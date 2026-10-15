Tristen Buettel & Sadie Dickerson Will Play 'Sandra Dee' in JUST IN TIME This Fall

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Sadie Dickerson will make a limited 3-week encore engagement as Sandra Dee in the record-breaking, award-winning smash hit musical Just in Time, beginning Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Circle in the Square Theatre. Tristen Buettel will star as Sandra Dee for 3 weeks only from Tuesday, October 20, 2026, through Sunday, November 8, 2026. Carrie St. Louis will play her final performance as Sandra Dee Sunday, October 18, 2026. Whitney Leavitt returns to Broadway for a limited six-week engagement as Sandra Dee beginning Tuesday, December 1, 2026, through Sunday, January 10, 2027.

Sadie Dickerson is thrilled to return to Just in Time where she made her Broadway debut. Sadie will be seen on the upcoming Prime Video series “Rose Hill” where she plays one of the leads, Skylar Stone. Originally from Austin, Texas, she is a proud graduate of Missouri State University, earning a BFA in Musical Theatre and a Certificate in Acting for the Camera.

Tristen Buettel is a Swing in the company of Just in Time, whose Broadway credits include Boop! The Musical, and Bad Cinderella. Off Broadway & National Tours include Jersey Boys. Regional credits include Frozen, Anne of Green Gables, The Muny, Alliance Theatre, and MT Wichita.

Two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will play his final performance as Bobby Darin on Sunday, October 18. As previously announced, Jordan is succeeded by Matthew Morrison, set for a limited 3-week return engagement as Bobby Darin, through Sunday, November 8. Tony nominee Nicholas Christopher will make his much-anticipated return to Broadway as Bobby Darin beginning Tuesday, November 10, 2026, following his star-making turn in last season’s CHESS.

Just in Time is the exhilarating new musical about Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late. Just in Time is the only musical of the 2024-2025 season to have recouped its capitalization.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits with a cast that currently includes Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Ariana Madix (“Love Island”), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line), Jaime Foord (Broadway debut) and Tristen Buettel (Boop! The Musical). Whitney Leavitt (“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”) joins the company as Sandra Dee beginning Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 14 Hrs 59 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming