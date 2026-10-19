Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 19, 2026- OTHER DESERT CITIES Returns to Broadway

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 19, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

Coming Up

Wednesday, October 21

860 opens on Broadway

Thursday, October 22

The Imaginary Invalid opens on Broadway

The Front Page



Photos: First Look at OTHER DESERT CITIES on Broadway Now running at Broadway's Hudson Theatre is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe in the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Tony Award-winning play Other Desert Cities. Check out photos of the cast in action here.



Exclusive: Mariah Poppins Is Coming! Watch Viral Sensation Coco Marshall Sing 'Heart of Stone' from Her Solo Show Coco is ready for her close-up! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, viral sensation Coco Marshall (aka “Feed the Birds Girl”) will make her New York and cabaret debut in Coco Marshall: A Star Is Born, live at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. Check out an exclusive sneak peek of her big show. Watch as she performs Six's 'Heart of Stone' in this video.



Video: Illario Grant & Brandon Lee Harris Are Bringing Their Own Magic to MJ on Broadway Illario Grant and Brandon Lee Harris are taking center stage in MJ the Musical. From studying Jackson's signature moves to finding fresh inspiration in his legendary performances, both actors are continuing to discover what it takes to become the King of Pop eight times a week. Watch as Grant and Harris chat with Richard Ridge about their journeys with MJ, their favorite Michael Jackson performances, and more in this video.

Exclusive

by Michael Gioia

by Michael Major

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Sidney Paterra

by Nicole Rosky

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Rachel Stone

Review Roundups

‘Oh, Mary!’ actor Wesley Taylor exclusively sits down with BroadwayWorld to talk about living life on the road for the first time in his career while starring in the Cole Escola hit. . ( more... See exclusive photos of Norbert Leo Butz as 'Hermes' in Hadestown on Broadway. The Tony Award winner took over the role in September, alongside Jasmin Savoy Brown, Ben Davis, Amber Iman, and Kayko.. ( more... What is theatrical licensing and why is it important? Check out our for guide to how licensing works and view an updating list of new shows to license!. ( more... Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) today announced a $1 million leadership gift from the Roe Green Foundation, led by longtime DGF supporter and arts philanthropist Roe Green. The Foundation has pledged this gift in support of DGF and its work on behalf of theater writers nationwide. In recognition of the commitment, DGF Executive Director Rachel Routh will immediately assume the title of The Roe Green Executive Director, which the position will carry for the duration of the Foundation's ten-year commitment. . ( more... The lineup of performers has been revealed for Theatre Now New York's Theatre Then & Now Gala at the Players NYC. Performers include Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus and more.. ( more... Theater Resources Unlimited will present a hybrid workshop on evaluating theatrical productions as investments Nov. 22, featuring producers, attorneys, and investors discussing how to assess commercial viability and pitch shows to potential backers.. ( more...

Review Roundup: FISH Opens at WP Theater

by Nicole Rosky

Now running at WP Theater is Fish, written by Melis Aker and directed by Tatiana Pandiani. The production will run through October 25, 2026 at WP Theater. Let's see what the critics are saying about the new play.... (more...)

Review: THE BARBER OF SEVILLE, Glyndebourne

by Aliya Al-Hassan

If you want to bring a little Spanish warmth into your autumn, you could do much worse than head down to Sussex, where Glyndebourne's Autumn Season is now in full swing. In 1775, Beaumarchais created the character of Figaro in his play Le Barbier de Séville and over 250 years later, we are still reaping the rewards in Gioachino Rossini's operatic masterpiece, The Barber of Seville.. (more...)

Review: SOME WOMAN, Starring Anne-Marie Duff, National Theatre

by Cindy Marcolina

The National Theatre continue their commitment to new writing with a piece by Helen Edmundson. While this is wonderful in itself, this is not only a matter of having an original play on stage. Some Woman spotlights a category that’s often forgotten by the entertainment business, featuring a middle-aged woman as its protagonist. Anne-Marie Duff makes a splendid return to the National Theatre directed by Blanche McIntyre, portraying a woman who finds herself in a baffling position after a ten-year-old verbally abuses her on a train platform. The situation escalates, allowing Edmundson to weave a complex exploration of womanhood and misogyny in the 21st century.. (more...)

by Amber-Rae Stobbs

Around the Broadway World

by Sidney Paterra

by Sandra Arias Muñoz

'...the standout of the piece is the writing itself. Daye has a gift for calling out performative activism in a way that doesn’t feel accusatory... Our Ghost Drinks Matcha explores the grey area, the place where there isn’t a ‘happy ending’...'. ( more... What is theatrical licensing and why is it important? Check out our for guide to how licensing works and view an updating list of new shows to license!. ( more... La ESAD acogerá los días 20 y 21 de octubre unas jornadas de audiciones para reunir una bolsa profesional de artistas e integrar nuevos perfiles en próximas producciones familiares.. ( more...

RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION to Tour 47 North American Cities in 2027

by Chloe Rabinowitz

RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation will return to North America in 2027. Launching in New Haven, Connecticut, the upcoming tour will play in 47 North American cities from January to May 2027.. (more...)

Jonathan Groff, Kylie Minogue and Catherine Tate Join Cynthia Erivo-Led BAD FAIRIES

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Kylie Minogue, Jonathan Groff and Catherine Tate have joined the voice cast of “Bad Fairies,” the Warner Bros. Picture Animation and Locksmith Animation musical comedy led by Cynthia Erivo. . (more...)

by Michael Major

The BroadwayWorld Shop has the best deals on apparel and accessories from shows like Beetlejuice, The Rocky Horror Show, The Lost Boys, Paranormal Activity, and more!. ( more...

Donna Vivino to Star as Dorothy Kilgallen in KILGALLEN World Premiere Off-Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Donna Vivino will star as Dorothy Kilgallen in the world premiere of KILGALLEN, a new musical with book and music by Tony-nominee Chuck Strand, lyrics by Chuck Strand and Emily Drossell at Theatre at Saint Jean's. . (more...)

Listen to Denée Benton, Jordan Donica & Ben Ahlers Sing Tracks on VOICES OF THE GILDED AGE: THE CHRISTMAS ALBUM

by Nicole Rosky

Today, Concord Theatricals Recordings released “O Holy Night,” the second single from the highly-anticipated Voices of The Gilded Age: The Christmas Album, due out November 6. Performed by Critics Choice and Tony Award nominee Denée Benton and Tony Award nominee Jordan Donica, the track reimagines the beloved Christmas classic for a moving duet that captures the warmth and wonder of the holiday season. . (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Happy Birthday To...

Jennifer Holliday

Listen Up

"You can build me up

You can tear me down

You can try but I'm unbreakable

You can do your best

But I'll stand the test

You'll find that I'm unshakeable." - SIX the Musical