Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 14, 2025- Broadway Musicians Vote to Authorize Strike and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Get your day started with our top theatrical highlights from yesterday — from brand new musicals and exclusive backstage moments to reviews from across the globe. Go behind-the-scenes with Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin’s HUZZAH!, or catch a sweet sneak peek and photos as Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) preps for its Broadway debut. Frankie Grande brings us inside The Rocky Horror Show at Bucks County Playhouse, and critics weigh in on new productions like Requiem for a Heavyweight at Crystal Theatre and Royal Ballet & Opera's The Magic Flute. Plus, don't miss a look at The Lady from the Sea trailer and Goodspeed's A Chorus Line, and check out the latest headlines, from Broadway musicians' potential strike (read more) to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s thoughts on Lady Gaga’s Phantom tribute (read more). Read on for all this and much more to keep you in the loop on stage and off!