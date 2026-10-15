BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/15/2026; Jobs In Finance, Operations, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Acting & Voice Coaching at S.A.V.E.Studio!

Looking for a singing, acting and creative coach who… Helps you let go of the tension, disembodiment, disconnection and lack of technical consistency when you sing and/or act? Helps you to bring back your joy of performing after years of rejection? Teaches you how to sing or act after someone telling you that it’s not for you? Teaches you how to regulate your nervous system for auditions and performances with science-based tools? At S.A.V.E.Studio, we will work together to help you ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Artistic Director American Players Theatre Spring Green, WI American Players Theatre (APT) is conducting a leadership search for its next Artistic Director. This is a rare opportunity to lead an organization that knows what it is, has the courage to name its non-negotiables, and that is genuinely aligned across artists, staff, board, and audience on the values that matter most. The right leader will embrace this clarity. The Artistic Director will first and foremost set and fulfill the a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Director - Management and Administration

Senior Director - Management and Administration Position Profile About the Opportunity Center Theatre Group (CTG) is seeking candidates for a new senior leadership role, created to reflect the opportunities and challenges offered by being part of the dynamic leadership team at one of the largest professional theatres in the country. The Senior Director - Management and Administration is a key member of the Executive Office and supervises three teams. The role combines traditional Genera... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

Technical Director (Full-Time) Starting Date: January 4th, 2027 Organizational Overview: TCT’s mission is to educate, entertain and engage audiences of all ages through professional theatrical productions and arts education programming. We fulfill our mission through three primary programs: • TCT MainStage at the Taft Theatre • TCT On Tour • TCT Academy Position Overview: The Technical Director is a skilled theater professional that is highly knowledgeable in all aspec... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Term Faculty | Lighting Design

The BFA program in Design and Stage Management and the Department of Performing Arts invite applications for a full-time Term Faculty in Lighting Design. We seek a creative, accomplished, and deeply engaged lighting designer and educator with experience in the field of lighting for live performances (theatre, opera, dance, or concert) and adjacent fields (film, TV, corporate, or museums) to join our community. The appointment begins August 19, 2027, with a mandatory 2-day orientation on Aug... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Manager

The show isn't the only thing that needs to run smoothly. Studio Tenn is seeking a full-time Operations Manager to join our Leadership Team in Franklin, Tennessee. This position will help strengthen the administrative, financial and organizational systems behind our productions, programs and community work. We're looking for someone who enjoys solving problems, improving processes and helping people work effectively together—creating structure without unnecessary bureaucracy. RESPONSI... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Experienced Producers Needed for a Staged Reading of "That Jones Boy! or, The Adventures of a Bastard," a Musical Comedy of Manners

English Rose Theatricals intends to present a staged reading on November 20th at a midtown Manhattan location for an invited audience of industry members as well as a select number of average theatergoers to gauge their reaction to this musical adaptation of Henry Fielding's classic novel, "Tom Jones." We are aware that there's a jukebox musical knocking around out there, but ours has entirely new and original music. The production is intended to be immersive, allowing 21st century audiences ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Individual Giving

Some people see an audience. You see relationships waiting to happen! Studio Tenn is seeking a full-time Manager of Individual Giving to join our Leadership Team in Franklin, Tennessee. This new position will help shape and grow individual philanthropy at an important moment in Studio Tenn's development. We're looking for someone who believes fundraising begins with relationships, not transactions—someone who enjoys connecting with people, is comfortable making the ask, and wants to help... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Lead Barista

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Café Lead Steppenwolf Theatre Company is seeking candidates for the part-time position of Cafe Lead at Front Bar, Steppenwolf’s café and bar connected to the main theater at 1700 N Halsted. Open to the general public and theatergoers , Front Bar is a warm neighborhood hub serving coffee and espresso by Passion House and food made in-house. The menu features fresh, accessible fare, with salads, sandwiches, shareable small plates and desserts for matinee and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Felix Unger - The Odd Couple by Neil Simon

Felix Unger is a fussy and high strung news writer. He is obsessed with neatness, cleaning and control, which causes friction when he moves in with Oscar after his marriage ends. This is a non equity and non paid project that will be performing at The Little Victory Theatre located in Staten Island, New York.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Senior Finance Consultant

Senior Finance Consultant Position Profile About the Opportunity As a financial management firm that integrates with nonprofit arts organizations from across the country, Arts FMS empowers organizations to focus on their mission, while they focus on the long-term fiscal health and sustainability of the organization. By providing a comprehensive scope of full financial management services, Arts FMS is able to bring stability, efficiency, and reliability to an organization’s financial op... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate

Finance Associate Position Profile About the Opportunity As a financial management firm that integrates with nonprofit arts organizations from across the country, Arts FMS empowers organizations to focus on their mission, while they focus on the long-term fiscal health and sustainability of the organization. By providing a comprehensive scope of full financial management services, Arts FMS is able to bring stability, efficiency, and reliability to an organization’s financial operations... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Fall 2027 National Music Theater Institute Semester

Whether you're a postgraduate seeking to continue your studies in music theater or an undergraduate looking to further your craft through a specialized curriculum, the NMTI Semester provides 13 weeks (16 Credit Hours) of intensive training led by industry professionals to master the skills, confidence, and creative insight needed to thrive in professional musical theater.

