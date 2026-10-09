Crystal Kellogg and More Join the Cast of DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL

Complete casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical, opening at the St. James Theatre this winter.

Crystal Kellogg completes the principal cast as 'Judy Ogle,' Dolly's best friend since the third grade. Kellog joins the previously announced Katie Rose Clarke as 'Dolly Parton,' Carrie St. Louis as 'Dolly,' Norah Nunes as 'Little Dolly,' John Behlmann as 'Carl Dean,' and Gabriel Ebert as 'Porter Wagoner.'

The ensemble of Dolly: A True Original Musical includes Piper Allen, Bill Army, Josh Canfield, Lincoln Cohen, Ryan Demoville, Haley Fish, Sarah Hunt, Erin Kei, Evan Kinnane, Ryland J. Mar, Jenny Mollet, James Moye, Julian Ramos, Larkin Reilly, Maddie Robert, Alex Ross, and Quinn VanAntwerp. Swings for the production are Sarah Bockel, Sadie Daniels, Tiffany Engen, Michael Milkanin, and Rixey Terry.

When the St. James Theatre box office opens on Monday, November 9 at 10 AM ET, the first 100 people in line will receive special pricing: buy two tickets for just $9.25 each for select performances between January and May. This ticket offer is only available in person at the St. James Theatre box office, and only for the first 100 people in line. Any fan that morning will also take home a free cup of Dolly's new Cup of Ambition coffee.

Preview performances, which are available now for public purchase, will commence Monday, December 7, and the show's opening night will take place on what would have been Parton's 81st birthday: Tuesday, January 19, 2027. The new musical will only play New York's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

Dolly: A True Original Musical features music by Parton that includes some of her iconic hits as well as new songs she wrote especially for the musical, a book by Parton and two-time Emmy Award winner Maria S. Schlatter, and direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher.

Still topping the charts, Dolly Parton sold over 100 million albums worldwide, was an inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was Billboard's #1 Country Artist of All Time. With over 3,000 songs written and an inductee in both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Dolly has firmly cemented her place in music history. But how did this “Backwoods Barbie” rise to become a legend?

Dolly: A True Original Musical is the story only Dolly Parton could have told, in her own words and through the songs that shaped her life. From the top of the Smoky Mountains to the top of the world, DOLLY captures how she dreamed, dared, stumbled, and soared. Featuring beloved hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” Dolly: A True Original Musical takes you inside her life in the spotlight and the music that carried her there.

The music team for the production includes two-time Tony Award winner and two-time GRAMMY winner Stephen Oremus (music supervisor), Charity Wicks (music director), Tony Award and GRAMMY nominee John Clancy (orchestrations), and Kent Wells (musical consultant). The music team is completed by Richard Dennison (vocal arrangements and music arrangements) and Gregg Perry (music arrangements and vocal arrangements) who are longtime collaborators with Parton and collectively have almost a century of experience creating music with her.

The creative team for Dolly: A True Original Musical includes Emmy Award winner Mandy Moore (choreography), Tony Award winner Derek McLane (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Jennifer Moeller (costume design), Tony Award winner Donald Holder (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound design), Olivier Award nominees Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design), Robert Pickens (hair design), Studio Pickens (makeup design), Michael J. Passaro (production stage manager), and Jim Carnahan and Carrie Gardner (casting directors).

Biographies

Crystal Kellogg (Judy Ogle) most recently starred as 'Anne Hathaway' in the National Tour of & Juliet. She's ecstatic to be back on the Broadway stage (especially honoring Dolly Parton) after last appearing in Finding Neverland and School of Rock. Crystal has also been seen at Radio City Music Hall as a vocalist for the Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes. Additional national tour credits: Finding Neverland, Kinky Boots, The Pajama Game. Regional favorites: Starring roles in Cabaret, Come From Away, Little Shop Of Horrors, South Pacific, Beauty and the Beast, Grease, Wonderland, The King and I, Sound of Music. Television and film: “Person of Interest” (CBS) and “The Looming Tower” (Hulu). Endless thanks to CTG, WAM, Carnahan Casting, and Deric Rosenblatt- voice teacher extraordinaire. Love always to family, Jeff and Ella. Let's all be like Dolly.

Piper Allen (Ensemble) is thrilled to make her Broadway debut in Dolly: A True Original Musical! Workshop: The Bedwetter ('Ally'). Short film: Green Ribbon.

