Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 19, 2026- OTHER DESERT CITIES Returns to Broadway
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
|Picked For You
Good Morning, Broadway Fans!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed while you were sleeping. Catch a first look at OTHER DESERT CITIES on Broadway starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe. Viral sensation Coco Marshall is making her cabaret debut—watch her perform "Heart of Stone" from her solo show. The cast of MJ the Musical shares their journey to embodying the King of Pop, and Sherri Shepherd takes on the role of the Genie in Disney's Aladdin this week. Plus, we have exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and so much more to get your day started right!
Scroll down to read the full stories and catch all the latest Broadway news!
But first...
|Coming Up
Wednesday, October 21
860 opens on Broadway
Thursday, October 22
The Imaginary Invalid opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
|
Photos: First Look at OTHER DESERT CITIES on Broadway
Now running at Broadway's Hudson Theatre is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe in the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Tony Award-winning play Other Desert Cities. Check out photos of the cast in action here.
|
Exclusive: Mariah Poppins Is Coming! Watch Viral Sensation Coco Marshall Sing 'Heart of Stone' from Her Solo Show
Coco is ready for her close-up! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, viral sensation Coco Marshall (aka “Feed the Birds Girl”) will make her New York and cabaret debut in Coco Marshall: A Star Is Born, live at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Check out an exclusive sneak peek of her big show. Watch as she performs Six's 'Heart of Stone' in this video.
|
Video: Illario Grant & Brandon Lee Harris Are Bringing Their Own Magic to MJ on Broadway
Illario Grant and Brandon Lee Harris are taking center stage in MJ the Musical. From studying Jackson's signature moves to finding fresh inspiration in his legendary performances, both actors are continuing to discover what it takes to become the King of Pop eight times a week. Watch as Grant and Harris chat with Richard Ridge about their journeys with MJ, their favorite Michael Jackson performances, and more in this video.
|Exclusive
by Michael Gioia
‘Oh, Mary!’ actor Wesley Taylor exclusively sits down with BroadwayWorld to talk about living life on the road for the first time in his career while starring in the Cole Escola hit. . (more...)
Exclusive: Norbert Leo Butz Stars as 'Hermes' in HADESTOWN on Broadway
by Michael Major
See exclusive photos of Norbert Leo Butz as 'Hermes' in Hadestown on Broadway. The Tony Award winner took over the role in September, alongside Jasmin Savoy Brown, Ben Davis, Amber Iman, and Kayko.. (more...)
|Must Watch
|Video: Bradley Whitford Looks Back on His Original A FEW GOOD MEN Big Break
by Michael Major
Bradley Whitford discussed getting cast in the original production of A Few Good Men and his return to Broadway in the revival during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark. Watch the video of his interview now!. (more...)
|Video: Stella Cole Performs 'Then I Can Let You Go' From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
by Michael Major
Before Stella Cole joins Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway as Gil Brentley, watch her sing a solo rendition of 'Then I Can Let You Go.' Filmed at Winnie's Jazz Club, the new video features composer Will Aronson on piano.. (more...)
|
Video: BURLESQUE THE MUSICAL UK Tour Trailer
Video: Watch the Trailer for WE GOT THIS: ON THE ROAD WITH REGENCY GIRLS Series
|Hot Photos
|Photos: First Look at Sherri Shepherd as 'the Genie' in ALADDIN
by Nicole Rosky
Emmy-winning talk show host, comedian, actress, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd begins performances as the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway tonight, October 16, 2026. Shepherd will perform Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings this weekend; beginning Tuesday, October 20. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photo: First Look at WAITING FOR LEFTY at Classic Stage Company
|Industry Insights
by Sidney Paterra
What is theatrical licensing and why is it important? Check out our for guide to how licensing works and view an updating list of new shows to license!. (more...)
Dramatists Guild Foundation Receives $1M Gift from Roe Green Foundation
by Nicole Rosky
Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) today announced a $1 million leadership gift from the Roe Green Foundation, led by longtime DGF supporter and arts philanthropist Roe Green. The Foundation has pledged this gift in support of DGF and its work on behalf of theater writers nationwide. In recognition of the commitment, DGF Executive Director Rachel Routh will immediately assume the title of The Roe Green Executive Director, which the position will carry for the duration of the Foundation's ten-year commitment. . (more...)
Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus and More to Join Theatre Then & Now Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The lineup of performers has been revealed for Theatre Now New York's Theatre Then & Now Gala at the Players NYC. Performers include Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus and more.. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited Workshop on Commercial Potential Nov. 22
by Rachel Stone
Theater Resources Unlimited will present a hybrid workshop on evaluating theatrical productions as investments Nov. 22, featuring producers, attorneys, and investors discussing how to assess commercial viability and pitch shows to potential backers.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
Review Roundup: FISH Opens at WP Theater
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at WP Theater is Fish, written by Melis Aker and directed by Tatiana Pandiani. The production will run through October 25, 2026 at WP Theater. Let's see what the critics are saying about the new play.... (more...)
Review: THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, Glyndebourne
by Aliya Al-Hassan
If you want to bring a little Spanish warmth into your autumn, you could do much worse than head down to Sussex, where Glyndebourne's Autumn Season is now in full swing. In 1775, Beaumarchais created the character of Figaro in his play Le Barbier de Séville and over 250 years later, we are still reaping the rewards in Gioachino Rossini's operatic masterpiece, The Barber of Seville.. (more...)
Review: SOME WOMAN, Starring Anne-Marie Duff, National Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
The National Theatre continue their commitment to new writing with a piece by Helen Edmundson. While this is wonderful in itself, this is not only a matter of having an original play on stage. Some Woman spotlights a category that’s often forgotten by the entertainment business, featuring a middle-aged woman as its protagonist. Anne-Marie Duff makes a splendid return to the National Theatre directed by Blanche McIntyre, portraying a woman who finds herself in a baffling position after a ten-year-old verbally abuses her on a train platform. The situation escalates, allowing Edmundson to weave a complex exploration of womanhood and misogyny in the 21st century.. (more...)
Review: OUR GHOST DRINKS MATCHA, The Etcetera Theatre
by Amber-Rae Stobbs
'...the standout of the piece is the writing itself. Daye has a gift for calling out performative activism in a way that doesn’t feel accusatory... Our Ghost Drinks Matcha explores the grey area, the place where there isn’t a ‘happy ending’...'. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Sidney Paterra
What is theatrical licensing and why is it important? Check out our for guide to how licensing works and view an updating list of new shows to license!. (more...)
CASTING CALL: Coco Comin y Macarena Gómez buscan talento escénico en Córdoba
by Sandra Arias Muñoz
La ESAD acogerá los días 20 y 21 de octubre unas jornadas de audiciones para reunir una bolsa profesional de artistas e integrar nuevos perfiles en próximas producciones familiares.. (more...)
RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION to Tour 47 North American Cities in 2027
by Chloe Rabinowitz
RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation will return to North America in 2027. Launching in New Haven, Connecticut, the upcoming tour will play in 47 North American cities from January to May 2027.. (more...)
Jonathan Groff, Kylie Minogue and Catherine Tate Join Cynthia Erivo-Led BAD FAIRIES
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Kylie Minogue, Jonathan Groff and Catherine Tate have joined the voice cast of “Bad Fairies,” the Warner Bros. Picture Animation and Locksmith Animation musical comedy led by Cynthia Erivo. . (more...)
Shop Halloween Merch From Broadway Shows in the BroadwayWorld Store
by Michael Major
The BroadwayWorld Shop has the best deals on apparel and accessories from shows like Beetlejuice, The Rocky Horror Show, The Lost Boys, Paranormal Activity, and more!. (more...)
Donna Vivino to Star as Dorothy Kilgallen in KILGALLEN World Premiere Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Donna Vivino will star as Dorothy Kilgallen in the world premiere of KILGALLEN, a new musical with book and music by Tony-nominee Chuck Strand, lyrics by Chuck Strand and Emily Drossell at Theatre at Saint Jean's. . (more...)
Listen to Denée Benton, Jordan Donica & Ben Ahlers Sing Tracks on VOICES OF THE GILDED AGE: THE CHRISTMAS ALBUM
by Nicole Rosky
Today, Concord Theatricals Recordings released “O Holy Night,” the second single from the highly-anticipated Voices of The Gilded Age: The Christmas Album, due out November 6. Performed by Critics Choice and Tony Award nominee Denée Benton and Tony Award nominee Jordan Donica, the track reimagines the beloved Christmas classic for a moving duet that captures the warmth and wonder of the holiday season. . (more...)
Rema Webb to Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour as Madame Giry
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway veteran Rema Webb will join the North American tour of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, taking on the role of Madame Giry in the second year of the production's tour.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Jennifer Holliday
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"You can build me up
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...