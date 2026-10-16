Rema Webb to Join THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Tour as Madame Giry

Rema Webb will join the North American Tour of the new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary musical, PHANTOM OF THE OPERA as the company heads into the second year of the tour. Ms. Webb assumes the role of 'Madame Giry' beginning November 10 in Oklahoma City, OK.

Ms. Webb has appeared on Broadway in Chicago, Hell's Kitchen, Fat Ham, The Music Man, Escape to Margaritaville, The Color Purple, Violet, The Lion King, The Book of Mormon, and Ragtime. Film and TV credits include “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Central Park,” “Murphy Brown,” Beloved, and Sudden Death. She is also the Founder/Executive Director of On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program, a premier arts program for young people ages 10–18.

Isaiah Bailey leads the company in the title role of 'The Phantom of the Opera' with Jordan Lee Gilbert as 'Christine Daaé,' Daniel Lopez as 'Raoul.' Midori Marsh as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' William Thomas Evans as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Carrington Vilmont as 'Monsieur André,' Christopher Bozeka as 'Ubaldo Piangi,' Melo Ludwig as 'Meg Giry,' and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as 'Christine Daaé, at certain performances.'

They are joined by James Channing as 'Joseph Buquet,' Carlyn Connolly as 'Madame Firmin,' Keenan English and Stanley Glover as 'Hannibal's Guard/Shepherd,' David Young Fernandez as 'Hairdresser,' Alyssa Giannetti as 'Page,' Matthew Griffin as 'Marksman,' Jeremy Harr as 'Don Attilio,' Olivia McMillan as 'Wild Woman,' Evelyn Mê-Linh as 'Princess,' Ben Roseberry as 'Auctioneer/Monsieur Reyer,' Lacy Sauter as 'Confidante,' Dennis Shuman as 'Jeweler,' Donovan Elliot Smith as 'Passarino,' Stephen Tewksbury as 'Monsieur LeFèvre/Fire Chief,' and Krista Wigle as 'Wardrobe Mistress.' Aloria Adams, Kara Chan, Jennifer Gruener, Liv Mitchell, Eureka Nakano, and Charlotte Oceana are The Ballet Chorus of the Opéra Populaire and Ayaka Kamei Cento, Rebekah Howell, Bronson Norris Murphy, Scott Mikita, Trista Moldovan, Sarah Mossman, Camila Rodrigues, and Andy Tighe are Swings.

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA tells the haunting story of Christine Daaé, a young soprano whose extraordinary voice enchants a mysterious masked figure known as The Phantom. A brilliant yet tormented musical genius, The Phantom dwells in the depths of the Paris Opera House, casting fear over all who inhabit it.

Drawn to Christine's sensational talent, The Phantom becomes her mentor, believing she alone can truly bring his music to life, and as he guides her from the shadows, he falls deeply and dangerously in love. When Christine is reunited with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul, now the young patron of the Opera House, she has to wrestle with the unpredictable nature of a powerful love triangle. The Phantom's obsession with his new star sets off a dramatic turn of events where devotion, jealousy and passions collide.

Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Performing Arts Center November 18–29, 2026

Kansas City, MO

Music Hall December 2–13, 2026

Dallas, TX

Music Hall at Fair Park December 16, 2026–January 3, 2027

San Antonio, TX

The Majestic Theatre January 6–17, 2027

Austin, TX

Bass Concert Hall January 20–31, 2027

Nashville, TN

Tennessee Performing Arts Center February 3–14, 2027

Omaha, NE

Orpheum Theater February 17–28, 2027

Des Moines, IA

Des Moines Civic Center March 3–14, 2027

Pittsburgh, PA

Benedum Center for the Performing Arts March 17–28, 2027

Appleton, WI

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center March 31–April 11, 2027

Cleveland, OH

Playhouse Square - Keybank State Theatre April 14–May 9, 2027

Columbus, OH

Ohio Theatre May 12–23, 2027

Durham, NC

DPAC May 26–June 6, 2027

Philadelphia, PA

Academy of Music June 9–20, 2027

Schenectady, NY

Proctors Theatre June 23–July 4, 2027

Charlotte, NC

Belk Theater July 7–18, 2027

Boston, MA

Citizens Opera House July 21–August 8, 2027

Grand Rapids, MI

DeVos Performance Hall August 11–22, 2027

East Lansing, MI

Wharton Center for the Performing Arts August 25–September 5, 2027

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 14 Hrs 19 Min 17 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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