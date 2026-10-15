THE OUTSIDERS, THE LOST BOYS, and More to Participate in Broadway Bridges Fall 2026 Semester

The Broadway League Foundation, in partnership with NYC Public Schools and the United Federation of Teachers, with support from the New York City Council, has announced that Broadway Bridges is returning for another year with 19 shows participating in the 2026 fall semester. Broadway Bridges is The Broadway League Foundation’s initiative that seeks to offer every New York City public high school student the opportunity to attend a Broadway show prior to graduation. More information is available at BroadwayBridges.org.

Broadway Bridges offers NYC public schools in all five boroughs $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth-grade students. Over 12,000 tickets will be offered this fall. The tickets purchased are based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.

As the largest theatre education partnership in the history of New York City, Broadway Bridges has now served 507 New York City public high schools across all five boroughs, with representation from each of the 51 city council districts. To date, over 3,000 educators have registered for the program. Last season, 26,335 students and chaperones participated in Broadway Bridges.

Since launching in 2017, the program has introduced over 170,000 New York City public school sophomores and chaperones to Broadway. The program has been so successful in New York that, two years ago, Broadway Bridges on the Road was launched, with 30 Broadway League Member organizations currently participating across the country. Participating shows, dates, and times vary based on city. Details on participating markets can be found on the On the Road - Broadway Bridges web page.

Fall 2026 Participating Shows:

A Few Good Men

Aladdin

Buena Vista Social Club

Chicago

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Maybe Happy Ending

MJ

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Schmigadoon!

SIX: The Musical

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

The Great Gatsby

The Lion King

The Lost Boys

The Outsiders

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

WANTED

Wicked

“Broadway Bridges creates a moment for thousands of New York City students to come to Broadway as part of their education and discover everything live theatre has to offer,” said Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League. “As we begin another year of the program, we are grateful to the Broadway productions, educators, the United Federation of Teachers, and NYC Public Schools whose continued commitment makes these experiences possible for students across all five boroughs.”

“The opportunity to experience Broadway can be a turning point for our students. They see how the arts can be a career as well as a passion. None of this would be possible without our partnership with The Broadway League and the city’s Department of Education,” said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 10 Hrs 41 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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