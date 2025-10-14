 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2025- Broadway Musicians Vote to Authorize Strike and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 14, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Oct. 14, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2025- Broadway Musicians Vote to Authorize Strike and More Image
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Get your day started with our top theatrical highlights from yesterday — from brand new musicals and exclusive backstage moments to reviews from across the globe. Go behind-the-scenes with Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin’s HUZZAH!, or catch a sweet sneak peek and photos as Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) preps for its Broadway debut. Frankie Grande brings us inside The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse, and critics weigh in on new productions like Requiem for a Heavyweight at Crystal Theatre and Royal Ballet & Opera's The Magic Flute. Plus, don't miss a look at The Lady from the Sea trailer and Goodspeed's A Chorus Line, and check out the latest headlines, from Broadway musicians' potential strike (read more) to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s thoughts on Lady Gaga’s Phantom tribute (read more). Read on for all this and much more to keep you in the loop on stage and off!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Wednesday, October 15
Chess begins previews on Broadway
Oh Happy Day begins previews Off-Broadway
Thursday, October 16
Ragtime opens on Broadway
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2025- Broadway Musicians Vote to Authorize Strike and More Image
Video: All Is Faire with Laurence O'Keefe & Nell Benjamin; Watch a Sneak Peek from HUZZAH!

What is Broadway was more like a Renaissance Faire? Audiences are finding out at San Diego's Old Globe, where the new musical Huzzah! is now running. The masterminds behind the merriment are none other than Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe. Watch in this video as they explain what it's all about and check out an exclusive sneak peek of the song 'Dragons' performed by Liisi LaFontaine and Cailen Fu.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2025- Broadway Musicians Vote to Authorize Strike and More Image
Video: Catch a Sneak Peek of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)

Bringing an all new musical to Broadway is a piece of cake when that musical is as delightful as Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Watch in this video as we give you a sneak peek of 'New York,' 'This Is the Place' and 'American Express' and listen as the company explains what the new musical is all about.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2025- Broadway Musicians Vote to Authorize Strike and More Image
Photos: The Cast of TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Meet the Press

Performances begin next month for the Broadway production of Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). The cast recently met the press ahead of their first Broadway bow. Check out photos here!

Exclusive Photos: Backstage with Frankie Grande at THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse
by Bruce Glikas
Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande, is revisiting his role as Dr. Frank-n-Furter in “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show” at Bucks County Playhouse. See backstage photos here! . (more...)
 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2025- Broadway Musicians Vote to Authorize Strike and More Image Video: THE LADY FROM THE SEA Trailer at the Bridge Theatre
by Stephi Wild
London Theatre Company has released a trailer for The Lady from the Sea, written and directed by Simon Stone after Henrik Ibsen. The production, which is in collaboration with Wouter van Ransbeek, is now playing at the Bridge Theatre.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2025- Broadway Musicians Vote to Authorize Strike and More Image Video: Highlights from Goodspeed's A CHORUS LINE
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at highlights from Goodspeed's production of A CHORUS Line! Goodspeed's production of the beloved musical is now running through November 2. A Chorus Line is conceived and originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett.. (more...)
 
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2025- Broadway Musicians Vote to Authorize Strike and More Image Interview: Caroline Cearley of MIRROR LAKE at Jarrott Productions
by Joni Lorraine
When director Caroline Cearley arrived in Austin just a year ago, she didn’t expect to dive into the city’s theatre scene so quickly. Within days, she’d met the team at Jarrott Productions, and before long, she was assisting on DIAL M FOR MURDER. . (more...)
 
Broadway Musicians Vote Yes On Strike If Deal Not Reached
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway musicians of AFM Local 802 have voted to authorize a strike if needed, as it is currently in contract talks with the Broadway League. Learn more here! . (more...)

CONFESSIONS A New Musical to Have Industry Reading in October
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre Now will present an invitation-only industry reading of Confessions in New York City on Monday, October 20th. Learn more about the upcoming industry reading! . (more...)

Hugh Bonneville Will Star in the West End Production of SHADOWLANDS
by Stephi Wild
BAFTA, Primetime Emmy, and Golden Globe Award-nominated actor Hugh Bonneville will make a return to the West End next year, starring in William Nicholson's beloved play SHADOWLANDS about C.S. Lewis.. (more...)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Reacts to Lady Gaga's PHANTOM Tribute
by Michael Major
Andrew Lloyd Webber is commending Lady Gaga after attending a recent performance of her Mayhem Ball tour, acknowledging her tribute to the Phantom of the Opera while singing her A Star Is Born smash hit, 'Shallow.'. (more...)
Photos/Video: Kristin Chenoweth Is a College Cheer Coach in STUMBLE Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
Kristin Chenoweth is putting her cheerleading skills to the test in the new trailer for NBC's mockumentary series Stumble. Check out the trailer and new photos featuring the Tony Award winner now.. (more...)
J. Harrison Ghee, Mandy Gonzalez and More to Join New 42 Event
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Step into the spotlight for a rare and dazzling afternoon as New 42 marks its 35th anniversary featuring J. Harrison Ghee, Mandy Gonzalez and more. Learn more.. (more...)
Interview: Ali Keller on the 'Boundaries, and Compromise, and Sacrifice' in (UN)CONDITIONAL
by Chloe Rabinowitz
SoHo Playhouse is presenting the world premiere of Ali Keller’s (un)conditional. Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Keller, and learn more about the play here.. (more...)
Hot Tickets of the Week: ART, RAGTIME, and More
by Team BWW
Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week, starting October 13, 2025. Check out five Broadway shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to right now!. (more...)
PREDATOR: BADLANDS Comes to The El Capitan Theatre With a Double Feature
by Stephi Wild
Tickets are on sale now for 20th Century Studios’ “Predator: Badlands” at the El Capitan Theatre! Guests can take pictures at our photo op! Learn more here.. (more...)
Layton Williams and George Blagden Join KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Cast
by Stephi Wild
Layton Williams and George Blagden will join the cast of John Kander and Fred Ebb’s ground-breaking musical, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, as prisoners Molina and Valentin.. (more...)   
Around the Broadway World
Review: THE MAGIC FLUTE, Royal Ballet and Opera
by Gary Naylor
Technically unsurpassed, but is there a chill where its soul should be?. (more...)
Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at SF Oasis
by Steve Murray
What did our critic think of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at SF Oasis? D’Arcy Drollinger, artistic director and owner of SF Oasis, plays her swan song appropriately as Frank-N-Furter, the mad transvestite scientist in the cult classic The Rocky Horror Show.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Everybody's playing the game
But nobody's rules are the same
Nobody's on nobody's side
Better learn to go it alone
Recognize you're out on your own
Nobody's on nobody's side."

- CHESS
