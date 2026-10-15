THE OUTSIDERS, THE LOST BOYS, and More to Participate in Broadway Bridges Fall 2026 Semester
The initiative seeks to offer every New York City public high school student the opportunity to attend a Broadway show prior to graduation.
The Broadway League Foundation, in partnership with NYC Public Schools and the United Federation of Teachers, with support from the New York City Council, has announced that Broadway Bridges is returning for another year with 19 shows participating in the 2026 fall semester. Broadway Bridges is The Broadway League Foundation’s initiative that seeks to offer every New York City public high school student the opportunity to attend a Broadway show prior to graduation. More information is available at BroadwayBridges.org.
Broadway Bridges offers NYC public schools in all five boroughs $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth-grade students. Over 12,000 tickets will be offered this fall. The tickets purchased are based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.
As the largest theatre education partnership in the history of New York City, Broadway Bridges has now served 507 New York City public high schools across all five boroughs, with representation from each of the 51 city council districts. To date, over 3,000 educators have registered for the program. Last season, 26,335 students and chaperones participated in Broadway Bridges.
Since launching in 2017, the program has introduced over 170,000 New York City public school sophomores and chaperones to Broadway. The program has been so successful in New York that, two years ago, Broadway Bridges on the Road was launched, with 30 Broadway League Member organizations currently participating across the country. Participating shows, dates, and times vary based on city. Details on participating markets can be found on the On the Road - Broadway Bridges web page.
Fall 2026 Participating Shows:
- A Few Good Men
- Aladdin
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Chicago
- Hadestown
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- Maybe Happy Ending
- MJ
- Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
- Schmigadoon!
- SIX: The Musical
- Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- The Great Gatsby
- The Lion King
- The Lost Boys
- The Outsiders
- Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
- WANTED
- Wicked
“Broadway Bridges creates a moment for thousands of New York City students to come to Broadway as part of their education and discover everything live theatre has to offer,” said Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League. “As we begin another year of the program, we are grateful to the Broadway productions, educators, the United Federation of Teachers, and NYC Public Schools whose continued commitment makes these experiences possible for students across all five boroughs.”
“The opportunity to experience Broadway can be a turning point for our students. They see how the arts can be a career as well as a passion. None of this would be possible without our partnership with The Broadway League and the city’s Department of Education,” said Michael Mulgrew, president of the United Federation of Teachers.
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