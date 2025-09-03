BroadwayWorld Launches Stage Mag 2.0, Adding Print-Ready Programs to Free Digital Platform

BroadwayWorld’s industry-leading, completely free digital show program service, Stage Mag, today announced the launch of Stage Mag 2.0, adding the long-requested ability to create print-ready programs in both A4 and US Letter formats.

“While launched as a digital-first service, the option to print has been one of our most requested features,” said Robert Diamond, BroadwayWorld’s CEO and Founder. “Stage Mag now gives users the best of both worlds—an innovative digital platform, and a great solution for those who still want a traditional printed program.”

With just a click, every Stage Mag can now be output as a professional, print-ready PDF—perfect for self-printing or for professional printers.

Stage Mag remains the only free service to combine the full power of digital innovation with the tradition of a printed program. Features include:

Official show data integration through partnerships with MTI, Concord, Broadway Licensing, Playscripts, and more.

Collaboration tools for cast and creatives to submit bios, headshots, and social links.

Real-time updates , including “At This Performance…” alerts for cast changes and the latest in Broadway and local news.

Audience engagement tools such as polls, guestbooks, games, video and audio embeds, and social media integration.

Accessibility features including dark mode, theatre mode, and adjustable font sizes.

Monetization and promotion through ad placements, e-commerce, ticketing, and live analytics.

Stage Mag programs are now more versatile than ever—easy to share online, designed for interactive engagement, and finally available as beautiful printed keepsakes.

Check out some stellar Stage Mags created by theatres all over the world: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Actors Studio), English (Capital Stage), and When We Were Young (UK Tour).

For more information or to create your own Stage Mag, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.