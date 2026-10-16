Photo: First Look at WAITING FOR LEFTY at Classic Stage Company
The company of Clifford Odets’ Waiting for Lefty features Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Austin Durant, Greg Hildreth, and more.
You can now get a first look at Classic Stage Company’s new revival of Clifford Odets’ Waiting for Lefty, with original music and arrangements by Yeller Tooth, choreographed by Susan Misner, and directed by Steven Pasquale, in his directing debut. Clifford Odets’ Waiting for Lefty is now in previews and will open on November 2 at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater. This limited engagement will run through November 22.
The company of Clifford Odets’ Waiting for Lefty features Tala Ashe, Raffi Barsoumian, Austin Durant, Greg Hildreth, Adam Kantor, Doireann Mac Mahon, Zach McNally, Sahar Milani, Cameron Scoggins, and Henry Stram.
One room. One choice. One movement. Exploited, exhausted, and pushed to the edge, the taxi drivers of Depression-era New York City gather to make a choice that will change their lives forever. But as they wait for their leader, the tension reaches a fever pitch. Marking the directing debut of acclaimed actor Steven Pasquale, this innovative production uses music and movement to breathe fresh life into Clifford Odets' 1935 masterpiece, transforming the theater into a high-stakes union hall. Both then and now, speaking truth to power can come at a deadly cost. Don't miss this visceral collision of classic social protest and contemporary sound. The clock is ticking - are you with us?
Photo by Marc J. Franklin
Photo Credit: Marc J. Franklin.
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