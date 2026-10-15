Complete Cast Set for Adrienne Warren-Led IMITATION OF LIFE World Premiere Off-Broadway

The full cast has been announced for the world premiere production of Lynn Nottage and John Legend’s new musical IMITATION OF LIFE. Now in rehearsals, IMITATION OF LIFE will premiere this fall at The Griffin Theater at The Shed (Meredith “Max” Hodges, Chief Executive Officer; Alex Poots, Artistic Director), in a co-production with National Black Theatre (Sade Lythcott, Chief Executive Officer; Jonathan McCrory, Executive Artistic Director), directed by Whitney White.

The full cast for IMITATION OF LIFE includes the previously announced Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren as “Delilah,” Jessica Vosk as “Bea,” Michael Luwoye as “Elroy,” Charlie Thurston as “Archie,” Aleyse Shannon as “Adult Peola,” Scarlett London Diviney as “Young Peola,” Lily Gilliam as “Young Jessie,” and an ensemble that will feature Karli Dinardo, EJ Hamilton, Sheldon Henry, Dan Horn, Aliah James, Evan Latta, Kyle Taylor Parker, Morgan Jeanell Robbins, Martell Dimitri Ruffin, Clifton Samuels, Carla Stewart and Ryan Vona. The swings, standbys and offstage covers for the production are Zach Bravo, Kayla Davion, Skylar Geary, Dava Huesca, Malik Kitchen, Zoe Brooke Reed, and Zoe Rock.

Performances for IMITATION OF LIFE begin on Saturday, November 21, 2026 with an official opening on Thursday, December 3, for a strictly limited 6-week engagement through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

About Imitation of Life

First published in 1933, Fannie Hurst’s novel Imitation of Life remains one of the most enduring, emotionally resonant, and groundbreaking stories in American popular culture. A powerful exploration of race, identity, motherhood, ambition, and belonging, its themes continue to captivate audiences generations after its debut. The novel inspired two landmark Universal Pictures film adaptations: the 1934 version directed by John Stahl and starring Claudette Colbert and Louise Beavers, and the beloved 1959 adaptation directed by Douglas Sirk, starring Lana Turner and Juanita Moore. The 1934 film is included in the U.S. National Film Registry of The Library of Congress for its “cultural, historical and aesthetic significance.” It was nominated for the 1934 Academy Award for Best Picture. The 1959 film was nominated for two Academy Awards (Best Actress, Juanita Moore and Best Supporting Actress, Susan Kohner).

Across the neon rush of 1920s Atlantic City and the harder edges of 1930s New York, two single mothers—one Black, one White—and their daughters build a life together, chasing success and love by very different rules. Their stories ask what we sacrifice to be seen—and what we pass down to the ones who come after us.

Inspired by Fannie Hurst’s best-selling 1933 novel and the landmark 1934 and 1959 Universal films, Imitation of Life arrives for its world premiere in this strictly limited engagement. Some stories take generations to find their stage. This is where Imitation of Life begins.

National Black Theatre, Universal Theatrical Group (UTG), Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Get Lifted Film Co. (John Legend and Mike Jackson), Crocodile Eyes (Liesl Tommy and Jennifer Mudge), LD Entertainment (Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon) and The Shed serve as producers.

Biographies

Adrienne Warren (Delilah Johnston) is a Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer. After creating and developing the role of Tina Turner in Tina Turner the Musical alongside Turner herself and starring in the West End production, Warren brought Tina to Broadway, earning the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical as well as Drama Desk, Antonyo, and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Warren recently starred in The Wild Party as part of New York City Center Encores!, earning a Drama League Award nomination for her performance. She previously earned Tony and Chita Rivera Award nominations for Shuffle Along, opposite Audra McDonald, and made her Broadway debut in Bring It On: The Musical. Additional stage credits include Dreamgirls at The Apollo and The Wiz at New York City Center. Most recently, she returned to Broadway in the revival of Proof. On screen, Warren has appeared in Netflix’s “The Diplomat,” Hulu’s “Black Cake,” ABC’s Women of the Movement, and the films Rustin and The Woman King. Additional credits include “Orange Is the New Black,” “Blue Bloods,” “Quantico,” and “Paws & Fury: The Legend of Hank.” She will next appear in Season 4 of “The Gilded Age.” Warren made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops and continues to perform around the world. She is also a co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition, which received a special Tony Award in 2021.

