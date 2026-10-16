Shop Halloween Merch From Broadway Shows in the BroadwayWorld Store
As Halloween approaches, buy merch from Broadway's spookiest shows.
Step into the spotlight with some spooky styles! As Halloween approaches, buy merch from Broadway's spookiest musicals. The BroadwayWorld Store is offering apparel and accessories from shows like Beetlejuice, The Rocky Horror Show, The Lost Boys, Paranormal Activity, and more!
See highlights from the Halloween collection below.
Shop now!
Beetlejuice Its Showtime Striped Hoodie
This hoodie features a design of the show's logo on the front left-hand chest side, a black and white striped hoodliner and "It's Showtime" on the back. 80/20 cotton/poly blend.
Beetlejuice Broadway Logo Tee
Unisex black invisible stripe tee with show logo printed on front and beetle back hit.
Beetlejuice Crystals Ornament
Ornament speak to me! A 2.5" glitter enamel fill ornament saying "buy more crystals"
Beetlejuice Decal Set
Set of 4 decals with an ultra removable adhesive back.
Wicked Defy Gravity Hat
Black adjustable dad hat featuring Defy Gravity in green on the front, and the Wicked logo on the back.
Beetlejuice Fitted Sandworm Tee
Fitted crewneck shirt featuring the sandworm spelling out, "Beetlejuice." 100% ring-spun cotton.
Death Becomes Her Person Tote
Find your everyday items in our "Find Your Person" Death Becomes Her tote bag. 15" x 15" x 3" heavy cotton canvas tote with 8" handle drop.
Death Becomes Her Unisex Broadway Warning Hoodie
This purple vintage raglan hoodie is perfect for any Death Becomes Her fan with the iconic "Now a Warning" phrase printed on the front.
- Made from 100% ring spun cotton
- Dyed to match drawcord
- Front pocket
Death Becomes Her Unisex Siempre Viva Long Sleeve
Feel eternally beautiful in this black long sleeve t-shirt with the Siempre Viva elixir vial printed on the back and the Death Becomes Her logo printed on the front left chest.
- Made from 100% ring spun cotton
The Lost Boys Logo Pin
Show your fangs with this pin featuring the logo for The Lost Boys.
- Product measures approx. 1.2" on a 2" x 1.75" backer card.
The Lost Boys Logo Magnet
Commemorate your time in Santa Carla with this magnet featuring the logo for The Lost Boys.
- Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"
The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet
Rock out with this lenticular magnet featuring characters from The Lost Boys.
- Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"
The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug
Fight the monsters of the morning with this mug featuring the quote, "Vampires are impossible to reason with during the day. It's not their time."
- Product measures approx. 3.5" x 5.2"
- Hand Wash Only
Death Becomes Her Wrinkled Compact
Wrinkle, Wrinkle Little Star, this Death Becomes Her compact mirror will go so far!
The Rocky Horror Show Don't Dream It Be It Hat
Give yourself over to absolute pleasure with this adjustable hat featuring the lyrics "Don't Dream It, Be It" on the front and the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show on the back.
- One size fits most
The Rocky Horror Show Frankie Fan
Every wild and untamed thing needs to cool off once in a while. Why not do it with this jumbo clack fan featuring the lyric, "Regular Frankie Fan."
- Product measures 13" long and 26" when opened
The Rocky Horror Show Logo Tee
Don't let the storm clouds get in the way of your style with this tee featuring the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show on the front, and the quote, "It was a night out to remember for a very long time," on the back.
- Unisex Fit
- Material: 100% Ring-Spun Combed Cotton
The Rocky Horror Show Fish Net Socks
Feel a bit less vulnerable when you wear these fishnet socks featuring the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show.
- One size fits most
The Rocky Horror Show Glow in the Dark Pin
Find your way out of the storm clouds, heavy, black, and pendulous, with this glow-in-the-dark pin featuring the lyrics. "There's a light over at the Frankenstein place."
- Pin measures approx. 1.5" on a 2.5" x 3.5" backer card
The Rocky Horror Show Ticket Magnet
Take your seat at the late-night double feature picture show with this ticket magnet for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show.
