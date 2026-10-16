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Photos: First Look at OTHER DESERT CITIES on Broadway

Other Desert Cities stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe.

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Now running at Broadway's Hudson Theatre is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris, Allison Janney, Joe Keery, and Lily Rabe in the first Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Tony Award-winning play Other Desert Cities, directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey. Other Desert Cities will play a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, January 17, 2027.

Every family has a secret. Not every family survives it. On Christmas Eve, the sunlit Palm Springs home of a politically connected family becomes a battleground of memory, loyalty, and legacy when a daughter returns with a memoir and the power to expose the explosive truth they've kept hidden. As the past comes into focus, the question isn't just what happened, but who owns a family's story, and what is the cost to tell it.

Check out photos of the cast in action below!


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