Jessica Vosk (Bea) is a powerhouse performer, actress, and creator. She originated the role of ‘Cee Cee’ in the Broadway production of Beaches, completed a celebrated run as Jersey in Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen, and created the fan-favorite voice role of Lute in the animated musical series “Hazbin Hotel.” Jessica is the creator and star of the viral social media sensation "Vosk In The City," an interview series which has garnered millions of views across platforms. Known for her star turn as Elphaba in Wicked—first on tour, then during its 15th anniversary on Broadway—Vosk played the green witch for two years and was featured performing “Defying Gravity” in the PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary Concert. Additional highlights include Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter at Atlantic Theatre Company; star-turns as Jenna in Waitress and Florence in Chess at The Muny in St. Louis; and starring as the narrator in Lincoln Center’s 50th anniversary performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Vosk’s other Broadway credits include Fruma Sarah in Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. Jessica debuted at Carnegie Hall debut in a sold-out solo show titled My Golden Age, had a triumphant return headlining Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration, and will return in 2027. Her discography includes SLEIGH, A Very CoCo Christmas, and Wild and Free. Having started with a career in finance, her one-of-a-kind story has been covered by ABC’s “20/20” and “NBC Nightly News.”

Michael Luwoye (Elroy). Broadway: Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton, where he was cited in the press as "a non-stop force." Off Broadway: Lucille Lortel Nomination for Invisible Thread (Second Stage),Title role in Marley (Center Stage). Regional: Witness Uganda (American Rep), Tick, Tick… Boom! (American Theatre Group). Select TV/Film: “Emancipation” (dir Antoine Fuqua), “Waco: The Aftermath” (Showtime), “Bluff City Law” (NBC), “Chicago, P.D.” (NBC), “The Magicians” (SyFy), “She’s Gotta Have It” (Netflix), “The Gifted” (Fox), “Prodigal Son” (Fox), “The Gilded Age” (HBO) Luwoye was also nominated for an Emmy for his voiceover work in the animated, “Baby Shark’s Big Show” (Paramount Plus).

Charlie Thurston (Archie) is an actor and playwright. He recently originated the role of “Bill” in Liberation on Broadway which won the Tony Award for Best New Play and the Drama Desk Award for Best Ensemble. Other New York credits include Here There Are Blueberries at NYTW and Macbeth in Stride at BAM. In addition to performing at theaters across the country, Charlie is a company member at Trinity Rep, where his play The Getaway Driver (co-written with Deborah Salem Smith) premiered this fall. TV/Film: “Julia” (HBOMax), “Dexter: New Blood” (Showtime), Boston Strangler (Hulu), Finestkind (Paramount+). Training: MFA Brown/Trinity Rep.

Aleyse Shannon (Adult Peola) can currently be seen as ‘Dara’ in “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga.” Her other film and television credits include “The Beast in Me,” Beauty, “Leverage: Redemption” and “Charmed.” On stage she starred in The New Group’s production of The Seagull/Woodstock, NY. Aleyse would like to dedicate this performance to Mary Rose Davis, with love.

Scarlett London Diviney (Young Peola) is honored to originate the role of Young Peola, having previously played the role throughout the show’s developmental workshops. She recently wrapped the pilot for Disney’s “The Mickey Mouse Club.” Her credits onstage include The Lion King National Tour (Young Nala) and X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X at the Metropolitan Opera. On film, Scarlett can be heard singing in both of the Wicked films, with additional onscreen credits including No Limits, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Cupids. She has performed the National Anthem for the New York Giants, New York Mets, and at the Little League World Series.

