Video: Bradley Whitford Looks Back on His Original A FEW GOOD MEN Big Break
Whitford discusses how the original production was a turning point in his career.
Bradley Whitford is opening up about getting cast in the original Broadway production of "A Few Good Men," now returning to the play for the new revival. While appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark, a new video shows Whitford discussing how the original production was a turning point in his career.
"I replaced the guy playing the Kevin Bacon part, and then I understudied the Tom Cruise part, and then no offense to me, usually when a play is going long and the lead needs to be replaced, you give it to a fading television personality in order to sell tickets. But Aaron Sorkin, who then was this 26-year-old, it was his first play, for God’s sake. He said, 'I think the understudy should do it.' It was the biggest break of my life. It’s why I got to do West Wing."
Before “The West Wing” and The Social Network, Sorkin left an major mark on American storytelling with the breakout hit. Whitford went on to voice his gratitude for his relationship with Sorkin, stating that the play is just as relevant now.
"As actors, to have a writer who I’ve been able to collaborate with so long is such a dream. Doing this play now, man, it it’s more relevant than now than it was."
Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden, Whitford is joined by Tom Blyth as ‘LTJG Daniel Kaffee,’ in his Broadway debut, along with Krysta Rodriguez as ‘LCDR Joanne Galloway.' A Few Good Men, set to officially open on Thursday, October 29, will play for 13 weeks only through Sunday, January 10, 2027.
A Few Good Men also features Stephanie Berry as ‘CAPT J. A. Randolph,’ Nick Blaemire as ‘LTJG Sam Weinberg,’ Michael Braugher as ‘Cpl Jeffrey Howard,’ Christopher Gurr as ‘CDR Walter Stone,’ Billy Eugene Jones as ‘CAPT Isaac Whitaker,’ Collin Kelly-Sordelet as ‘PFC Louden Downey,’ Shunté Lofton as ‘Orderly,’ Michael Oberholtzer as ‘Capt Jack Ross,’ Lavel Schley as ‘LCpl Harold W. Dawson,’ Thom Sesma as ‘Maj Matthew Markinson,’ Daniel Velez as ‘PFC William T. Santiago,’ John Zdrojeski as ‘1stLt Jonathan Kendrick,’ with Brendan Behm, Alex Ekker, Drew Elhamalawy, Miles Fowler, Quentin Nguyen-duy, and Stephen Michael Spencer as ‘Marine/Military Personnel,’ and Peter Bradbury, Tim Creavin, Mahira Kakkar, and Austin Phillips rounding out the cast as understudies.
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