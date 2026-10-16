Listen to Denée Benton, Jordan Donica & Ben Ahlers Sing Tracks on VOICES OF THE GILDED AGE: THE CHRISTMAS ALBUM

Today, Concord Theatricals Recordings released “O Holy Night,” the second single from the highly-anticipated Voices of The Gilded Age: The Christmas Album, due out November 6. Performed by Critics Choice and Tony Award nominee Denée Benton and Tony Award nominee Jordan Donica, the track reimagines the beloved Christmas classic for a moving duet that captures the warmth and wonder of the holiday season.

The single joins a collection of holiday favorites and two original songs performed by the cast of HBO's Emmy Award-nominated Original Drama series The Gilded Age.

Produced by Latin GRAMMY®-winning songwriter and producer Desmond Child, a longtime fan of the show, the project features a Tony Award-winning and nominated cast of Broadway and stage veterans, including Ben Ahlers, Christine Baranski, Laura Benanti, Denée Benton, Carrie Coon, Jordan Donica, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Donna Murphy, Kelli O’Hara, Taylor Richardson, Morgan Spector, Taylor Trensch, and Adrienne Warren.

The tracklist also features Brian Stokes Mitchell performing “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” Christine Baranski performing “We Need A Little Christmas,” Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy and Kelli O’Hara performing Stephen Sondheim’s “I Remember,” Kelli O’Hara performing “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” Adrienne Warren performing “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” Audra McDonald performing “I Wonder As I Wander,” Taylor Richardson and Taylor Trensch performing “Let It Snow,” Celia Keenan-Bolger and Laura Benanti performing “Wexford Carol,” Donna Murphy performing “It’s Been Real,” another original song written by Desmond Child, and the previously released “The World Needs Some Christmas,” performed by Ben Ahlers.

Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector also bring Clement Clarke Moore’s “’Twas The Night Before Christmas” to life woven throughout the album.

The album is co-produced by GRAMMY® Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, edited and mixed by GRAMMY® winners Ian Kagey and Derik Lee, and mastered by GRAMMY® winner Oscar Zambrano, with art direction by Derek Bishop.

The album will arrive on the heels of the Season 4 premiere of The Gilded Age on Sunday, November 1 on HBO and HBO Max.

VOICES OF THE GILDED AGE: THE CHRISTMAS ALBUM TRACKLIST

“It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year” — Brian Stokes Mitchell

“We Need A Little Christmas” — Christine Baranski

“’Twas The Night Before Christmas (Part 1)” — Carrie Coon & Morgan Spector

“The World Needs Some Christmas” — Ben Ahlers *

“I Remember” — Audra McDonald, Donna Murphy & Kelli O’Hara

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas” — Kelli O’Hara

“O Holy Night” — Denée Benton & Jordan Donica

“I Wonder As I Wander” — Audra McDonald

“’Twas The Night Before Christmas (Part 2)” — Carrie Coon & Morgan Spector

“Let It Snow” — Taylor Richardson & Taylor Trensch

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” — Adrienne Warren

“Wexford Carol” — Celia Keenan-Bolger & Laura Benanti

“Just In Time For Christmas” — Laura Benanti

“’Twas The Night Before Christmas (Part 3)” — Carrie Coon & Morgan Spector

“It’s Been Real” — Donna Murphy *

*original song written by Desmond Child

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