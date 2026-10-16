Video: Illario Grant & Brandon Lee Harris Are Bringing Their Own Magic to MJ on Broadway
The pair plays 'MJ' and 'Michael' respectively.
There's a new pair of performers bringing the King of Pop to life on Broadway! Illario Grant and Brandon Lee Harris are taking center stage in MJ the Musical, and BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge caught up with the two stars to find out how they're putting their own spins on one of music's most iconic performers.
For Grant, stepping into Michael Jackson's shoes has meant learning from the performers who came before him, while putting in countless hours of preparation to make the music and movement look effortless.
"It wasn't a small feat," he explained. "It was hours of rehearsals, hours of looking at video, hours of listening to Michael Jackson over and over and over again to be able to make it look effortless or make it look like you see on stage."
Harris, who returns to the production after previously performing in the show, is equally committed to discovering new layers of the legendary entertainer. With decades of footage to draw inspiration from, he says there's always something new to explore.
"Michael Jackson is like probably the most documented man in history. There's videos through every era of his life available. So it's like I'm constantly always studying him and especially in the age range that I get to play him. I'm always finding random clips from variety shows in the '70s, finding random concert performances."
From studying Jackson's signature moves to finding fresh inspiration in his legendary performances, both actors are continuing to discover what it takes to become the King of Pop eight times a week. Watch as Grant and Harris chat with Richard Ridge about their journeys with MJ, their favorite Michael Jackson performances, and more in this video.
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