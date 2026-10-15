Meet the Cast of WANTED, Now in Previews on Broadway

Solea Pfeiffer - Mary Clarke Solea Pfeiffer most recently starred as ‘Satine’ in Moulin Rouge on Broadway. In 2024, she starred as ‘Myrtle’ in the highly anticipated production of Gatsby at American Repertory Theatre, directed by Rachel Chavkin. In 2023, she starred as ‘Eurydice’ in the Broadway production of Hadestown as well as ‘Ophelia’ in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Hamlet. Additional theatre highlights include Almost Famous (Broadway), her solo show You Are Here for Audible Theater, Gun & Powder (Signature Theatre), Evita (New York City Center), The Light in the Piazza (The Lyric Opera of Chicago), Songs for a New World (New York City Center Encores! Off-Center), Hamilton (West Coast premiere), and West Side Story (Hollywood Bowl, The Kennedy Center). On screen, she can be seen in Tyler Perry’s Netflix feature A JAZZMAN’S BLUES and television shows THE GOOD FIGHT and ABC’s SCANDAL. Solea is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

Liisi LaFontaine - Martha Clarke Liisi LaFontaine has been seen starring on the West End in London originating the role of ‘Satine’ in Moulin Rouge after originating the role of ‘Deena Jones’ in Dreamgirls also on the West End. During that run, she released her first studio EP, titled Golden, and is currently working on new music. Additional credits include the recent world premiere of Huzzah! at The Old Globe Theatre, Wanted at Papermill Playhouse, Drag the Musical at New World Stages, Princess Tiana in Mickey’s Magical Map at Disneyland, The Dreamgirls tour, the role of the iconic Whitney Houston in the musical: Born For This, The Crocodile in Fly at La Jolla Playhouse, and Snow White in Disenchanted. She most recently was seen on television, in Freeform/Hulu series Good Trouble.

Ledisi - Tallulah Clarke Ledisi is a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, author, and producer whose voice and artistry have made her one of the most respected performers of her generation. Born in New Orleans and raised in Oakland, she has built a career defined by vocal excellence, emotional storytelling, and fearless creativity, seamlessly blending R&B, soul, jazz, gospel, and blues into a sound that is uniquely her own. A classically trained vocalist with a commanding stage presence, Ledisi has earned critical acclaim for both her recordings and live performances, including the White House, sold-out shows at Carnegie Hall and major stages around the world. Over the course of her career, Ledisi has received multiple Grammy nominations including Best New Artist for her breakthrough album Lost & Found and won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her song “Anything For You.” In 2025, she earned two additional Grammy nominations for Best R&B Album for her sixteenth studio album The Crown and Best Traditional R&B Performance for the album’s standout single “Love You Too.” The album showcased Ledisi at her most confident and creatively expansive, blending feel-good soul, modern R&B, funk, and jazz while reaffirming her place as one of music’s most versatile vocalists. Beyond R&B and soul, Ledisi has continued to deepen her connection to jazz, paying tribute to the women who helped shape her artistry. Her latest release, For Dinah, is a heartfelt homage to the legendary Dinah Washington and was met with rave reviews from both fans and critics for its warmth, sophistication, and stunning vocal performances. Her rendition of “This Bitter Earth” drew praise from Sir Elton John, who called it “the most gorgeous, gorgeous performance” and admitted it brought him to tears. The album follows her acclaimed tribute project Ledisi Sings Nina honoring the iconic Nina Simone, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, further showcasing Ledisi’s ability to bridge generations of Black music while making each song fully her own. Ledisi’s impact extends far beyond music. She has captivated audiences on screen with standout appearances in films including Leatherheads, Spinning Gold, Selma and Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, where her portrayal of Mahalia Jackson received widespread praise. In 2025, she also delivered an unforgettable performance at the Super Bowl LIX, further cementing her status as a powerful cultural voice. Her year also included sold-out U.S. performances, multiple European tours, and collaborations that highlighted both her versatility and global appeal. Whether on stage, on screen, or in the studio, Ledisi continues to evolve while staying rooted in authenticity, artistry, and connection. As she steps into this exciting new chapter, she remains a singular force whose talent and presence transcend genres and generations.

