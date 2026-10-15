Video: Stephanie Mills Calls Out Lady Gaga Over 'Disrespectful' Behavior
"I feel like Lady Gaga is a culture vulture," said Mills in a recent interview.
In a recent interview for The Jason Lee Show, Stephanie Mills, known best to Broadway audiences for her performance as the original 'Dorothy' in The Wiz, called out Lady Gaga over a past incident. "I feel like Lady Gaga is a culture vulture," Mills said.
She went on to explain that a former manager arranged for her to perform "Home", with the understanding that it was Gaga's favorite song, at a fashion shoot.
"I sang for her. She didn't smile, she didn't do anything. She looked at me like I had two heads," she recalled. "We took pictures before we left... We were at the elevator getting ready to leave and [her team] came and they said [to delete the photos]. And they did not let us leave until they saw every picture being deleted. That is so disrespectful.
"I hope you watch and I hope you remember what you did. And I feel like you owe me an apology."
Mills rose to stardom as 'Dorothy' in the original seven-time Tony Award winning Broadway run of the musical The Wiz from 1974 to 1979. The song "Home" from the show later became a Number 1 U.S. R&B hit and her signature song. During the 1980s, she had five Number 1 R&B hits, including "Home", "I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love", "I Feel Good All Over", "(You're Puttin') A Rush on Me" and "Something in the Way (You Make Me Feel)". She won a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her song "Never Knew Love Like This Before" in 1981. Her albums What Cha Gonna Do with My Lovin, Sweet Sensation and Stephanie went gold or platinum, all through 20th Century Fox Records. In July 2024, Mills returned to Broadway after forty years as Missus Hermes in the musical Hadestown.
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