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Shop Halloween Merch From Broadway Shows in the BroadwayWorld Store

As Halloween approaches, buy merch from Broadway's spookiest shows.

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Featured Topic BWW Store More Coverage Shop Halloween Merch From Broadway Shows in the BroadwayWorld Store

Step into the spotlight with some spooky styles! As Halloween approaches, buy merch from Broadway's spookiest musicals. The BroadwayWorld Store is offering apparel and accessories from shows like Beetlejuice, The Rocky Horror Show, The Lost Boys, Paranormal Activity, and more!

See highlights from the Halloween collection below.

Shop now!

Beetlejuice Its Showtime Striped Hoodie

Beetlejuice Its Showtime Striped Hoodie image

This hoodie features a design of the show's logo on the front left-hand chest side, a black and white striped hoodliner and "It's Showtime" on the back. 80/20 cotton/poly blend.


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Beetlejuice Broadway Logo Tee

Beetlejuice Broadway Logo Tee image

Unisex black invisible stripe tee with show logo printed on front and beetle back hit.


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Beetlejuice Crystals Ornament

Beetlejuice Crystals Ornament image

Ornament speak to me! A 2.5" glitter enamel fill ornament saying "buy more crystals"


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Beetlejuice Decal Set

Beetlejuice Decal Set image

Set of 4 decals with an ultra removable adhesive back.


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Wicked Defy Gravity Hat

Wicked Defy Gravity Hat image

Black adjustable dad hat featuring Defy Gravity in green on the front, and the Wicked logo on the back.


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Beetlejuice Fitted Sandworm Tee

Beetlejuice Fitted Sandworm Tee image

Fitted crewneck shirt featuring the sandworm spelling out, "Beetlejuice."  100% ring-spun cotton.


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Death Becomes Her Person Tote

Death Becomes Her Person Tote image

Find your everyday items in our "Find Your Person" Death Becomes Her tote bag. 15" x 15" x 3" heavy cotton canvas tote with 8" handle drop. 


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Death Becomes Her Unisex Broadway Warning Hoodie

Death Becomes Her Unisex Broadway Warning Hoodie image

This purple vintage raglan hoodie is perfect for any Death Becomes Her fan with the iconic "Now a Warning" phrase printed on the front.
 

  • Made from 100% ring spun cotton
  • Dyed to match drawcord
  • Front pocket


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Death Becomes Her Unisex Siempre Viva Long Sleeve

Death Becomes Her Unisex Siempre Viva Long Sleeve image

Feel eternally beautiful in this black long sleeve t-shirt with the Siempre Viva elixir vial printed on the back and the Death Becomes Her logo printed on the front left chest.
 

  • Made from 100% ring spun cotton


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The Lost Boys Logo Pin

The Lost Boys Logo Pin image

Show your fangs with this pin featuring the logo for The Lost Boys.

  • Product measures approx. 1.2" on a 2" x 1.75" backer card.


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The Lost Boys Logo Magnet

The Lost Boys Logo Magnet image

Commemorate your time in Santa Carla with this magnet featuring the logo for The Lost Boys.

  • Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"


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The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet

The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet image

Rock out with this lenticular magnet featuring characters from The Lost Boys.

  • Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"


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The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug

The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug image

Fight the monsters of the morning with this mug featuring the quote, "Vampires are impossible to reason with during the day. It's not their time."

  • Product measures approx. 3.5" x 5.2" 
  • Hand Wash Only


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Death Becomes Her Wrinkled Compact

Death Becomes Her Wrinkled Compact image

Wrinkle, Wrinkle Little Star, this Death Becomes Her compact mirror will go so far! 


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The Rocky Horror Show Don't Dream It Be It Hat

The Rocky Horror Show Don't Dream It Be It Hat image

Give yourself over to absolute pleasure with this adjustable hat featuring the lyrics "Don't Dream It, Be It" on the front and the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show on the back. 

  • One size fits most


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The Rocky Horror Show Frankie Fan

The Rocky Horror Show Frankie Fan image

Every wild and untamed thing needs to cool off once in a while. Why not do it with this jumbo clack fan featuring the lyric, "Regular Frankie Fan."

  • Product measures 13" long and 26" when opened


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The Rocky Horror Show Logo Tee

The Rocky Horror Show Logo Tee image

Don't let the storm clouds get in the way of your style with this tee featuring the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show on the front, and the quote, "It was a night out to remember for a very long time," on the back.

  • Unisex Fit
  • Material: 100% Ring-Spun Combed Cotton


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The Rocky Horror Show Fish Net Socks

The Rocky Horror Show Fish Net Socks image

Feel a bit less vulnerable when you wear these fishnet socks featuring the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show.

  • One size fits most


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The Rocky Horror Show Glow in the Dark Pin

The Rocky Horror Show Glow in the Dark Pin image

Find your way out of the storm clouds, heavy, black, and pendulous, with this glow-in-the-dark pin featuring the lyrics. "There's a light over at the Frankenstein place."

  • Pin measures approx. 1.5" on a 2.5" x 3.5" backer card


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The Rocky Horror Show Ticket Magnet

The Rocky Horror Show Ticket Magnet image

Take your seat at the late-night double feature picture show with this ticket magnet for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show.

  • Material: Acrylic
  • Product measures approx. 2" x 4"


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The Rocky Horror Show Anticipation Shot Glass

The Rocky Horror Show Anticipation Shot Glass image

Rose tint your world when you use this shot glass featuring the quote, "I see you shiver with antici…" on the front and "…pation" on the back.

  • Beverage capacity: 1.75 oz.
  • Hand Wash Only
  • BPA-free, FDA-certified


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The Rocky Horror Show Creature of the Night Muscle Tee

The Rocky Horror Show Creature of the Night Muscle Tee image

Feeling done-in? Show some skin with this cropped muscle tank featuring the lyric, "Creature of the night," along with the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show.

  • Boxy-Cropped fit
  • Material: 100% Cotton


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The Rocky Horror Show Anticipation Crewneck

The Rocky Horror Show Anticipation Crewneck image

Warm yourself from the shivers with this crewneck sweatshirt featuring the quote, "I see you shiver with antici…" on the front, and "…pation" on the back.

  • Unisex fit
  • Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Polyester


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The Rocky Horror Show Denton Athletics Tee

The Rocky Horror Show Denton Athletics Tee image

Be a part of the Junior Chamber of Commerce with this tee featuring the Denton Athletics logo. Who knows, you may meet your very own Janet Weiss.

  • Unisex fit


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The Rocky Horror Show Time Warp Socks

The Rocky Horror Show Time Warp Socks image

When madness takes its toll, just take a jump to the left and step to the right to put on these socks featuring lyrics from the song Time Warp.

  • One size fits most


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The Rocky Horror Show Strange Journey Tote

The Rocky Horror Show Strange Journey Tote image

Wherever your strange journeys may take you, make sure to bring your belongings with you in this tote featuring the quote, "I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey" on one side, and the logo for Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show on the other. 


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The Rocky Horror Show Quote Pin Set

The Rocky Horror Show Quote Pin Set image

You'll never get hot and flustered when you adorn yourself with this set of 4 pins featuring quotes from Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show.

  • Designs include
    • Creature of the night
    • Don't dream it, be it
    • Do the time warp
    • Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show logo


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The Rocky Horror Show Don't Dream it Be it Hoodie

The Rocky Horror Show Don't Dream it Be it Hoodie image

You'll look truly beautiful to behold when you wear this pullover hoodie featuring the lyrics, "Don't Dream It" on the front, and "Be it" on the back.

  • Unisex fit


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Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Hat

Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Hat image

Show a bit of spirit with this adjustable hat featuring the quote, "Peek-A-Boo" on the front, and the Paranormal Activity logo on the back.

  • One size fits most


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Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Nightlight

Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Nightlight image

Never let the darkness prevail with this night light featuring the quote, "Keep the lights on."

  • Product measures approx. 4" X 2.5"


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Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Door Tee

Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Door Tee image

Embrace the supernatural when you wear this vintage wash tee featuring a glitching doorway along with the Paranormal Activity logo.

  • Unisex Fit
  • Material: 100% ring-spun cotton


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Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Mug

Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Mug image

Fight off the morning scaries with this diner style mug featuring the quote, "Places aren't haunted, people are."

  • Beverage Capacity: 10 oz.
  • Hand Wash Only

     


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Paranormal Activity Peek A Boo Baby Tee

Paranormal Activity Peek A Boo Baby Tee image

Look scarily stylish with this ribbed baby style tee featuring the quote, "Peek-A-Boo."

  • Petite cropped fit
  • Material: 100% combed cotton


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Death Becomes Her Immortal Hat

Death Becomes Her Immortal Hat image

Look eternally fabulous in this adjustable hat featuring the tagline, "Immortal" on the front, and the Death Becomes Her logo on the back.

  • One size fits most


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Death Becomes Her Dead Tote

Death Becomes Her Dead Tote image

Running away together? Make sure you bring all your belongings with you in this tote bag featuring the tag line, "Dead. but make it chic."

  • Product measures approx. 15" x 16"


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Paranormal Activity Black Logo Hoodie

Paranormal Activity Black Logo Hoodie image

See in the shadows with this hoodie featuring the Paranormal Activity logo.

  • Unisex fit
  • Material: 80% cotton, 20% polyester


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Death Becomes Her Now A Warning Mug

Death Becomes Her Now A Warning Mug image

Take a sip and drink it in with this metallic purple mug featuring the quote, "Now a warning?" on one side and the Death Becomes Her logo on the other. 

  • Hand wash only
  • Microwave safe
  • Complies with FDA, Prop 65
  • Product measures approx. 3.6" x 3.7" x 3.4" 


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Wicked Chistery Plush Monkey

Wicked Chistery Plush Monkey image

Talk to the animals! Bring home a soft plush flying monkey complete with wings, vest and jacket.

$10 from each sale of the Chistery Plush equally benefits WICKED's For Good partners the Broadway Green Alliance, Equal Justice Initiative, Girls Write Now, and The Trevor Project.

OFFICIAL WICKED THE MUSICAL MERCHANDISE. 
 


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