Exclusive Photos: Backstage with Frankie Grande at THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Bucks County Playhouse

Actor, producer and reality star, Frankie Grande, is revisiting his role as Dr. Frank-n-Furter in “Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show” at Bucks County Playhouse through November 2. See backstage photos here!

Grande returns to the Playhouse production, where he performed the role to critical and audience acclaim the last two seasons — while breaking Bucks County Playhouse’s Box Office records for the show in 2023 and 2024. “The Rocky Horror Show” has become an annual experience at the historic venue, but the current production will not be seen next year as production rights are not available to the Playhouse for 2026.

Again directed by Playhouse Artistic Associate Hunter Foster with choreography by Shannon Lewis and associate choreographer Julia Joy, the company will also feature returning cast members Jordan Bollwerk as Brad Majors, Natalie Welch as Janet Weiss, Tim Shea as Riff Raff, Alyssa Wray as Magenta, and Stanley Martin as Eddie, joined by Madeline Benoit as Columbia and Patrick Richwood as Dr. Scott/Narrator.

A sensation on social media, as well as on stage, Frankie Grande is a multihyphenate performer, producer, and host who has appeared on Broadway in “Mamma Mia!” and “Rock of Ages,” produced award-winning theater and film, and starred in television favorites including “Big Brother” and “Henry Danger.” Most recently, he released his debut album Hotel Rock Bottom with Casablanca of Republic Records.

With book, music, and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, “The Rocky Horror Show” inspired the 1975 cult classic film. The musical follows innocent couple Brad and Janet on the adventure to beat all adventures. As they seek shelter at a mysterious old castle on a dark and stormy night, they encounter transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter, who is in the midst of a maniacal experiment to create his “perfect” man Rocky. With an infectious rock n’ roll score, “The Rocky Horror Show” is the most fun you can have in fishnets! Given the nature of the subject matter, parental discretion is advised.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas