Shop Halloween Merch From Broadway Shows in the BroadwayWorld Store

Step into the spotlight with some spooky styles! As Halloween approaches, buy merch from Broadway's spookiest musicals. The BroadwayWorld Store is offering apparel and accessories from shows like Beetlejuice, The Rocky Horror Show, The Lost Boys, Paranormal Activity, and more!

See highlights from the Halloween collection below.

Beetlejuice Its Showtime Striped Hoodie

This hoodie features a design of the show's logo on the front left-hand chest side, a black and white striped hoodliner and "It's Showtime" on the back. 80/20 cotton/poly blend.



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Beetlejuice Broadway Logo Tee

Unisex black invisible stripe tee with show logo printed on front and beetle back hit.



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Beetlejuice Crystals Ornament

Ornament speak to me! A 2.5" glitter enamel fill ornament saying "buy more crystals"



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Beetlejuice Decal Set

Set of 4 decals with an ultra removable adhesive back.



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Wicked Defy Gravity Hat

Black adjustable dad hat featuring Defy Gravity in green on the front, and the Wicked logo on the back.



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Beetlejuice Fitted Sandworm Tee

Fitted crewneck shirt featuring the sandworm spelling out, "Beetlejuice." 100% ring-spun cotton.



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Death Becomes Her Person Tote

Find your everyday items in our "Find Your Person" Death Becomes Her tote bag. 15" x 15" x 3" heavy cotton canvas tote with 8" handle drop.



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Death Becomes Her Unisex Broadway Warning Hoodie

This purple vintage raglan hoodie is perfect for any Death Becomes Her fan with the iconic "Now a Warning" phrase printed on the front.



Made from 100% ring spun cotton

Dyed to match drawcord

Front pocket



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Death Becomes Her Unisex Siempre Viva Long Sleeve

Feel eternally beautiful in this black long sleeve t-shirt with the Siempre Viva elixir vial printed on the back and the Death Becomes Her logo printed on the front left chest.



Made from 100% ring spun cotton



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The Lost Boys Logo Pin

Show your fangs with this pin featuring the logo for The Lost Boys.

Product measures approx. 1.2" on a 2" x 1.75" backer card.



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The Lost Boys Logo Magnet

Commemorate your time in Santa Carla with this magnet featuring the logo for The Lost Boys.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"



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The Lost Boys Lenticular Magnet

Rock out with this lenticular magnet featuring characters from The Lost Boys.

Product measures approx. 2.5" x 3.5"



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The Lost Boys Not Their Time Mug

Fight the monsters of the morning with this mug featuring the quote, "Vampires are impossible to reason with during the day. It's not their time."

Product measures approx. 3.5" x 5.2"

Hand Wash Only



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Death Becomes Her Wrinkled Compact

Wrinkle, Wrinkle Little Star, this Death Becomes Her compact mirror will go so far!



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The Rocky Horror Show Don't Dream It Be It Hat

Give yourself over to absolute pleasure with this adjustable hat featuring the lyrics "Don't Dream It, Be It" on the front and the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show on the back.

One size fits most



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The Rocky Horror Show Frankie Fan

Every wild and untamed thing needs to cool off once in a while. Why not do it with this jumbo clack fan featuring the lyric, "Regular Frankie Fan."

Product measures 13" long and 26" when opened



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The Rocky Horror Show Logo Tee

Don't let the storm clouds get in the way of your style with this tee featuring the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show on the front, and the quote, "It was a night out to remember for a very long time," on the back.

Unisex Fit

Material: 100% Ring-Spun Combed Cotton



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The Rocky Horror Show Fish Net Socks

Feel a bit less vulnerable when you wear these fishnet socks featuring the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show.

One size fits most



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The Rocky Horror Show Glow in the Dark Pin

Find your way out of the storm clouds, heavy, black, and pendulous, with this glow-in-the-dark pin featuring the lyrics. "There's a light over at the Frankenstein place."

Pin measures approx. 1.5" on a 2.5" x 3.5" backer card



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The Rocky Horror Show Ticket Magnet

Take your seat at the late-night double feature picture show with this ticket magnet for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show.

