Video: Watch the New Stars of HADESTOWN on Broadway Take Their First Bows

Kurt Elling, Paulo Szot, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Morgan Dudley, and Jack Wolfe have arrived in the Underworld! Watch the new stars of Hadestown take their first bows after their debut performance on September 2. This marks the first time the full principal cast has changed over at once since the show opened in 2019.

Grammy Award-winner Kurt Elling joins the cast as ‘Hermes,’ with Disney star Morgan Dudley as ‘Eurydice,’ Broadway veteran Rebecca Naomi Jones as ‘Persephone,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Hades,’ and West End breakout star Jack Wolfe as ‘Orpheus.’

They are joined by Shea Renne, Jessie Shelton, and Kay Trinidad, as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Jeffrey Cornelius, Sydney Parra, and Alex Puette. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, KC Dela Cruz, Max Kumangai, Alex Lugo, and Tanner Ray Wilson.

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone.