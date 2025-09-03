HAMILTON Broadway Highlights Cast Recording Coming in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A decade after Hamilton debuted on Broadway, Hamilton: 10 Shots (Highlights from the Original Broadway Cast Recording) is set to arrive on October 31 to celebrate the musical’s 10th anniversary, pressed on a range of color vinyl LPs and also available on CD and digitally. Pre-order HERE.

Curated by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the album features 10 tracks from the Diamond-certified cast album. The selections maintain the show’s narrative arc and spotlight all ten principal cast members, including Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom, Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Jonathan Groff.

The vinyl packages include a collectible poster with original cast photos. Ten color vinyl editions – several inspired by the show’s characters – will be released through various retailers. Watch the vinyl unboxing below.

From its stirring opener, “Alexander Hamilton,” to the reflective finale “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” 10 Shots captures the musical’s emotional and thematic sweep across its 10 songs. In between are standout moments like “My Shot,” “Satisfied,” “Wait For It” and “The Room Where It Happens.”

Rhino has also released five new digital EPs, each highlighting a different character’s journey: Hamilton: Eliza's Story, Hamilton: Burr’s Story, Hamilton: The King George III EP, Hamilton: Angelica's Story, and Hamilton: Washington's Story. These themed collections blend original cast performances with tracks from The Hamilton Mixtape and the Hamildrops series, featuring artists like Sara Bareilles, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Mobb Deep, Sia, The Regrettes and The Roots. Together, they offer new context for familiar songs and include covers plus music that wasn’t part of the stage production. All five EPs are available to stream now. Hamildrops: The Complete Collection has been released digitally as well, compiling the 12 Hamilton-inspired singles released from December 2017 to December 2018.

Since its September 2015 release, the Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording – produced by Alex Lacamoire, Bill Sherman, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ahmir Thompson & Tarik Trotter for The Roots – has become the best-selling cast album of all time, spending more than 500 weeks on the Billboard 200 and peaking at #2—the highest chart position for a cast album in over five decades, and earned a GRAMMY® Award for Best Musical Theater Album. More than a hit, the album became a cultural touchstone—bridging the gap between Broadway and popular music in a way no cast album had before.

Fans across the country can further celebrate Hamilton’s 10th anniversary on Broadway with the special theatrical release of the filmed version of the show, opening in theaters this Friday.

Hamilton: 10 SHOTS (HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING)

LP Track Listing

Side One

“Alexander Hamilton” “My Shot” “The Schuyler Sisters” “You’ll Be Back” “Satisfied”

Side Two

“Wait For It” “What’d I Miss” “The Room Where It Happens” “One Last Time” “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story”