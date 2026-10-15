Video: Former 'Mary Todd Lincolns' in OH, MARY! Unite For 'Pass the Phone'

Mary Todd Lincolns unite! Seven stars who have taken on the iconic Oh, Mary! role gathered at the Lyceum Theatre to see Bowen Yang in the hit play on Wednesday. Cole Escola, Betty Gilpin, Hannah Solow, Jane Krakowski, Maya Rudolph, and John Cameron Mitchell "passed the phone" to each other in the new video.

The video was shared through the play's social media account, with the caption poking fun at Kelly Clarkson's recent social media feud with the Brooklyn magic store Art of Play.

"Just drove all the way to Broadway to check out this play we thought looked really rad and had some performances in mind we wanted to give and literally were looked at as if we no longer play Mary anymore. Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and you just lost a huge night of theatre. But y’all should go check out “Oh, Mary!” on Broadway if you enjoy being treated like Brenda Fricker pigeon lady character in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. For sure, check it out."

Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week, and has since broken its own record 15 times. Tickets to the Broadway production are now on sale through July 10, 2027.

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