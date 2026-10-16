Jonathan Groff, Kylie Minogue and Catherine Tate Join Cynthia Erivo-Led BAD FAIRIES

Variety has reported that Kylie Minogue, Jonathan Groff and Catherine Tate have joined the voice cast of “Bad Fairies,” the Warner Bros. Picture Animation and Locksmith Animation musical comedy led by Cynthia Erivo.

Minogue will voice Clowder the Cat Witch, Groff will voice Robin Goodfellow and Tate will voice the Fairy Gothmother. Erivo stars as Jayne Staplegun.

Bad Fairies is a subversive musical comedy that follows a gang of rule-breaking fairies who attempt to shake up their magical world. The film is directed by Megan Nicole Dong, and features original songs by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss of Six the Musical. It is set to open on May 27, 2027.

The cast also includes Serrana Su-Ling Bliss as Fei Chang, James Acaster as Stickers and Dee Bradley Baker as Groundbeef, along with Ncuti Gatwa as Butterwort.

“I’m so excited to be part of ‘Bad Fairies,’ alongside the incredible Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Groff and such a brilliant cast of voices,” Minogue shared. “And getting to play both a cat and a witch? It’s a little bit magical, a little bit mischievous and a whole lot of fun.”

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