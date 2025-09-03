Video: Viral NEWSIES Performer Explains His 'King of New York' Solo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kevin James Sievert has taken the internet by storm with just a five second solo from Newsies. His delivery of "A barbershop haircut that costs a quarter" has spawned countless memes and recreations throughout TikTok. Now, he is explaining how the iconic moment came to be.

Sievert reveals that the production of Newsies took place Pre-Covid, at the Skylight Music Theater in 2019.

"The cast had a mix of young performers – people who are primarily in high school or upper middle school – and adult professionals. I was one of the adult professionals in that production," he revealed in a new TikTok.

While rehearsing the song, he reveals that after he was told to bring the energy in the rehearsal room, his style of delivering the lyrics stuck.

"I was 27 when I got that contract. First or second day of rehearsal, we are rehearsing with our music director, Christie Chiles Twillie, whom I adore. We were told the context of the song, was told to give it energy, right? So it comes to me and 'a barbershop haircut that costs a quarter.' That was how I did the line for the rest of the contract."

The now-viral video was recorded during a dress rehearsal without the full put, so Sievert's vocals made up for the missing instruments.

"When my friend Shawn recorded that video, that was a dress rehearsal. It was a piano tech, which means that there was no pit other than the piano. So I was singing for the pit and the rest was history."

Sievert has become high in demand for Cameos. While there is currently a waitlist to order one due to high demand, the Cameos are available here.

Kevin James Sievert received a BroadwayWorld Award nomination for his performance as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors at Skylight Music Theatre. He has also been seen in various productions of A Chorus Line, Spring Awakening, Urinetown, and more.