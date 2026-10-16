Video: Stella Cole Performs 'Then I Can Let You Go' From MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
Cole will make her Broadway debut as the first woman to play 'Gil Brentley.'
Before Stella Cole joins Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway as Gil Brentley, watch her sing a solo rendition of "Then I Can Let You Go." Filmed at Winnie's Jazz Club, the new video features composer Will Aronson on piano.
Cole will make her Broadway debut in the Tony-winning musical for a limited run from October 20, 2026 through November 15, 2026 at the Belasco Theatre. Dez Duron, who will take a short leave from the production, will return to the Belasco Theatre as Gil Brentley on November 17, 2026.
The Maybe Happy Ending cast currently features Zachary Noah Piser, Hannah Kevitt, and Marcus Choi with Cathy Ang, Savy Jackson, Daniel May, Sam Simahk & Christopher James Tamayo as the standbys.
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