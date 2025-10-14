Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2025- Broadway Musicians Vote to Authorize Strike and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Get your day started with our top theatrical highlights from yesterday — from brand new musicals and exclusive backstage moments to reviews from across the globe. Go behind-the-scenes with Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin’s HUZZAH!, or catch a sweet sneak peek and photos as Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) preps for its Broadway debut. Frankie Grande brings us inside The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse, and critics weigh in on new productions like Requiem for a Heavyweight at Crystal Theatre and Royal Ballet & Opera's The Magic Flute. Plus, don't miss a look at The Lady from the Sea trailer and Goodspeed's A Chorus Line, and check out the latest headlines, from Broadway musicians' potential strike (read more) to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s thoughts on Lady Gaga’s Phantom tribute (read more). Read on for all this and much more to keep you in the loop on stage and off!
Video: All Is Faire with Laurence O'Keefe & Nell Benjamin; Watch a Sneak Peek from HUZZAH!
What is Broadway was more like a Renaissance Faire? Audiences are finding out at San Diego's Old Globe, where the new musical Huzzah! is now running. The masterminds behind the merriment are none other than Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe. Watch in this video as they explain what it's all about and check out an exclusive sneak peek of the song 'Dragons' performed by Liisi LaFontaine and Cailen Fu.
Video: Catch a Sneak Peek of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
Bringing an all new musical to Broadway is a piece of cake when that musical is as delightful as Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Watch in this video as we give you a sneak peek of 'New York,' 'This Is the Place' and 'American Express' and listen as the company explains what the new musical is all about.
Photos: The Cast of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Meet the Press
Performances begin next month for the Broadway production of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). The cast recently met the press ahead of their first Broadway bow. Check out photos here!
| Video: THE LADY FROM THE SEA Trailer at the Bridge Theatre
by Stephi Wild
London Theatre Company has released a trailer for The Lady from the Sea, written and directed by Simon Stone after Henrik Ibsen. The production, which is in collaboration with Wouter van Ransbeek, is now playing at the Bridge Theatre.. (more...)
| Video: Highlights from Goodspeed's A CHORUS LINE
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at highlights from Goodspeed's production of A CHORUS Line! Goodspeed's production of the beloved musical is now running through November 2. A Chorus Line is conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett.. (more...)
| Review: REQUIEM FOR A HEAVYWEIGHT at Crystal Theatre
by Sherry Shameer Cohen
What did our critic think of REQUIEM FOR A HEAVYWEIGHT at Crystal Theatre? Rod Serling’s classic play, Requiem for A Heavyweight, well, packs a punch in Crystal Theatre’s production, now running through October 19. Yes, the pun was intended, but the play is perhaps even more powerful now than it was when Serling wrote it as a teleplay nearly 70 years ago. (more...)
| Exclusive Photos: Backstage with Frankie Grande at THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse
by Bruce Glikas
Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande, is revisiting his role as Dr. Frank-n-Furter in “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show” at Bucks County Playhouse. See backstage photos here! . (more...)
| Interview: Caroline Cearley of MIRROR LAKE at Jarrott Productions
by Joni Lorraine
When director Caroline Cearley arrived in Austin just a year ago, she didn’t expect to dive into the city’s theatre scene so quickly. Within days, she’d met the team at Jarrott Productions, and before long, she was assisting on DIAL M FOR MURDER. . (more...)
Broadway Musicians Vote Yes On Strike If Deal Not Reached
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway musicians of AFM Local 802 have voted to authorize a strike if needed, as it is currently in contract talks with the Broadway League. Learn more here! . (more...)
CONFESSIONS A New Musical to Have Industry Reading in October
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre Now will present an invitation-only industry reading of Confessions in New York City on Monday, October 20th. Learn more about the upcoming industry reading! . (more...)
