Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 4, 2025- CURSED CHILD Finds a New Cast and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 4, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is September 04, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, Broadway lovers! It’s a big news day with fresh faces, exciting sneak peeks, and some major industry updates lighting up the stage. Hadestown launched a brand-new Broadway cast (with first bow video too!), plus there are West End updates as Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts preps for her London debut. Meanwhile, get the scoop on the just launched Stage Mag 2.0, catch a declassified understudy survival guide from Operation Mincemeat's Gerianne Pérez, and watch a brand new sneak peek from Wicked: For Good. Plus, there are big headlines off-stage: The Met Opera is heading to Saudi Arabia, Thomas Schumacher exits Disney Theatrical, and reviews are in for Born With Teeth. See all the highlights from across Broadway and beyond, right here as you “Wake Up With BroadwayWorld!”
But first...
|The Front Page
|
Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide with OPERATION MINCEMEAT's Gerianne Pérez
In this episode, we're checking in with Gerianne Pérez, who is the understudy for three roles in Operation Mincemeat- Monty, Jean Leslie, and Bevan. What's it like covering over half of the show's characters? Watch in this video!
|
Photos: Morgan Dudley, Jack Wolfe and More Take First Bows in HADESTOWN
Last night, the brand new cast of Hadestown on Broadway started performances. This is the first time since the show premiered about 6 years ago that all five principal cast members have been replaced. See photos!
|
BroadwayWorld Launches Stage Mag 2.0, Adding Print-Ready Programs to Free Digital Platform
BroadwayWorld’s industry-leading, completely free digital show program service, Stage Mag, announced the launch of Stage Mag 2.0, adding the long-requested ability to create print-ready programs in both A4 and US Letter formats.
|Must Watch
| Video: WICKED: FOR GOOD Unveils New Sneak Peek Teaser
by Josh Sharpe
With less than 80 days until the release of Wicked: For Good, a new teaser has dropped for the highly anticipated conclusion of the movie musical adaptation. Watch it now!. (more...)
| Video: Viral NEWSIES Performer Explains His 'King of New York' Solo
by Michael Major
Kevin James Sievert has taken the internet by storm with just a five second video from Newsies. His delivery of 'A barbershop haircut that costs a quarter' has spawned countless memes and recreations throughout TikTok.. (more...)
| Video: Watch the New Stars of HADESTOWN on Broadway Take Their First Bows
by Michael Major
Kurt Elling, Paulo Szot, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Morgan Dudley, and Jack Wolfe have arrived in the Underworld! Watch a video of the new stars of Hadestown taking their first bows.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Up on the Marquee: LIBERATION
by Jennifer Broski
Liberation is getting ready for Broadway! Written by Tony Award nominee Bess Wohl and directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, the limited 14-week engagement will begin previews October 8, 2025. Check out photos of the new marquee!. (more...)
| Photos: Nicola Roberts in Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in London
by Stephi Wild
All new rehearsal photos have been released of Nicola Roberts from the BRIT Award-winning pop group Girls Aloud, as she rehearses for the West End production of the multi award-winning musical Hadestown. . (more...)
| Photos: Bryce Edwards & Mike Davis Are a 'Hot Combination' at Birdland
by Stephi Wild
Vaudevillian troubadour Bryce Edwards (of Birdland’s critically acclaimed Frivolity Hour) and New York’s premiere “antimodernist” cornetist Mike Davis (of The New Wonders) came together on Monday at Birdland with “Hot Combination.'. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
|Happy Birthday To...
|
"Never be the first to believe
Videos