Luke James - Elijah From starring in critically acclaimed films and hit television series, to releasing chart topping albums and touring alongside music’s biggest superstars, award nominated actor and three-time Grammy nominated singer/songwriter Luke James has emerged as one of the most compelling multi-hyphenate talents in entertainment today. This year, Luke stars in the final season of the critically acclaimed drama series The Chi on Paramount+. Created by Emmy winner Lena Waithe and executive produced by Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Common, the series has been a cultural touchstone since its debut in 2018. Luke joined the cast in season three, quickly becoming a fan favorite as Victor “Trig” Taylor - a protective and evolving figure who rises from a troubled past to become a community-focused political leader on Chicago’s South Side. The eighth and final season premiered May 22, 2026 on Paramount+ Premium. Aside from The Chi, Luke starred in Amazon Prime’s Them (Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios) alongside Pam Grier and returning star Deborah Ayorinde. The second installment, Them: The Scare, was set in Los Angeles County circa 1991 and followed LAPD Detective Dawn Reeve (Ayorinde) as she investigated a gruesome murder that shook even the most seasoned detectives. Luke delivered a standout performance as Edmund Gaines, an aspiring actor whose sensitive exterior masked a deeply unsettling inner void. The series premiered in April 2024. In film, Luke appeared in the short Rocky Road on Channel Three (Indeed), which earned a 2024 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action), as well as Universal Pictures’ hit comedy Little opposite Issa Rae, Regina Hall, and Marsai Martin. His additional credits include standout roles in National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha opposite Cynthia Erivo, FOX’s Star, HBO’s Insecure, USA’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., and BET’s The New Edition Story, where he portrayed Johnny Gill in the record-breaking miniseries. He also lent his voice to the QCODE podcast Hold Still, Vincent, produced by Gemma Chan. Luke’s talents extend beyond the screen to the stage. He starred in Thoughts of a Colored Man by Keenan Scott II at Broadway’s Golden Theatre, further cementing his presence as a multifaceted performer. In music, his work has been praised as “rich in sound and content” and among “the most soulful performances today.” His independent album to feel love/d (2020) earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album - his third career nomination - and stood as the only independently released project in the category.

Aurelia Williams - Sissy Aurelia Williams has been part of the Wanted workshops for years and is thrilled to see it come to Broadway! Previous Broadway shows include both Tony Award winning and Grammy Award nominated productions of Parade and Once on This Island. She was also in Broadway’s first acapella musical, In Transit. Off-Broadway shows include Suffs (The Public), Sistas the Musical (St. Luke’s Theatre) and This is Not a Drill (The York Theatre). Some of her favorite roles performed regionally include “Effie” in DREAMGIRLS, “Rachel Lynde” in ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, and “Sunny” in the new musical, STARSTRUCK, featuring the music of the Indigo Girls.

Awa Sal Secka - Flo Off-Broadway: The Public: GODDESS (Zawadi/Nadira u/s). National Tour: Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (Bea). Regional: Arena: Chez Joey (Linda); Paper Mill: After Midnight (Sassy); Signature: Pippin (Catherine), Ragtime (Sarah; Helen Hayes Award, Outstanding Supporting Actress), Gun and Powder (Flo); Berkeley: GODDESS (Zawadi); Kennedy Center: Rent in Concert (Joanne), Chasing the Wind (Abby); Ford’s: Into the Woods (Baker’s Wife), The Wiz (Glinda/Dorothy u/s); Theatre J: Intimate Apparel (Mayme); Round House: School Girls... (Ama); Caroline, or Change (Dottie); ArtsCentric: Aida (Aida); Olney: Children of Eden Concert (Eve).

Bradley Jaden - Jesse Bradley Jaden just completed starring as Javert in the Les Miserables world spectacular arena tour ending at Radio City Music Hall. Prior to the world tour, Jaden starred in London and The West End in productions of Sondheim’s Old Friends, Sideshow (London Palladium), Les Miserables (Javert), Wicked (Fiyero), Shrek and Camelot (London Coliseum). He played Billy Flynn in the 30th anniversary production of Chicago (Japan) and Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera among many other roles. TV includes EastEnders, Sugar Rush, Britain’s Got Talent, The Olivier Awards, The Royal Variety Show and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Bradley has performed in over a dozen concert halls including Carnegie Hall and can be heard on 6 cast recordings. His 2024 solo tour, Bradley Jaden Live in Concert, sold out across London, Budapest, Trieste, Taipei, Tokyo and New York and the album is available on all music streaming platforms. Originally from Brighton, England and trained at the Guilford School of Acting, Bradley is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut in Wanted.

Ximone Rose - Standby for Mary and Martha Clarke Yee and dare I say.. haw! She/They. New Orleans native. U-Mich Musical Theatre Program (GO BLUE!). Broadway: Death Becomes Her, Lempicka, Once On This Island. Off-Broadway: Only Gold, We’re Gonna Die. Tour: Into the Woods, Beautiful. CGF Talent.

