Video: Cut THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Song 'Box Five' Goes Viral on Social Media
Although "Box Five" was only performed in the 1985 Sydmonton Festival workshop version of The Phantom of the Opera, it's starting to trend on TikTok.
A cut song from The Phantom of the Opera is gaining traction on social media. A demo recording "Box Five," originally performed in a scene with the opera managers in early workshops of the musical, was recently released through The Phantom of the Opera (The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix).
The newly-released recording gives a rare listen to the song, which was only heard in Lloyd Webber's private Sydmonton Festival workshop presentation of the musical in 1985. At the request of director Hal Prince, the scene was later rewritten to be "Notes/Prima Donna," which is still heard in the musical.
See how the song was performed in the original 1985 Sydmonton Festival workshop version of The Phantom of the Opera.
Now, the song has become a popular sound on TikTok, with fans and cast members wanting to start a petition to include it in the musical. Some fans have labeled the demo as "Yacht Rock Phantom," due to its departure from the well-known sound of the score.
@clairelander
These demos are giving me life, ‘box five’ has been stuck in my head for the last 3 days #phantomoftheopera #meggiry #40yearsofphantom #boxfive #andrewlloydwebber♬ Box Five - The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix - Andrew Lloyd Webber
@cunninglittlevegan
The chokehold these demos have on us… @Phantom of the Opera @Dennis Shuman @Trista Moldovan #40yearsofphantom #boxfive #phantomoftheopera #broadwaymusicals #andrewlloydwebber♬ Box Five - The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix - Andrew Lloyd Webber
@jennifergruener
I can't get this bop out of my head! IB @Alexandria Shiner the GOAT♬ Box Five - The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix - Andrew Lloyd Webber
@abglcwn
Am I tripping or does he actually sound like kermit lol #PhantomOfTheOpera #BoxFive #Phandom #kermitthefrog #fyppp♬ Box Five - The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix - Andrew Lloyd Webber
@fettuccinefettuqueen
Michael McDonald would eat box five tbh♬ Box Five - The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix - Andrew Lloyd Webber
@lizdoesbroadway
I won’t elaborate. #boxfive #andrewllyodwebber #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #theatretok♬ original sound - liz🎭
@hat_eful
I downloaded Spotify just for this😜💥BOX FIVE tatatatatTATAAAthephantomoftheoperaboxfivefup♬ son original - Elizá🖤
Andrew Lloyd Webber recent remastered edition of the 1986 Original London Cast Recording of The Phantom of the Opera, featuring Sarah Brightman and Michael Crawford, was released on October 9. Titled The Phantom of the Opera (The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix), the album features a remixed version of the score, restoring previously unreleased sections and uncovering rare material from Webber's personal archive.
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