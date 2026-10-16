Photos: First Look at OTHER DESERT CITIES on Broadway
Other Desert Cities stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe.
|
Now running at Broadway's Hudson Theatre is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe in the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Tony Award-winning play Other Desert Cities, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Other Desert Cities will play a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, January 17, 2027.
Every family has a secret. Not every family survives it. On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they've kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn't just what happened, but who owns a family's story, and what is the cost to tell it.
Check out photos of the cast in action below!
Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more