Lily Gilliam (Young Jessie) is thrilled to be making her Off-Broadway debut! Credits: Academy Award-nominated animated feature Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (Amélie), Exoplanet on Audible (Sophia) and The Wretched Devours (Kaia). Special thanks to Carson Kolker Organization, Bercy Talent, Vanessa Branch, Michelle Aravena, Jen Schlechte, Matt Morgan and the IOL team. Lily is incredibly grateful to her family and friends for their endless love and support. She would like to dedicate this performance to her Nana, Debby Danvers.

Zach Bravo (Swing) is honored to be a part of the IOL journey! Broadway: CHICAGO. National Tours: Hamilton (Philip Co.), CATS. Pace U (BFA-MT) and LaGuardia HS (dance) alum. Forever grateful to my family, friends, mentors, and incredible partner for supporting me throughout this journey. Special thanks to CTG, casting, and the creatives at The Shed and The National Black Theatre!

Kayla Davion (Standby “Delilah”). Broadway: Liberation, TINA, Elf, Waitress, King Kong. Off-Broadway: White Girl in Danger. Regional: Soul Train, The Color Purple. TV/Film: “The Good Fight,” “Raising Kanan,” “Better Nate Than Ever.” Love to God, Mike, Mom, family, and team. For Nana. Lead with Love!

Karli Dinardo (Adult Jessie, Ensemble, u/s Bea) Broadway: Hamilton, Bob Fosse's Dancin' (OBC), Moulin Rouge! (OBC, Nini us). National Tours: Hamilton (OTC, Peggy/Maria us), Flashdance (Alex). Regional: A Chorus Line (Cassie), BLACK SWAN (Glory), White Christmas (Judy), West Side Story (Anita). Film/TV: Kiss of the Spider Woman, Up Here, IF, Tony Awards. CESD @karlidinardo

SKYLAR GEARY (Standby Young Jessie) is thrilled to make her professional debut with IOL. She loves performing and is grateful for her wonderful voice, acting, and dance teachers. Special thanks to Barry Kolker and Susan Lipton. Love to Mom, Dad, Mason, Carter, and Nan!

EJ HAMILTON (Ensemble). For Mom. Education: B.A. Drama/Dance (Spelman College). Broadway: SUNSET BLVD (St. James Theater), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Al Hirschfeld Theatre), DIANA (Longacre Theatre). Off-Broadway: The Bubbly Black Girl…(NYCC). Regional: Ain’t Too Proud, Something Rotten, The Wiz. Rep: CESD.

Sheldon Henry (Minister, Ensemble), a New Yorker, holds a BFA from The Hartt School of Music. Broadway: The Prom, Tina, The Who's Tommy ,Once Upon a Mattress, MJ the musical. Proud alum of Boys Choir Of Harlem. Love ya SPJ.

Dan Horn (Ensemble, u/s Edward). Broadway: Some like it Hot, Miss Saigon, Allegiance ,Bullets Over Broadway, Cinderella. National Tour: Back to the Future, Mean Girls, Hello, Dolly! Beyond grateful to be a part of this beautiful show. Thanks to Dustin and Marc!

Dava Huesca (Swing, Dance Captain). Bessie, Obie Award-winning performer, Chita Rivera Award nominee, Dance Magazine’s “25 to Watch”. Broadway: CATS: The Jellicle Ball (Rumpleteazer, ADC). Off bway: Saturday Church (DC). Choreography: Vanessa Williams BTU Gala, I Put a Spell on You, Whim Whim, The Corner. Yale.

Aliah James (Ensemble). Ecstatic to be making her off-Broadway debut in Imitation of Life! Broadway: Chess, Gypsy (Louise u/s), The Who’s Tommy (Mrs. Walker u/s), Funny Girl. Tour: The Lion King - Rafiki Tour (Nala/Sarabi u/s). Shout out to her family for their constant support!

