready for Broadway! Written by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the limited 14-week engagement will begin previews October 8, 2025. Check out photos of the new marquee!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2025- CURSED CHILD Finds a New Cast and More Image Photos: Nicola Roberts in Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in London
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal photos have been released of Nicola Roberts from the BRIT Award-winning pop group Girls Aloud, as she rehearses for the West End production of the multi award-winning musical Hadestown. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2025- CURSED CHILD Finds a New Cast and More Image Photos: Bryce Edwards & Mike Davis Are a 'Hot Combination' at Birdland
by Stephi Wild
Vaudevillian troubadour Bryce Edwards (of Birdland’s critically acclaimed Frivolity Hour) and New York’s premiere “antimodernist” cornetist Mike Davis (of The New Wonders) came together on Monday at Birdland with “Hot Combination.'. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Metropolitan Opera to Become Winter Resident Company at Saudi Arabia’s Royal Diriyah Opera House
by Joshua Wright
The Metropolitan Opera will perform annually at Saudi Arabia’s new Royal Diriyah Opera House starting in 2028 as part of a five-year agreement, providing cultural exchange and financial stability for the Met.. (more...)
Thomas Schumacher, Disney Theatrical’s Chief Creative Officer, to Depart
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Thomas Schumacher is transitioning out of his role as Disney Theatrical’s Chief Creative Officer after nearly 40 years with the company. Learn more about Schumacher and the changes to the company here!. (more...)
Vineyard Theatre Artistic Director Douglas Aibel to Step Down
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Douglas Aibel will step down as Artistic Director of Vineyard Theatre, a position he has held since 1985, and in partnership with Sarah Stern since 2011. Learn more!. (more...)
TheaterWorksUSA Launches TWTheatricals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
As TheaterWorksUSA approaches its 60th anniversary in 2027, the nonprofit producer is launching TWTheatricals, a new division dedicated to creating fully produced, full-length works for multigenerational audiences.. (more...)
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of BORN WITH TEETH?
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Winter 1591. It is a dangerous time for artists: the country is full of conspiracy and paranoia. In the backroom of a pub, writing sensations Kit Marlowe and Will Shakespeare are forced together in a creative union. Alone, with the table as their stage and battlefield, they sharpen their pens – and let their genius fly. Across three secret meetings, the rivals duel and flirt like their lives depend on it – and with spies everywhere, betrayal is so tempting.. (more...)
 
Around the Broadway World
HAMILTON Broadway Highlights Cast Recording Coming in October
by Josh Sharpe
A decade after Hamilton debuted on Broadway, Hamilton: 10 Shots is set to arrive on October 31 to celebrate the musical’s 10th anniversary, pressed on a range of color vinyl LPs and also available on CD and digitally.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Never be the first to believe
Never be the last to deceive
Nobody's on nobody's side"

-Chess

