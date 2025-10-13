Broadway Musicians Vote Yes On Strike If Deal Not Reached

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway musicians of AFM Local 802 have voted to authorize a strike if needed, as it is currently in contract talks with the Broadway League. The union’s strike authorization vote closed on the evening of Oct. 12, and results were tallied soon after. The vote count was 98% in favor of strike authorization if necessary.

Local 802 President Bob Suttmann said, “On the heels of the most successful season in history, the Broadway League wants the working musicians and artists who fueled that very success to accept wage cuts, threats to healthcare benefits, and potential job losses. Faced with such an egregious erosion of their working conditions, Local 802 Broadway musicians and other artists are ready to leverage every ounce of their collective power, up to and including a strike. Committing to anything less would mean sacrificing far too many hard-won gains.”

Musicians have been working without a contract on Broadway since Aug. 31, 2025. The musicians’ demands were spelled out clearly in an October 1 open letter to the Broadway League signed by almost all of the 1,200 musicians who play on Broadway. They include:

Fair wages that reflect Broadway’s success.

Stable health coverage to allow musicians and their families to enjoy the health benefits that all workers deserve

Employment and income security so that hardworking freelance musicians have some assurance of job security. This includes not eliminating current jobs on Broadway.

Musicians continue to negotiate with the Broadway League and have bargaining talks scheduled in the next few days.