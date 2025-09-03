Video: WICKED: FOR GOOD Unveils New Sneak Peek Teaser

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







With less than 80 days until the release of Wicked: For Good, a new teaser has dropped for the highly anticipated conclusion of the movie musical adaptation. The spot highlights the strained friendship between Elphaba and Glinda, with the Wicked Witch telling Glinda that "good" has to mean more than just a word. There is also a glimpse at a new choreographed scene featuring Glinda signing papers (autographs?) for her adoring fans. Check out the teaser now!

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.

Meanwhile, Glinda has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible, she is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Director Jon M. Chu has previously confirmed several departures from the stage show, including the inclusion of Dorothy Gale and the addition of Glinda's wedding. “It's life or death for all of them, so a wedding seemed appropriate,” he said, also adding that it further complicates the dynamics between Glinda and Fiyero, as well as Glinda and Elphaba. Watch a first look at the new movie here.

Additionally, the new movie will include new songs- one for Glinda and one for Elphaba. “They're great additions to this movie. They were necessary in this movie to help tell the story,” Chu explained. “To have Stephen Schwartz back behind the keys… it's pretty extraordinary to watch him work.”

Check out our trailer breakdown for Wicked: For Good here.

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part, released in 2024, is now available to stream on Peacock.

Part 1 of the Wicked movie received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande nominated for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress, respectively. The film won 2 awards at the ceremony: Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.