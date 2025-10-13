Hugh Bonneville Will Star in the West End Production of SHADOWLANDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BAFTA, Primetime Emmy, and Golden Globe Award-nominated actor Hugh Bonneville will make a return to the West End next year, starring in William Nicholson's beloved play SHADOWLANDS about C.S. Lewis (author of The Chronicles of Narnia) whose orderly academic life as an Oxford Don is upended by the arrival of the spirited American poet, Joy Davidman. What begins as a meeting of minds becomes an uplifting and powerful journey of love and the fragile beauty of life.

The critically acclaimed production, originally produced by Chichester Festival Theatre in 2019 and directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, will have a limited engagement at London's Aldwych Theatre from Tuesday 5 February 2026 to Saturday 9 May 2026. Further casting for the West End production is still to be confirmed.

Tickets for this hotly anticipated play will go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 15 October 2025.

Hugh Bonneville says "Under Rachel Kavanaugh's direction, I am thrilled to be revisiting William Nicholson's beautiful play about love and loss as we bring the show to London audiences at The Aldwych. This theatre holds a special place in my heart as it's where I saw my first Shakespeare, Peter Brook's legendary RSC production of A Midsummer Night's Dream in 1970.”

Renowned British actor Hugh Bonneville is best known for his role as Lord Grantham in the hit television and film series Downton Abbey, and as Mr. Brown in the Paddington film series. Further screen credits include Notting Hill, Iris, The Monuments Men and BBC comedy series Twenty Twelve and W1A. On stage, Bonneville has performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company in productions such as The Alchemist and The Two Gentlemen of Verona, in Habeas Corpus at The Donmar Warehouse, King Lear at the Old Vic, A Midsummer Night's Dream at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, and more recently, Uncle Vanya in Berkeley and Washington D.C. Bonneville is a patron of the National Youth Theatre and has recently authored his first children's book, Rory Sparks and the Elephant in the Room.

Based on a true story, SHADOWLANDS is written by William Nicholson and was adapted from his own original BAFTA Award-winning TV Movie. It soon became a West End smash-hit winning the Evening Standard Award for Best Play, followed by a triumphant Tony Award-winning Broadway transfer. In 1993 the play was adapted into a major feature film directed by Richard Attenborough and starring Anthony Hopkins and Debra Winger, which subsequently won the BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film.

Jonathan Church Theatre Productions, Trafalgar Theatre Productions and Tilted present SHADOWLANDS by William Nicholson, directed by Rachel Kavanaugh, with casting by Annelie Powell CDG. Originally produced by Chichester Festival Theatre.