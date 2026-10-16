Donna Vivino to Star as Dorothy Kilgallen in KILGALLEN World Premiere Off-Broadway

Donna Vivino will star as Dorothy Kilgallen in the world premiere of KILGALLEN, a new musical with book and music by Tony-nominee Chuck Strand, lyrics by Chuck Strand and Emily Drossell, additional music by George Petersen, choreography by Jennifer Copaken, music directed by Eric Svejcar, and directed by Terry Berliner at The York Theatre.

Vivino made her Broadway debut at age eight as the original Young Cosette in Les Misérables and later played Elphaba in Wicked. KILGALLEN begins previews Saturday, November 28 at The Theatre at Saint Jean's and plays a limited engagement through Sunday, December 27. Opening night is Thursday, December 3 at 7 p.m.

In the 1950s, a single line in Dorothy Kilgallen's Voice of Broadway column could make or end a career. Seventy years later, the woman playing her grew up on those same stages.

"I get to tell the story of a woman who lived, and died, in pursuit of the truth," said Vivino. "Dorothy was a trailblazer. I hope audiences walk out knowing who she really was, and how determined and brave she had to be."

KILGALLEN is a musical mystery about Dorothy Kilgallen, one of America's most influential journalists. Brilliant, relentless, and unapologetically ambitious, Kilgallen moved among the celebrities, politicians, and power brokers who defined her era. When President Kennedy was assassinated, she became convinced that the truth was being buried, and set out to prove it. Even as she realized her life was in danger, she forged ahead. Dorothy died under suspicious circumstances on November 8, 1965. The mystery remains unsolved today.

At her peak, Dorothy Kilgallen was America's most powerful voice. Columnist, radio host, and television star, she knew everything about everyone who mattered: film stars and club owners, gangsters and con men, kings and presidents. When her friend John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas, she didn't buy the official story. She started digging into Cuban exiles, the mob, and the CIA, and the people she was asking about started watching her. Even after she realized her life was in danger, she kept going. On November 7, 1965, Dorothy Kilgallen was found dead in her Manhattan home. Officially, it was an accidental mix of pills and alcohol. The case has never been solved.

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