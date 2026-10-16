Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 16, 2026- MEMOIRS OF AMOROUS GENTLEMEN Opens Off-Broadway and More

Video: Same Heart, New Love Story! Inside Broadway's THE FANTASTICKS

by Sam Anctil

After more than six decades of enchanting audiences, The Fantasticks is finally making its Broadway debut! The beloved musical by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt is getting a fresh new look this fall in a reimagined production from Second Stage Theatre, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli. Watch as Richard Ridge catches up with the company in this video.. (more...)

Video: Lady Gaga's Former Classmate Shares High School Musical Memories

by Michael Major

Lady Gaga's former high school musical co-star is looking back on their memories together. A Reddit user shared video footage of the pop superstar in a student production of Damn Yankees, calling her a 'star since the beginning.'. (more...)