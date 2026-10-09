Photos/Video: Inside PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's 40th Anniversary with Michael Crawford, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and More

The music of the night lives on as Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera celebrates its 40th anniversary in London's West End! Photos and videos from the anniversary celebration are making their way onto social media and beyond offering a look inside the milestone event. Check out highlights from the celebration below!

The 40th anniversary was marked with a special gala at His Majesty’s Theatre, where the show has been staged ever since it first premiered. The gala included a performance of the show by the 40th anniversary cast, and a celebratory curtain call featuring celebrated alumni artists from the past four decades including the original Christine Daaé Sarah Brightman and the original Phantom, Michael Crawford.

Crawford, who originated the title role in the musical's 1986 London premiere, joined the celebration for a special finale performance of "The Music of the Night," marking a memorable moment in the show's four-decade history.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The anniversary festivities extended beyond His Majesty's Theatre, with landmarks in London, Cologne, Shanghai and New York illuminated with projections of the Phantom's iconic mask. In London, the projections appeared at locations throughout the city, including near St. Paul's Cathedral, The Shard and Hammersmith Bridge.

The performance was also filmed for an upcoming theatrical release, marking the first time the West End production has been captured live at its original London home. The film, a co-production between UPCG, Cameron Mackintosh Limited and LW Entertainment, is set for an international cinema release in 2027.

Directed for the screen by Brett Sullivan (Hadestown), the live capture is produced by Dione Orrom (Six: The Musical Live!), with Universal Pictures Content Group's Helen Parker serving as executive producer.

The international anniversary company is led by Jordan Donica as The Phantom, Beatrice Penny-Touré as Christine Daaé, Rhys Whitfield as Raoul, Sierra Boggess as Carlotta, Matt Bateman as Piangi, Joseph Millson as Monsieur André, Ian Pirie as Monsieur Firmin, Joanna Riding as Madame Giry and Millie Lyon as Meg Giry.

The anniversary company will perform at His Majesty's Theatre through November 21, 2026, with tickets currently on sale for performances through October 2, 2027.

Also marking the musical's 40th anniversary is the release of The Phantom of the Opera (The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix). Lloyd Webber revisited the original analogue master tapes of the 1986 London cast recording, remixing the score and restoring previously unreleased material. The recording was released digitally today, October 9, with vinyl and CD editions arriving November 6.

Since its London premiere in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has been seen by more than 160 million people in 229 cities, 54 territories and 23 languages. Featuring a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the musical includes such songs as "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade" and the title number.

The musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and a book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, based on Gaston Leroux's novel. The original production was directed by Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne and designs by Maria Björnson.

The original London production won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, while the Broadway production went on to win seven Tony Awards in 1988, including Best Musical.

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