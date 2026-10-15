FALSETTOS 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert Adds London Palladium Show
The original 2016 revival cast, including Stephanie J. Block and Christian Borle, will now perform at both the London Palladium and Carnegie Hall.
Due to demand, the Falsettos 10th Anniversary Reunion Concert, featuring the original revival cast, will now play the London Palladium for four performances only, on 23, 24 & 25 February 2027.
The London performances are prior to a third performance at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday 8 February 2027 at 7pm after the first two Carnegie Hall concerts sold out.
The cast includes Award-winner Stephanie J. Block, Tony Award-winner Christian Borle, Tony Award nominee Andrew Rannells, Emmy Award nominee Tracie Thoms, Tony Award-winner Brandon Uranowitz and Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe, Patrons will be able to by tickets in the general on sale for all shows at the London Palladium from Friday 16 October.
Originally meant to be a one-night-only benefit concert at Carnegie Hall, the 18 October 2026 performance sold out in fewer than two hours, and the added 2 November 2026 concert sold out even faster.
Tony Award nominated director / choreographer Ellenore Scott, who served as assistant choreographer on the 2016 revival production of Falsettos, will continue to direct these additional performances. Vadim Feichtner serves as Music Director and Conductor, conducting a band that includes most of the revival's original musicians.
Originally produced as Falsettoland in 1990, this groundbreaking musical tells the story of a gay man named Marvin, his lover Whizzer, Marvin's wife Trina, and their extended family from the early '80s through the early days of the AIDS crisis. The revival opened on October 27, 2016 at the Walter Kerr Theatre and earned five Tony nominations including Best Revival, with the New York Times calling it “a perfect musical” in their Critic's Pick review. The acclaimed 2016 revival was also filmed for PBS's Live from Lincoln Center series. Ten years later, these reunions will celebrate the musical's profound impact on audiences and honour the legacy of William Finn and James Lapine's seminal work, bringing it to a new generation from the stage of two iconic venues across the world.
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