Bill Army (Ensemble) has originated roles on Broadway in The Band's Visit (2018 Tony Award for Best New Musical, GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, Daytime Emmy Award for performance on “Today”), Act One (LCT), and Relatively Speaking. Off-Broadway: The Public Theater, Atlantic Theater Company, Red Bull Theater, and Old Jews Telling Jokes. Company member of the Potomac Theatre Project for 17 years. Regional: Opera Saratoga, Bucks County Playhouse, Barrington Stage Company, Westport Country Playhouse, George Street Playhouse, and Olney Theatre Center. Film: Club Kid. Television: “Elsbeth,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Deadbeat,” and COHAB. Co-founder and artistic producer of Sketchbook Theatre. MFA: NYU.

Josh Canfield (Ensemble) is feeling so lucky to be a part of this special production after helping build the show in Nashville. Audiences may recognize Josh – albeit a slightly dirtier and thinner version – from his time marooned on an island competing for $1M on CBS' “Survivor.” Broadway: Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 and Doctor Zhivago. Reality television: “Survivor” (San Juan del Sur, Season 29); New York City: The Last Ship with Sting (The Metropolitan Opera), …Great Comet (Off-Broadway). Pre-Broadway: Dolly: A True Original Musical (Nashville), …Great Comet (Boston). National Tour: Falsettos. Thanks to Bart, Mandy, Stephen, Marc, Dustin, and especially the “true original” queen, Dolly Parton! Miss you. Dedicating this performance to my mom, Debby. I love you.

Lincoln Cohen (Ensemble) is thrilled to return to Broadway after making his debut in the Tony-winning production of Appropriate ('Ainsley'). Other theatre credits include Mystic Conversations (Off-Broadway), Glory Ride (Delaware Theatre Company), and Fun Home 10th Anniversary Concert with the original adult cast (The Public Theater). Lincoln can also be seen in the Children's Emmy-nominated PBS Kids' “Together We Can” and Showtime's Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas? He can be heard in Nickelodeon's “Wonder Pets: In The City” as the 'Little Slug' and in a 2026 Little League World Series commercial. Lincoln was a previous Hal Leonard Vocal Competition winner and was honored to sing the National Anthem at Madison Square Garden for the 2026 NBA Champion New York Knicks. Heartfelt thanks to his parents, brothers, Jim Carnahan Casting, and his incredible team (Mara Entertainment, The Osbrink Agency, Nic Cory, Amelia DeMayo, Michael Liepper, and Janine Molinari).

Ryan Demoville (Ensemble) is thrilled to make his Broadway debut in Dolly: A True Original Musical. After first joining the show for its early workshops, he appeared in the world premiere production at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, Tennessee. Ryan is incredibly grateful to the entire creative team for the opportunity to continue this unforgettable journey to Broadway. He sends heartfelt thanks to his family and friends for their endless love and support, especially his husband, Bradley Schnabel, and bestie, Vinny Celeiro, for always believing in him. Special thanks to Dolly for making his wildest dreams come true!

Haley Fish (Ensemble) is so excited to be a hootin' and a hollerin' with this incredible cast. Originally from Lexington, Kentucky, she is a graduate of NYU Tisch Class of '17. Broadway: Cats ('Rumpleteazer'); Hello, Dolly!; Kiss Me, Kate; The Music Man; New York, New York; and The Great Gatsby. Off-Broadway: Only Gold. First National Tour: Beetlejuice. Regional: Chicago ('Velma' at Lexington Theatre Company). Film: She Dances ('Marla'). TV: “Fosse/Verdon” on FX. All the love to my Mama, my family, and Will. WWDD.

Sarah Hunt (Ensemble). What a blessing it is to rejoin the cast of Dolly: A True Original Musical and continue telling the story of such an extraordinary life. Hunt last appeared in the premiere of DOLLY in Nashville. A Juilliard-trained actor, Hunt has performed on Broadway in A Christmas Carol, Do I Hear a Waltz?, Sting's The Last Ship, and Spring Awakening. She starred opposite Betty Buckley in Michael Wilson's Grey Gardens. On television, you can see her in “Animal Kingdom,” “Manifest,” “The Blacklist,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” and more. Dolly carried such a powerful light within her and spent her life reflecting that light on others. Hunt tries to follow that example offstage, caring for feral cat colonies and bringing music to those with limited access. She's humbled to help tell the story of that inimitable woman who sent rhinestone ripples of love into the world—and left us with that powerful question: What can YOUR life do?

