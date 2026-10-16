Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16, 2026- MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN Opens Off-Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! ☀️ Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, your daily roundup of all the must-read stories from yesterday. We're diving right in with some exciting Broadway news: Roundabout Theatre Company has announced that RHINOCEROS, directed by Diane Paulus and starring Tatiana Maslany, Tony Shalhoub, and John Turturro, will open their 2026-2027 season. Plus, we caught up with Steven Pasquale and company about bringing WAITING FOR LEFTY to CSC, and we have your first look at the new off-Broadway musical MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN from Duncan Sheik and Leah Nanako. We've also got viral moments, behind-the-scenes peeks at Broadway's biggest productions, and so much more. Let's get you caught up! 🎭
|Coming Up
Sunday, October 18
Other Desert Cities opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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RHINOCEROS to Open in Roundabout's Broadway Season; THE FULL MONTY Postponed
Rhinoceros by Eugène Ionesco and directed by Diane Paulus will join the 2026-2027 Roundabout Theatre Company season, starring Tatiana Maslany, Tony Shalhoub, and John Turturro.
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Video: The Wait Is Over! Steven Pasquale & Company Are Bringing WAITING FOR LEFTY to CSC
BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge stopped by the rehearsal studio to catch up with Pasquale and the company about revisiting this American classic, finding new ways to tell its story, and why its message continues to resonate today. Watch the full interview in this video.
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Photos & Video: First Look at MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN
You can get a first look at production photos and a music video from Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, the new off-Broadway musical with music & lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award-winner Duncan Sheik and book by Leah Nanako.
|Must Watch
|Video: Stephanie Mills Calls Out Lady Gaga Over 'Disrespectful' Behavior
by Sidney Paterra
In a recent interview for The Jason Lee Show, Stephanie Mills, known best to Broadway audiences for her performance as the original 'Dorothy' in The Wiz, called out Lady Gaga over a past incident. 'I feel like Lady Gaga is a culture vulture,' Mills said. . (more...)
|Video: Cut THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Song 'Box Five' Goes Viral on Social Media
by Michael Major
Fans are starting a petition to get 'Box Five,' a cut song from The Phantom of the Opera originally performed by the opera managers in early workshops of the musical, to be added to the stage production in new TikTok videos.. (more...)
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Video: Same Heart, New Love Story! Inside Broadway's THE FANTASTICKS
Video: Lady Gaga's Former Classmate Shares High School Musical Memories
Video: Former 'Mary Todd Lincolns' in OH, MARY! Unite For 'Pass the Phone'
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway League Foundation has announced that Broadway Bridges is returning for another year with 19 shows participating in the 2026 fall semester. Learn more here!. (more...)
BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/15/2026; Jobs In Finance, Operations, and More
This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 10/15/2026 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.. (more...)
GIANT Licensing Rights Acquired by Concord Theatricals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive North American English language stage licensing rights to Mark Rosenblatt's GIANT through its Samuel French imprint, enabling new productions of the Tony-nominated play about author Roald Dahl.. (more...)
Matthew Broderick, Jim Parsons, Ali Louis Bourzgui and More to Join ONLY MAKE BELIEVE Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Only Make Believe has revealed the honorees and performers for its 27th Anniversary Gala. The signature event will take place at the historic Walter Kerr Theatre, with Matthew Broderick, Jim Parsons, Ali Louis Bourzgui and more set to join. . (more...)
|Review Roundups
Review Roundup: Anne Washburn's ANON Opens at MCC
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at MCC Theater is the World Premiere of ANON by Anne Washburn (Mr. Burns, a post-electric play) and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane). ANON is the first production in MCC's 40th Anniversary season. Let's see what the critics are saying about the new play.... (more...)
Review: THE MARRIAGE OF FIGARO, Glyndebourne
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Glyndebourne first opened its manicured doors with a production of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, and ninety two years later, the opera begins its fourth Autumn Season. A revival of last summer's breezy production, originally directed by Mariame Clément, it leans into the deceptively simple comedy of the piece, embracing its much sharper edges with aplomb.. (more...)
Review: TOM AT THE FARM, Barbican Theatre
by Josh Maughan
Part Wuthering Heights, part God’s Own Country, this is a familiar tale viewed through an interesting lens. It doesn’t necessarily need to reinvent the wheel, but it does need to give us a reason to look at it differently.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER'S STARLIGHT EXPRESS - LIVE ON STAGE will come to cinemas internationally including the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and Canada. Learn more and watch the trailer here!. (more...)
Video: Stephanie Mills Calls Out Lady Gaga Over 'Disrespectful' Behavior
by Sidney Paterra
In a recent interview for The Jason Lee Show, Stephanie Mills, known best to Broadway audiences for her performance as the original 'Dorothy' in The Wiz, called out Lady Gaga over a past incident. 'I feel like Lady Gaga is a culture vulture,' Mills said. . (more...)
Complete Cast Set for Adrienne Warren-Led IMITATION OF LIFE World Premiere Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been revealed for Lynn Nottage and John Legend's new musical IMITATION OF LIFE, starring Adrienne Warren, Jessica Vosk, Michael Luwoye, and Charlie Thurston at The Griffin Theater at The Shed.. (more...)
THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Musical Will Have World Premiere in Los Angeles
by Joshua Wright
The Baby-sitters Club: A New Musical, adapted from Ann M. Martin’s bestselling book series, has set its world premiere. Center Theatre Group will present the musical for a four-week run at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles, with previews beginning May 6, 2027, and opening night set for May 16.. (more...)
Meet the Cast of WANTED, Now in Previews on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for Wanted, the epic tale of Mary and Martha: sisters, outlaws, legends. Learn more about the show and meet the cast of Wanted here!. (more...)
Joel Waggoner & Julia Mattison's ADVENT CAROLNDAR Will Play Town Hall This Holiday Season
by Nicole Rosky
Advent Carolndar, the wildly festive holiday spectacular created by Joel Waggoner (School of Rock) and Tony Award- and Grammy Award-nominated Julia Mattison (Death Becomes Her) will make its triumphant return to the New York stage at The Town Hall on Monday, December 14 at 8:00 PM.. (more...)
Tristen Buettel & Sadie Dickerson Will Play 'Sandra Dee' in JUST IN TIME This Fall
by Nicole Rosky
Sadie Dickerson will make a limited 3-week encore engagement as Sandra Dee in the record-breaking, award-winning smash hit musical JUST IN TIME, beginning Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Circle in the Square Theatre. Tristen Buettel will star as Sandra Dee for 3 weeks only from Tuesday, October 20, 2026, through Sunday, November 8, 2026. . (more...)
FALSETTOS 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert Adds London Palladium Show
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Due to demand, the Falsettos 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert, featuring the original revival cast, will now play the London Palladium for four performances.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
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