- Material: Acrylic
- Product measures approx. 2" x 4"
The Rocky Horror Show Anticipation Shot Glass
Rose tint your world when you use this shot glass featuring the quote, "I see you shiver with antici…" on the front and "…pation" on the back.
- Beverage capacity: 1.75 oz.
- Hand Wash Only
- BPA-free, FDA-certified
The Rocky Horror Show Creature of the Night Muscle Tee
Feeling done-in? Show some skin with this cropped muscle tank featuring the lyric, "Creature of the night," along with the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show.
- Boxy-Cropped fit
- Material: 100% Cotton
The Rocky Horror Show Anticipation Crewneck
Warm yourself from the shivers with this crewneck sweatshirt featuring the quote, "I see you shiver with antici…" on the front, and "…pation" on the back.
- Unisex fit
- Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Polyester
The Rocky Horror Show Denton Athletics Tee
Be a part of the Junior Chamber of Commerce with this tee featuring the Denton Athletics logo. Who knows, you may meet your very own Janet Weiss.
- Unisex fit
The Rocky Horror Show Time Warp Socks
When madness takes its toll, just take a jump to the left and step to the right to put on these socks featuring lyrics from the song Time Warp.
- One size fits most
The Rocky Horror Show Strange Journey Tote
Wherever your strange journeys may take you, make sure to bring your belongings with you in this tote featuring the quote, "I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey" on one side, and the logo for Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show on the other.
The Rocky Horror Show Quote Pin Set
You'll never get hot and flustered when you adorn yourself with this set of 4 pins featuring quotes from Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show.
- Designs include
- Creature of the night
- Don't dream it, be it
- Do the time warp
- Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show logo
The Rocky Horror Show Don't Dream it Be it Hoodie
You'll look truly beautiful to behold when you wear this pullover hoodie featuring the lyrics, "Don't Dream It" on the front, and "Be it" on the back.
- Unisex fit
Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Hat
Show a bit of spirit with this adjustable hat featuring the quote, "Peek-A-Boo" on the front, and the Paranormal Activity logo on the back.
- One size fits most
Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Nightlight
Never let the darkness prevail with this night light featuring the quote, "Keep the lights on."
- Product measures approx. 4" X 2.5"
Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Door Tee
Embrace the supernatural when you wear this vintage wash tee featuring a glitching doorway along with the Paranormal Activity logo.
- Unisex Fit
- Material: 100% ring-spun cotton
Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Mug
Fight off the morning scaries with this diner style mug featuring the quote, "Places aren't haunted, people are."
- Beverage Capacity: 10 oz.
- Hand Wash Only
Paranormal Activity Peek A Boo Baby Tee
Look scarily stylish with this ribbed baby style tee featuring the quote, "Peek-A-Boo."
- Petite cropped fit
- Material: 100% combed cotton
Death Becomes Her Immortal Hat
Look eternally fabulous in this adjustable hat featuring the tagline, "Immortal" on the front, and the Death Becomes Her logo on the back.
- One size fits most
Death Becomes Her Dead Tote
Running away together? Make sure you bring all your belongings with you in this tote bag featuring the tag line, "Dead. but make it chic."
- Product measures approx. 15" x 16"
Paranormal Activity Black Logo Hoodie
See in the shadows with this hoodie featuring the Paranormal Activity logo.
- Unisex fit
- Material: 80% cotton, 20% polyester
Death Becomes Her Now A Warning Mug
Take a sip and drink it in with this metallic purple mug featuring the quote, "Now a warning?" on one side and the Death Becomes Her logo on the other.
- Hand wash only
- Microwave safe
- Complies with FDA, Prop 65
- Product measures approx. 3.6" x 3.7" x 3.4"
Wicked Chistery Plush Monkey
Talk to the animals! Bring home a soft plush flying monkey complete with wings, vest and jacket.
$10 from each sale of the Chistery Plush equally benefits WICKED's For Good partners: the Broadway Green Alliance, Equal Justice Initiative, Girls Write Now, and The Trevor Project.
OFFICIAL WICKED THE MUSICAL MERCHANDISE.
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