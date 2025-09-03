 tracker
Photos: Morgan Dudley, Jack Wolfe and More Take First Bows in HADESTOWN

By: Sep. 03, 2025
Last night, the brand new cast of Hadestown on Broadway started performances. This is the first time since the show premiered about 6 years ago that all five principal cast members have been replaced. See photos here!

Hadestown is playing in its 6th year on Broadway and is currently starring Disney star Morgan Dudley as ‘Eurydice,’ Grammy Award-winner Kurt Elling as ‘Hermes,’ Broadway veteran Rebecca Naomi Jones as ‘Persephone,’ Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Hades,’ and West End star Jack Wolfe as ‘Orpheus.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a journey to the underworld and back.

Photo Credit: Andy Henderson



