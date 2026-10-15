Video: Lady Gaga's Former Classmate Shares High School Musical Memories

Lady Gaga's former high school musical co-star is looking back on their memories together. A Reddit user shared footage of the pop superstar in a student production of Damn Yankees, calling her a "star since the beginning."

The user revealed that Gaga would audition for the musicals at his all boys Catholic school in Manhattan, since she went to the sister school. He stated that she was always a lead in the productions, which thrilled the "closeted gay boys" performing with her.

"I went to an all boys Catholic school in Manhattan, she went to our sister school. When we had school plays, the girls tried out. She was always a lead. She’d sing the national anthem at intramural games. She vibed with a lot of us, and yes, we were all closeted gay boys at the time. Some things never change! I can’t upload a video but a made a gif of her in our production of Damn Yankees. A star since the beginning."

One of Lady Gaga’s former classmates shared some memories about her trying out for school productions:



“I went to an all boys Catholic school in Manhattan, she went to our sister school. When we had school plays, the girls tried out. She was always a lead. She'd sing the… pic.twitter.com/p6RnBrjpRU — LⱯDY GⱯGⱯ NOW🪞 (@ladygaganownet) October 15, 2026

While Lady Gaga has yet to make her return to musical theatre, she was most recently seen as the mysterious Rosaline Rotwood in Season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday. Her single, "The Dead Dance," coincided with the release of the show. Check out the music video here, directed by Tim Burton. Gaga's other onscreen roles include Joker: Folie á Deux, House of Gucci, and A Star Is Born, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.

The "Abracadabra" singer has made it known that if she were to appear on Broadway, she wants it to be in a musical she has written. Just a Tony Award away from an EGOT, she states it is something she "would want to put years of work into."

“I would really love to write a musical. I think that would bring me so much joy,” she said in 2025. “The first thing that needs to happen is I need to figure out what the important story is that I want to tell, with whoever I want to tell it with."

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