Material: Acrylic

Product measures approx. 2" x 4"



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The Rocky Horror Show Anticipation Shot Glass

Rose tint your world when you use this shot glass featuring the quote, "I see you shiver with antici…" on the front and "…pation" on the back.

Beverage capacity: 1.75 oz.

Hand Wash Only

BPA-free, FDA-certified



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The Rocky Horror Show Creature of the Night Muscle Tee

Feeling done-in? Show some skin with this cropped muscle tank featuring the lyric, "Creature of the night," along with the logo for Richard O'Brien's: The Rocky Horror Show.

Boxy-Cropped fit

Material: 100% Cotton



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The Rocky Horror Show Anticipation Crewneck

Warm yourself from the shivers with this crewneck sweatshirt featuring the quote, "I see you shiver with antici…" on the front, and "…pation" on the back.

Unisex fit

Material: 80% Cotton, 20% Recycled Polyester



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The Rocky Horror Show Denton Athletics Tee

Be a part of the Junior Chamber of Commerce with this tee featuring the Denton Athletics logo. Who knows, you may meet your very own Janet Weiss.

Unisex fit



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The Rocky Horror Show Time Warp Socks

When madness takes its toll, just take a jump to the left and step to the right to put on these socks featuring lyrics from the song Time Warp.

One size fits most



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The Rocky Horror Show Strange Journey Tote

Wherever your strange journeys may take you, make sure to bring your belongings with you in this tote featuring the quote, "I would like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey" on one side, and the logo for Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show on the other.



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The Rocky Horror Show Quote Pin Set

You'll never get hot and flustered when you adorn yourself with this set of 4 pins featuring quotes from Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show.

Designs include Creature of the night Don't dream it, be it Do the time warp Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show logo





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The Rocky Horror Show Don't Dream it Be it Hoodie

You'll look truly beautiful to behold when you wear this pullover hoodie featuring the lyrics, "Don't Dream It" on the front, and "Be it" on the back.

Unisex fit



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Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Hat

Show a bit of spirit with this adjustable hat featuring the quote, "Peek-A-Boo" on the front, and the Paranormal Activity logo on the back.

One size fits most



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Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Nightlight

Never let the darkness prevail with this night light featuring the quote, "Keep the lights on."

Product measures approx. 4" X 2.5"



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Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Door Tee

Embrace the supernatural when you wear this vintage wash tee featuring a glitching doorway along with the Paranormal Activity logo.

Unisex Fit

Material: 100% ring-spun cotton



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Paranormal Activity: Live On Stage Broadway Mug

Fight off the morning scaries with this diner style mug featuring the quote, "Places aren't haunted, people are."

Beverage Capacity: 10 oz.

Hand Wash Only







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Paranormal Activity Peek A Boo Baby Tee

Look scarily stylish with this ribbed baby style tee featuring the quote, "Peek-A-Boo."

Petite cropped fit

Material: 100% combed cotton



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Death Becomes Her Immortal Hat

Look eternally fabulous in this adjustable hat featuring the tagline, "Immortal" on the front, and the Death Becomes Her logo on the back.

One size fits most



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Death Becomes Her Dead Tote

Running away together? Make sure you bring all your belongings with you in this tote bag featuring the tag line, "Dead. but make it chic."

Product measures approx. 15" x 16"



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Paranormal Activity Black Logo Hoodie

See in the shadows with this hoodie featuring the Paranormal Activity logo.

Unisex fit

Material: 80% cotton, 20% polyester



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Death Becomes Her Now A Warning Mug

Take a sip and drink it in with this metallic purple mug featuring the quote, "Now a warning?" on one side and the Death Becomes Her logo on the other.

Hand wash only

Microwave safe

Complies with FDA, Prop 65

Product measures approx. 3.6" x 3.7" x 3.4"



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Wicked Chistery Plush Monkey

Talk to the animals! Bring home a soft plush flying monkey complete with wings, vest and jacket.

$10 from each sale of the Chistery Plush equally benefits WICKED's For Good partners: the Broadway Green Alliance, Equal Justice Initiative, Girls Write Now, and The Trevor Project.



OFFICIAL WICKED THE MUSICAL MERCHANDISE.





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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 13 Hrs 28 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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