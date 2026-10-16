Video: Bradley Whitford Looks Back on His Original A FEW GOOD MEN Big Break





Bradley Whitford is opening up about getting cast in the original Broadway production of "A Few Good Men," now returning to the play for the new revival. While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark, a new video shows Whitford discussing how the original production was a turning point in his career.

"I replaced the guy playing the Kevin Bacon part, and then I understudied the Tom Cruise part, and then no offense to me, usually when a play is going long and the lead needs to be replaced, you give it to a fading television personality in order to sell tickets. But Aaron Sorkin, who then was this 26-year-old, it was his first play, for God’s sake. He said, 'I think the understudy should do it.' It was the biggest break of my life. It’s why I got to do West Wing."

Before “The West Wing” and The Social Network, Sorkin left an major mark on American storytelling with the breakout hit. Whitford went on to voice his gratitude for his relationship with Sorkin, stating that the play is just as relevant now.

"As actors, to have a writer who I’ve been able to collaborate with so long is such a dream. Doing this play now, man, it it’s more relevant than now than it was."

Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, Whitford is joined by Tom Blyth as ‘LTJG Daniel Kaffee,’ in his Broadway debut, along with Krysta Rodriguez as ‘LCDR Joanne Galloway.' A Few Good Men, set to officially open on Thursday, October 29, will play for 13 weeks only through Sunday, January 10, 2027.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 10 Hrs 24 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming