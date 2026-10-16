RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEW GENERATION to Tour 47 North American Cities in 2027
The tour will visit Los Angeles, Denver, Toronto, Montreal, Philadelphia, Washington D.C. and more.
RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation will return to North America in 2027. Launching in New Haven, Connecticut, the upcoming tour will play in 47 North American cities from January to May 2027.
RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation toured North America in 2025 to over 40 cities, including two weeks at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and a special weekend of performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Experience the original phenomenon. A thrilling celebration of music and dance RIVERDANCE returns in a spectacular new production with Grammy Award-winning music, breathtaking choreography, and explosive energy. Featuring a new generation of world-class performers, stunning visuals, and innovative staging, this reimagined production brings RIVERDANCE to life like never before while honoring the show that continues to thrill audiences worldwide.
Audiences will enjoy a unique and memorable performance which blends the traditional and the contemporary, showcasing the skill and passion of the world-class of dancers, musicians and singers in the Riverdance ensemble.
RIVERDANCE 30 - The New Generation initially launched in 2024 with a special performance on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, seen by over 31 million people, and marked the first return of Riverdance to North America following the wildly successful three-year 25th Anniversary Show. The production has gone on to tour in over 100 cities across North America, including a triumphant return to the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
The 2027 season tour route is as follows:
New Haven, CT
January 22–23, 2027
Portland, ME
January 24, 2027
Moncton, NB
January 26–27, 2027
Saint John, NB
January 28, 2027
Halifax, NS
January 29–31, 2027
Quebec City, QC
February 2, 2027
Kingston, ON
February 3, 2027
Montreal, QC
February 4–7, 2027
Scranton, PA
February 9–11, 2027
Newark, NJ
February 12–14, 2027
Hershey, PA
February 16–18, 2027
Cleveland, OH
February 19–21, 2027
Bowling Green, KY
February 23, 2027
West Lafayette, IN
February 24, 2027
Youngstown, OH
February 25, 2027
Midland, MI
February 26–28, 2027
New Philadelphia, OH
March 2–3, 2027
Philadelphia, PA
March 4–7, 2027
Richmond, KY
March 9, 2027
Fort Wayne, IN
March 10, 2027
Rosemont, IL
March 11, 2027
Wausau, WI
March 12–13, 2027
Duluth, MN
March 14, 2027
Lincoln, NE
March 16–17, 2027
Colorado Springs, CO
March 19–20, 2027
Loveland, CO
March 21, 2027
Casper, WY
March 22, 2027
Denver, CO
March 23–28, 2027
Logan, UT
March 30–31, 2027
Reno, NV
April 2–4, 2027
San Jose, CA
April 6–7, 2027
Folsom, CA
April 8–11, 2027
Los Angeles, CA
April 12–18, 2027
Prescott Valley, AZ
April 19, 2027
Albuquerque, NM
April 20, 2027
Tulsa, OK
April 22, 2027
Topeka, KS
April 23, 2027
Springfield, IL
April 25, 2027
Toronto, ON
April 27–May 9, 2027
Syracuse, NY
May 11–13, 2027
Washington D.C.
May 14–16, 2027
Virginia Beach, VA
May 23, 2027
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