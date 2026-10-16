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RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION to Tour 47 North American Cities in 2027

The tour will visit Los Angeles, Denver, Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and more.

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RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION to Tour 47 North American Cities in 2027

RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation will return to North America in 2027. Launching in New Haven, Connecticut, the upcoming tour will play in 47 North American cities from January to May 2027.

RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation toured North America in 2025 to over 40 cities, including two weeks at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and a special weekend of performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Experience the original phenomenon. A thrilling celebration of music and dance RIVERDANCE returns in a spectacular new production with Grammy Award-winning music, breathtaking choreography, and explosive energy. Featuring a new generation of world-class performers, stunning visuals, and innovative staging, this reimagined production brings RIVERDANCE to life like never before while honoring the show that continues to thrill audiences worldwide.

Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.

RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation initially launched in 2024 with a special performance on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, seen by over 31 million people, and marked the first return of Riverdance to North America following the wildly successful three-year 25th Anniversary Show. The production has gone on to tour in over 100 cities across North America, including a triumphant return to the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The 2027 season tour route is as follows:

New Haven, CT

January 22–23, 2027

Portland, ME

January 24, 2027

Moncton, NB

January 26–27, 2027

Saint John, NB

January 28, 2027

Halifax, NS

January 29–31, 2027

Quebec City, QC

February 2, 2027

Kingston, ON

February 3, 2027

Montreal, QC

February 4–7, 2027

Scranton, PA

February 9–11, 2027

Newark, NJ

February 12–14, 2027

Hershey, PA

February 16–18, 2027

Cleveland, OH

February 19–21, 2027

Bowling Green, KY

February 23, 2027

West Lafayette, IN

February 24, 2027

Youngstown, OH

February 25, 2027

Midland, MI

February 26–28, 2027

New Philadelphia, OH

March 2–3, 2027

Philadelphia, PA

March 4–7, 2027

Richmond, KY

March 9, 2027

Fort Wayne, IN

March 10, 2027

Rosemont, IL

March 11, 2027

Wausau, WI

March 12–13, 2027

Duluth, MN

March 14, 2027

Lincoln, NE

March 16–17, 2027

Colorado Springs, CO

March 19–20, 2027

Loveland, CO

March 21, 2027

Casper, WY

March 22, 2027

Denver, CO

March 23–28, 2027

Logan, UT

March 30–31, 2027

Reno, NV

April 2–4, 2027

San Jose, CA

April 6–7, 2027

Folsom, CA

April 8–11, 2027

Los Angeles, CA

April 12–18, 2027

Prescott Valley, AZ

April 19, 2027

Albuquerque, NM

April 20, 2027

Tulsa, OK

April 22, 2027

Topeka, KS

April 23, 2027

Springfield, IL

April 25, 2027

Toronto, ON

April 27–May 9, 2027

Syracuse, NY

May 11–13, 2027

Washington D.C.

May 14–16, 2027

Virginia Beach, VA

May 23, 2027

 

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