Video: Cut THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Song 'Box Five' Goes Viral on Social Media

A cut song from The Phantom of the Opera is gaining traction on social media. A demo recording "Box Five," originally performed in a scene with the opera managers in early workshops of the musical, was recently released through The Phantom of the Opera (The Andrew Lloyd Webber 2026 Mix).

The newly-released recording gives a rare listen to the song, which was only heard in Lloyd Webber's private Sydmonton Festival workshop presentation of the musical in 1985. At the request of director Hal Prince, the scene was later rewritten to be "Notes/Prima Donna," which is still heard in the musical.

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See how the song was performed in the original 1985 Sydmonton Festival workshop version of The Phantom of the Opera.

Now, the song has become a popular sound on TikTok, with fans and cast members wanting to start a petition to include it in the musical. Some fans have labeled the demo as "Yacht Rock Phantom," due to its departure from the well-known sound of the score.

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