Erin Kei (Ensemble) is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut. As an angsty teen, originally from Fort Worth, Texas, she spent many woeful evenings belting “Hard Candy Christmas” in her car. She now lives in Brooklyn with her wonderful girlfriend Aury and their mischievous fur baby Breadstick. Huge thank you to Gregg, Bartlett, Mandy, Stephen, Jim, and entire DOLLY team for giving her this opportunity. Love to her family and friends (who are also family) for their unwavering support. Special thank you to Mrs. Carlson and Grandma Barbara for helping me catch the theater bug in the first place. Dolly, we hope we make you proud! Go Orange! For mawamma

Evan Kinnane (Ensemble). Broadway: Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Original Broadway Cast). Regional: Pasadena Playhouse, the Kennedy Center, the MUNY, Theatre Under The Stars, Theatre Calgary. Television and film: “The Gilded Age” (HBO). Thank you to Cornerstone, the entire team here at DOLLY, and to the queen herself! All my love to family + friends, B + P.

Ryland J. Mar (Ensemble) is thrilled to be making their Broadway debut! Regional credits include Cabaret (Barrington Stage Company), Sunset Boulevard (The Kennedy Center), and Hair (Asolo Repertory Theatre). Mar is an alum of Pace University's Musical Theater program and a Florida native. Endlessly grateful to my family and friends for their constant love and support. Thank you to the casting and creative team! And, of course, thank you to Dolly for making this small-town kid's dream a reality. Enjoy the show!

Jenny Mollet (Ensemble) is filled with nothing but sparkle, butterflies, and gratitude for being able to be part of this production and sharing the story of one of her favorite icons! Mollet is a Swiss-American, multi-hyphenate soul who can be seen on international stages, television, film, music videos, the runway, and more! Broadway: SIX The Musical, The Color Purple, Ragtime at Lincoln Center Theater. National Tour: 50th Anniversary Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar. BFA from CCM. Much love and thanks to my family, loved ones, and Henderson Hogan. “Never dim your sparkle to make others feel comfortable. Shine bright, stay kind, and leave a little love wherever you go.” – Dolly Parton.

James Moye (Ensemble) is thrilled to return to Dolly: A True Original Musical, after being a part of the world premiere company in Nashville. Broadway credits: Dear Evan Hansen, Aladdin, Tootsie, Million Dollar Quartet, On the Twentieth Century, Bullets Over Broadway, Ragtime, A Tale of Two Cities, Urinetown, and The Full Monty. Off-Broadway credits include: Dogfight (Second Stage), Far From Heaven (Playwrights Horizons), and Happiness (Lincoln Center). He has many directing credits at regional theaters around the country, and you can find him on-screen in many television shows, films, and commercial campaigns. James holds a BA in History from James Madison University, where he received the 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award. He thanks his wonderful wife Kim and their three children for their love and support.

Julian Ramos (Ensemble). Broadway: The Lost Boys, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (Original Broadway Cast, 'Bobby'), New York, New York (Original Broadway Cast). NYC: West Side Story (Carnegie Hall). Tour: Hamilton (LA, Philip Company), Disney's Freaky Friday. Regional: the Muny, Music Theatre Wichita, Bucks County Playhouse, Jacob's Pillow. IUMT alum. Love to Mom, My Girlies, and Queen Dolly!!

Larkin Reilly (Ensemble). Original Broadway Casts: Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show (understudy 'Janet' and 'Columbia'), Just In Time (understudy 'Sandra' and 'Connie'), Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella (understudy 'Adele'). Television: “Law & Order: SVU” (NBC, Season 26), “The Tony Awards,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” National Tour: Beetlejuice The Musical. 'Bebe' in A Chorus Line: The 50th Anniversary Celebration (Shubert Theatre). Select Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Ogunquit Playhouse, Music Theatre Wichita, Bucks County Playhouse. Theatrely31 Honoree. Proud IU alum. Kansas girl.

Maddie Robert (Ensemble) is honored to make her Broadway debut in Dolly: A True Original Musical. She was a part of the out-of-town company in Nashville and will never forget the incredible time spent with Dolly during the development of this show. Select theater credits include: Dreamgirls (Broadway revival work session), 'Ariel' in Footloose (Milwaukee Rep), Picnic at Hanging Rock (Greenwich House), 'Peggy Sawyer' in 42nd Street (Arts Center of Coastal Carolina), Gypsy (Goodspeed Opera House), Hip Hop Cinderella (New Victory), and 'Maggie' in A Chorus Line (Weathervane Theatre). She completed her BFA at the University of Oklahoma Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre. Endless gratitude to family, friends, CTG, and of course Dolly Parton. You are deeply missed.