Melody A. Betts - Kinfolk Broadway/Off: The Wiz, Waitress/Invisible Thread. Tour: Sound of Music. Opera: The Factotum, Fiddler! TV: Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Chicago PD/Fire, Power. Text DUMELA to 41444 to support young dreamers. Reps: Stewart/Katz Love first.

Aaron Arnell Harrington - Kinfolk Tom Collins launched me (RENT 20th Anniversary tour), Audrey II grounded me (Little Shop of Horrors, Off-Broadway), and now, my Kinfolk bestow upon me everything I’ve ever Wanted - happy Broadway debut, “Smiley”.

Jennie Harney-Fleming - Kinfolk Broadway: Stranger Things (Patty’s Mom), A Wonderful World (Lil), Hamilton (Angelica), The Color Purple (Nettie). National: Hamilton & Motown. Grateful to God, my family and agent, Dave Secor.

Hailey Thomas - Kinfolk Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors (Ronnette), The Baker’s Wife (Nicole). TXSTMT grad. Many thanks to TRC, Saks&, CGF Talent, and momma. For all of the black girls with big Broadway dreams.

Wesley J. Barnes - Swing Broadway: A Wonderful World: the Louis Armstrong Musical. NYCC: Wild Party, Tap Dance Kid. Tours: Mean Girls 1st Nat’l, 50th Anniversary: Jesus Christ Superstar. @thempactgroup. @wesjbarnes. Jer29:11. www.wesleyjbarnes.com

Kailey Boyle - Townsperson Kailey Boyle is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! Credits: My Best Friend’s Wedding, Gatsby: An American Myth and Radio City’s Christmas Spectacular. Endless thanks to Sarah. Mom and Dad, we did it! For Sherry.

Timothy Hughes - Townsperson Broadway: Hadestown, Frozen, Sweeney Todd, Harry Potter..., Chaplin. Other: Anna Christie (St. Ann’s), Paint Your Wagon (Encores), Chitty Chitty... (tour). Film/TV: The Greatest Showman, The Comeback, Sub/Liminal, And Just Like That. NYU Alum. For Dad.

Crystal Joy - Swing Broadway: Motown the Musical. West End: HAIR, Dreamgirls (Helen Hayes nominee). Memphis the Musical 1st Nat’l, Legally Blonde 1st Nat’l (Pilar), VINYL (HBO). Thank you Mommy & Daddy. Darius, this one’s for you.

Brad Sharp - Townsperson Grateful return to Broadway! Broadway: Miss Saigon. Broadway tours: Full Monty, Civil War. Other: Frankie Valli Four Seasons (NYC / world tour), Oscars, Emmys. Recently Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. Recording artist, writer & co-owner of multicultural brand Loving In Colour with wife Keesha Sharp. Be Kind and Spread Love!

Danielle J. Summons - Swing Off-Broadway: Pay the Writer (Gigi), Baby (Pam). National Tour: Beautiful (Janelle Woods), Les Miserables (u/s Eponine/Ensemble). Regional: The Color Purple (Shug Avery). 143, Shug. This one’s for Dot.

Brent Thiessen - Swing Brent returns to Broadway in his second original musical of the year after starring as John Perry in Beaches at the Majestic Theatre. Wanted marks the 50th production of his career. Love to Jennifer.

Mary Claire King - Townsperson Mary Claire King is beyond thrilled! Broadway: Chicago (u/s Roxie, Velma), My Fair Lady, War Paint. Other: Crazy For You (Susan Stroman). Immense gratitude to Ross, Angelica, P3, CGF & my family. Love you, Marty. SU Drama!

Nathan Quay Thomas - Townsperson Broadway Debut! Regional credits include Bucks County Playhouse, Goodspeed Musicals, Studio Tenn, Riverside Theatre. Nathan sends all the love to his family, friends, Hudson Artists Agency, The Hartt School, and the whole Wanted team!

Meghan Olivia Corbett - Swing Broadway debut!!! Regional: City of Angels (Ogunquit); Gun & Powder (Paper Mill); Six the Musical (Aragon, NCL). Western Michigan University Alum. Love and thanks to my friends, family, Suite Talent Rep!

Rayshun LaMarr - Kinfolk Trained at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts, attended the University of the Arts. A lymphoma survivor, Rayshun was a semi-finalist on NBC’s The Voice Season 14 and has since performed for audiences worldwide.