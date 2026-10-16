Exclusive: Norbert Leo Butz Stars as 'Hermes' in HADESTOWN on Broadway
The performance marks Butz's first appearance on Broadway in eight years.
Someone’s got to tell the tale! See exclusive portraits of Norbert Leo Butz as 'Hermes' in Hadestown on Broadway. The Tony Award winner took over the role in September, alongside Jasmin Savoy Brown as ‘Eurydice,’ Ben Davis as ‘Hades,’ Amber Iman as ‘Persephone,’ and Kayko as ‘Orpheus.’
The performance marks Butz's first appearance on Broadway in eight years. One of only nine actors ever to have won the award twice as lead actor, he first won for his work in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and won again for his work in Catch Me if You Can. He was additionally nominated for the Tony for his work in Thou Shalt Not and My Fair Lady. He has also been seen in Rent (Bway debut), Wicked (original Fiyero), Speed-the-Plow, Is He Dead, Enron, Big Fish, My Fair Lady (Tony nom), The Last Five Years (Drama Desk nom), and more.
Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell’s indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.
Hadestown is in its 8th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W 48th Street) and in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at the National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played to acclaim across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.
Photos: Matthew Murphy
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