Malik Kitchen (Swing). Broadway: Hamilton (U/S Laurens/Philip); Pre-Broadway: Wanted, Crazy, Sexy, Cool: The TLC Musical; Off-Broadway: The Wrong Man (Chita Rivera Award), Working; Tour: Hamilton; TV/Film: Taking The Stage (MTV), Last Week Tonight (HBO), Passing (Netflix), Good Morning America (ABC).

Evan Latta (Juan Madrigal, Ensemble) is thrilled to be making his NSMT debut in Imitation Of Life. From Minnesota, Evan studied Ballet at the University of Utah and has performed with Disney Cruise Line, regional, and ballet companies across the country. Evan wants to thank his family, by blood and by love, for always being his rock.

Kyle Taylor Parker (Sammy, Ensemble, u/s Elroy). Selected credits include Broadway: Kinky Boots (Lola), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Tour: Pretty Woman. Off-Broadway: Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Finian’s Rainbow. Regional: Guys and Dolls, Legend of Georgia McBride, Little Mermaid. TV: "Jesus Christ Superstar Live.” Music: Broadway Soul.

ZOE BROOKE REED (Swing). Off-Broadway debut! National tours: Back to the Future: The Musical, The Prom, Waitress. Regional: The Muny, Theatre Aspen, SSMT. Shenandoah BFA MT. Endless gratitude to the entire IOL team and Telsey! Love to family, Eris, and Thirdhill!

MORGAN JEANELL ROBBINS (Ensemble, u/s Adult Peola) makes her Off-Broadway debut in Imitation of Life. She's a graduating senior in Pace University's BFA Musical Theatre program, and she recently starred as Natasha in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Endless gratitude to her loved ones and mentors for their support.

ZOE ROCK (Standby Young Peola) is thrilled to make her Off-Broadway debut in Imitation of Life. In 2024, she received the BroadwayWorld Off-Off-Broadway Award for Best Performance in a Musical. Screen credits for lead role in The Bully’s Club.

MARTELL DIMITRI RUFFIN (Ensemble) is a multidisciplinary artist performing with The Metropolitan Opera. Selected Credits include Alvin Ailey II, Kyle Abraham, Dior, Zewi (Season 2), BLACK SWAN, The Wiz 40th, Lyric Opera, Champion, Grounded, Aida, and Salome. He choreographed Eyes of One Another (Triptych) and Bounce: The Basketball Opera.

Clifton Samuels (Ensemble, u/s Archie). Speechless for this dream team. Broadway: Elf (Rev.), Mrs. Doubtfire, Amazing Grace (OBC), Follies, A Chorus Line (Rev). TV: “FEUD”(FX), “FBI” (CBS) “The Blacklist” (NBC), “Younger”(TV Land), “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO). Film: The Arrow At Rest…., Worth (Netflix) Coen Bros.' Hail, Caesar!, The Unborn (Prime). For Liza & Dad.

Carla Stewart (Church Soloist, Ensemble) is a proud native of Chicago Illinois. She’s an AMDA NY graduate. Stewart has Original Broadway Cast credits for Tina, the Tina Turner Musical and The Color Purple revival, awarded a Tony for best revival, a Grammy and an Emmy Award for best performance on a daytime television show. Other credits include 1st national tours: Ghost-Oda Mae Brown, The Color Purple- Shug Avery, and Tina, The Tina Turner Musical- Gran Georgeanna. Television appearances: “FBI,” “Wu Tang an American Saga,” “Run The World,” and “Raising Kanan.”

Ryan Vona (Edward, Ensemble) is a massive proponent of working with your heroes. Recent: The Phantom in Masquerade, title role in Jesus Christ Superstar with Komische Oper Berlin. Broadway: Once, Parade, Cirque du Soleil’s Paramour, Beautiful. For Sheldon K.X. Reid & the late Dr. Anthony Leach.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 13 Hrs 09 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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