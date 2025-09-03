Thomas Schumacher, Disney Theatrical’s Chief Creative Officer, to Depart

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thomas Schumacher is transitioning out of his role as Disney Theatrical’s Chief Creative Officer after nearly 40 years with the company.

Managing Director Andrew Flatt will lead strategy and business operations for Disney shows, licensing efforts, live immersive events, and various partnerships including Disney on Ice. Executive Producer Anne Quart will oversee creative and production for theatrical productions.

Schumacher began at Disney Animation as a producer on The Rescuers Down Under. He went on to serve as president of the animation studio for many years, overseeing another 20 original films and sequels. In 2002, his shifted his focus entirely to Disney Theatrical Group.

Schumacher released a statement on his time with Disney. He shared, “38 years ago when Peter Schneider at Disney Animation asked me to produce The Rescuers Down Under, I had no idea it would lead to four decades working with some of the most exceptional creative artists in the world – both in animation and theatre... I’m proud that Disney Theatrical will be in the extraordinarily capable hands of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, with whom I’ve worked for over 20 years. I can’t wait to see how they lead this peerless organization forward.”