Video: Mandy Gonzalez Is Bringing Everything She Knows to a City Near You

Broadway favorite Mandy Gonzalez joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a special conversation about her national concert tour, Everything I Know: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Lin-Manuel Miranda, a musical celebration of one of Broadway's most influential composers.



From originating the role of Nina Rosario in In the Heights to portraying Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, Gonzalez has been an important part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's extraordinary journey. Now, she's bringing his music to concert halls across the country, performing beloved selections from Hamilton, In the Heights, Moana, Encanto, and more alongside symphony orchestras.



Gonzalez chats with Robert about her longtime friendship with Miranda, the inspiration behind this exciting new show, and the personal stories that make these songs so meaningful. They also look back at her incredible Broadway career, the artists who have inspired her, and the joy of connecting with audiences through music.



With her unmistakable voice, warmth, and passion for storytelling, Gonzalez brings a deeply personal perspective to the music that has captivated audiences around the world. It's a conversation filled with Broadway memories, laughter, and a celebration of the friendships that make great art possible.