Alex Ross (Ensemble). Broadway: The Book of Mormon. Pre-Broadway: Dolly: A True Original Musical. National Tour: A Soldier's Play. Off-Broadway: Masquerade. Regional: Rhinoceros, Romeo & Juliet (ART); The Light in the Piazza (Huntington Theatre); Cabaret (Dallas Theater Center); Jersey Boys (Theatre Aspen). Television and film: Terrifier 3, Logan Lucky, “Bull,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Queen of the South,” “The Long Road Home,” “Revolution.” Alex is the Director of GSS NYC, a premier on-camera acting studio in New York City. ATeam forever. All the love to my family and friends.

Quinn VanAntwerp (Ensemble). Broadway: 'Bob Gaudio' in Jersey Boys (3,000 performances), Shucked! (Original Broadway Company), The Play That Goes Wrong. National Tours: 'Gordy' in Shucked! (first national tour), Jersey Boys (first national tour). Television and film: “Better Call Saul,” “The Affair,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Good Wife,” “FBI,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Four Christmases, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, “Elementary,” “I'm Dying Up Here,” “Shades of Blue,” “Nurse Jackie,” “The Following.” Hubby to @mackthebell – 'Dada' to Lenny & Lila | BRS/GAGE | Proud UCI and SU alum.

Sarah Bockel (Swing). Broadway: Beaches The Musical ('Leona'), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical ('Carole King'). National Tours: Beautiful…, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Select regional credits: Pre-Broadway run of Dolly: A True Original Musical in Nashville, Fun Home at The Huntington Theatre, Falsettos (Jeff Award) at Court Theatre, Beautiful at Ogunquit Playhouse. Television: “The Equalizer.” Stewart Talent. Chicago native. Love and thanks to Mom, Dad, Dylan, and especially Dolly.

Sadie Daniels (Swing) is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut in Dolly: A True Original Musical. Radio City Christmas Spectacular 2025 ('Clara'/'Ellie'). Credits: Anastasia ('Anya'); Annie ('Annie'); Guys and Dolls ('Adelaide'). YAGP Hope Award Winner 2025/2026. Sadie can hardly contain her excitement for this life-changing production. Sadie would like to thank Jessica Hondel (MSA), Randi Rosen (Ivy Artists Management), Dolly Parton, Danny Nozell, Adam Speers, Gavin Kalin, Bartlett Sher, Mandy Moore, and Jim Carnahan. She would also like to thank NTPA, Dan Thaler, Amy Tanner, Aliane Baquerot, and Amber Horn for all of the wisdom. So grateful to have friends and family to hold me up on this epic journey! “Dream more, learn more, care more, and be more” – Dolly

Tiffany Engen (Swing). Broadway, Off-Broadway, Tour: Kinky Boots ('Lauren'), Rock of Ages ('Regina'), Legally Blonde ('Serena'), and the world premiere of five new musicals: Dolly: A True Original Musical, Clueless, Surf! The Musical, Millennials Are Killing Musicals, and Come Fall in Love. Television and film: “Hacks,” Hairspray ('Noreen'), “Smash,” Drop Dead Gorgeous, “Raising Hope,” “Hart of Dixie,” Marvel's “Runaways,” “Katy Keene,” and “FBI.” In addition to performing, she has been on the directing and choreography teams for Cirque, Ringling Brothers, Norwegian Cruise Line, Hulu, CW, major recording artists, digital series, commercials, music videos, and the theatrical premieres of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody (New York and UK), and Hallmark(ish)! Thank you, Dolly, and the entire creative team for this dream come true. Thank you HCKR. Love to mom, dad, and twin sister Brooke.

Michael Milkanin (Swing). Broadway: Chess, Elf, Lempicka, Shucked!, Bad Cinderella, Kinky Boots. Off-Broadway: Love Life (City Center). National tours: Disney's Frozen, Bat Out of Hell, Kinky Boots. Regional: Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid (Paper Mill); The Who's Tommy (Kennedy Center); La Cage aux Folles and Paint Your Wagon (Muny); Wakeman (NLBP).

Rixey Terry (Swing). Broadway: Hamilton, Sunset Blvd. Regional: Pippin ('Pippin'), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat ('Joseph'). University of Michigan Musical Theatre graduate, Dance 2XS alum, and Davidson, North Carolina native. It takes a village. I love my village: Sean McKnight and Rikky Fishbein (the Hybrid Agency), Jim Carnahan Casting, Ann Evans Watson, Michael McElroy, Professor Wagner, Corey Mitchell, Binford, Hinson, Emily, Vince, Linda, MT23, Luke, Mom, Dad, and Lou. For Bonnie, who championed me.

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