Andrew Lloyd Webber Reacts to Lady Gaga's PHANTOM Tribute

Andrew Lloyd Webber is commending Lady Gaga after attending a recent performance of her Mayhem Ball tour, acknowledging her tribute to the Phantom of the Opera while singing her A Star Is Born smash hit, "Shallow." Webber took to social media to share his thoughts after attending the concert at the O2 Arena in London.

"I loved the Lady Gaga concert. It was really fabulous. She really knows how to handle an audience and it was a great evening. So wonderful actually to see somebody really singing live, rather than, as we know, some artists who are really miming to a pre-recorded track and there was nothing of that there. Really fabulous live concert."

In the concert, Lady Gaga is seen boarding a small boat that her alter ego, the Mistress of Mayhem, rows. The moment evokes the title song in The Phantom of the Opera, where Christine sings on a boat steered by the Phantom.

"Of course I was really really pleased to see an Opera House on stage and even more pleased to see a boat with her in it rowed across the big auditorium that is the O2. It reminded me of something that I might've had a little involvement with, but I thought the concert was absolutely fabulous and I think Lady Gaga is absolutely a world superstar."

Lady Gaga commented on Lloyd Webber's TikTok, stating that it was "a dream come true" to be recognized by the legendary composer.

The new performance follows the announcement that Gaga's frequent stylist and collaborator, Nicola Formichetti, will serve as the "Director of Masks" for The Phantom of the Opera's upcoming return to New York City – Masquerade.

Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem, arrived earlier this year and debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200. Recorded at Shangri-La Studios near her home in Malibu, the album features previously released singles “Disease,” “Abracadabra,” and “Die With a Smile.” She will soon be seen in a minor role in The Devil Wears Prada 2.