Led by Tony nominee Alexander Gemignani, Artistic Director of the O'Neill's National Music Theater Conference, the N... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Master Carpenter

MASTER CARPENTER Tom Carroll Scenery Jersey City, NJ Pay: $30–$38/hr depending on experience Tom Carroll Scenery is a custom fabrication shop specializing in theater and commercial work. We build unique, detail-driven scenery, props, and displays across a wide range of materials and specifications. Our shop environment is fast-paced, collaborative, and deadline-oriented, with multiple projects moving simultaneously under tight lead times. We are seeking an experienced Master Carpenter... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Consultant

Finance Consultant Position Profile About the Opportunity As a financial management firm that integrates with nonprofit arts organizations from across the country, Arts FMS empowers organizations to focus on their mission, while they focus on the long-term fiscal health and sustainability of the organization. By providing a comprehensive scope of full financial management services, Arts FMS is able to bring stability, efficiency, and reliability to an organization’s financial operation... (more)

Classes / Instruction: 2027 Theatermakers Summer Intensive

Whether you’re a student looking to continue your training in the summer or an artist seeking a shorter, more intense program, the Theatermakers Summer Intensive provides 6 weeks of rigorous theater training and the opportunity to create new work alongside the O’Neill’s renowned developmental conferences. With new work at the forefront of this program, you’ll gain the skills to produce your own work as well as to be a productive collaborator in the development process. You’ll ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director-Academy of Music Theatre-Northampton, MA

The Technical Director (TD) has the responsibility for the technical operations of the Academy, including lighting, sound, rigging, projections, etc. They will coordinate necessary theatrical maintenance/repairs/upgrades, and they will act as liaison with renters to support their productions, acting as the main point of contact between renters and the Academy during productions. Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Advancing shows to determine necessary technical s... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Fall 2027 National Theater Institute Semester

Whether you're a student looking to expand your education or an artist seeking unique supplemental training, the NTI Semester provides individuals at any stage of their creative journey exploratory immersion in all aspects of the craft. In the 13 week immersive theater training program, you'll be encouraged to join the O'Neill's longstanding legacy of creative risk-taking and bold collaboration.​​ With focuses in Performance (20 Credit Hours), Directing (16 Credit Hours), and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Costume Director

TheatreWorks Costume Director Job Posting 2026 Position Overview: The Costume Director will oversee costume production from design to completion. This role is a key leadership position for the Production Department, overseeing the hiring, training, evaluation and supervision of all costume, crafts, wardrobe and wigs/hair/makeup personnel. Responsibilities include the leadership of the department staﬀ, working closely with visiting designers to execute world-class costume designs and managin... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Patron Engagement

About Orlando Family Stage: Orlando Family Stage (OFS) is one of Central Florida’s oldest arts organizations and the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA). Founded in 1926 and now in its eighth iteration, OFS reaches tens of thousands of children, families, and educators annually through professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative education and community engagement programs. Located in Loch Haven Park, OFS maintains a close... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Spring Development Fellow

Broadway Cares Development Fellowships About this Opportunity Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, in partnership with Spencer Ross, has created a comprehensive paid fellowship program for college juniors or seniors, recent college graduates, early career professionals or those in career transition interested in pursuing a career in nonprofit fundraising. The successful candidate will express a distinct interest in learning about and/or pursuing a career in nonprofit fundraising. Fellows will ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Manager

The House Manager is responsible for supervising Goodman Theatre’s Front of House operation and serves as the main public contact for patrons, visitors, and staff during scheduled performance... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Male Dancers

Colabo Performing Arts is seeking 4 male dancers, ages 18 and up, for our upcoming production of THE VAMPIRE LESTAT, a high-energy rock musical experience featuring 80s and 90s music with a theatrical, edgy vampire aesthetic. We are looking for strong, versatile male dancers with experience in Jazz, Funk, and Club/Commercial dance. Performers should have strong stage presence, confidence, and the ability to bring character and personality to their performance. The show opens in January 2027 an... (more)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 14 Hrs 42 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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