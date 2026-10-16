Video: Watch the Trailer for WE GOT THIS: ON THE ROAD WITH REGENCY GIRLS Series

The Broadway-aimed original musical comedy Regency Girls has teamed up with And That's Showbiz to release the trailer for “We Got This: On the Road with Regency Girls,” a new behind-the-scenes series following the musical's journey to Broadway. The first full episode premieres Thursday, October 22, on the And That's Showbiz YouTube channel, in collaboration with Regency Girls' channels.

Beginning with the musical's St. Louis Carriage Stop, “We Got This” invites audiences behind the curtain for a closer look at Regency Girls as it develops on the road to Broadway. The series gives theater fans an opportunity to follow the show beyond the stage and become part of its growing community along the way.

The first episode will be followed by a look at the Atlanta Carriage Stop, with additional episodes planned as the musical's journey continues. Future full-length episodes are expected to be released every four to six weeks.

Alongside the full episodes on YouTube, And That's Showbiz and Regency Girls will share teasers and short clips across their social channels, offering additional glimpses into the show's journey.

To watch the premiere and follow future episodes, subscribe to the And That's Showbiz YouTube channel and follow Regency Girls (@regencygirlsmusical) and And That's Showbiz (@andthatsshow.biz) on social media.

ABOUT REGENCY GIRLS

Regency Girls is a new musical comedy set in the world of Jane Austen and powered by the irreverent humor of Bridesmaids. When Elinor Benton finds herself pregnant and unmarried in 19th-century England, her closest friends embark on a journey that is equal parts hilarious and heartfelt as they challenge expectations and discover the futures they want for themselves. Regency Girls features a book by Emmy Award winners Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan (“Veep,” “Seinfeld,” “Scrubs”), music by three-time Emmy nominee Curtis Moore (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), and lyrics by two-time Tony & GRAMMY nominee Amanda Green (Mr. Saturday Night, Bring It On: The Musical).

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