Metropolitan Opera to Become Winter Resident Company at Saudi Arabia’s Royal Diriyah Opera House

The Metropolitan Opera has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Saudi Music Commission and the Royal Diriyah Opera House that will make the Met the winter resident company in Riyadh when the new opera house opens in 2028. Under the five-year agreement, the Met will travel to Saudi Arabia each winter for three weeks of fully staged operas and concerts.

The partnership also includes professional development programs, with the Met providing training for Saudi singers, composers, directors, designers, and technicians. A new opera will also be commissioned as part of the initiative.

“This collaboration is more than a cultural exchange; it is an opportunity to forge new connections, share our stories through music, and contribute to a vibrant global arts community,” said Paul Pacifico, CEO of the Saudi Music Commission.

Peter Gelb, the Met’s General Manager, described the agreement as vital to the company’s stability. “Cultural exchange between countries is essential on a human level, and this plan to collaborate will also provide new avenues of significant support for the Met,” he said.

As reported by The New York Times, the deal is expected to provide the Met with more than $100 million in support over the coming years. The company has faced serious financial challenges since the pandemic, withdrawing about $120 million from its endowment to cover operating expenses. The Met’s endowment has dropped to $232 million, down from $306 million in 2022, and Moody’s recently downgraded the company’s credit rating.

The partnership also comes amid global scrutiny of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, including the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, said: “The opening of the Royal Opera House in Diriyah will be a landmark moment in the Kingdom’s cultural journey, and a testament to our commitment to making Diriyah a global destination for arts and culture.”

The Met’s first performances in Riyadh are scheduled for 2028, with repertoire expected to include works such as Mozart’s The Magic Flute and Puccini’s La Bohème.