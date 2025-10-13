J. Harrison Ghee, Mandy Gonzalez and More to Join New 42 Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Step into the spotlight for a rare and dazzling afternoon as New 42 marks its 35th anniversary! Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot, Kinky Boots), powerhouse performer Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights), multiple Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill A Mockingbird, and currently seen in The Gilded Age), and beloved Tony-nominated stage and screen star Jim Parsons (Our Town, The Big Bang Theory) come together for an intimate matinee of stories, songs, memories, and revelations.

Moderated by New 42 President & CEO Russell Granet, this one-of-a-kind conversation peels back the curtain on the moments that ignited their love of theater, the mentors and communities that shaped their artistry, and the ways they’re inspiring the next generation.

Recipient of a 2025 Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, the cultural nonprofit New 42 has made extraordinary performing arts part of the lives of millions of New Yorkers for 35 years. New 42 sparks awe and wonder, opening new worlds to young audiences through New Victory Theater, incubating new works at New 42 Studios — including hosting the first rehearsals of Broadway productions like The Producers, Hairspray, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, and Frozen, and paves new pathways to creative careers through their artist and mentorship programs.

Now, in this celebratory matinee, you’ll experience Broadway not in character, but in person — unfiltered, unscripted, and unforgettable. This is Broadway storytelling at its most personal.